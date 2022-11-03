Read full article on original website
clintoncountydailynews.com
Matthew Gilbert Captured Friday Evening
On Friday, November 4, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from a citizen on a potential sighting of Matthew Gilbert. Gilbert has an active Level 3 Felony warrant for Possession of a Narcotic Drug and Possession of Meth. This warrant was issued after Gilbert failed to return to court during a June trial, while he was out on bond and NOT in the custody of the Sheriff’s Office.
WISH-TV
Indiana police superintendent: Delphi murders’ facts will come out at trial
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter, in an interview Thursday with I-Team 8, said his agency is still looking for others involved the Delphi murders. Plus, tips on the case are still coming in, Carter said. Abigail “Abby” Williams and LIberty “Libby” German were last seen...
WISH-TV
Semi flips, milk spilt on I-74 west of I-465
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Police say the exit ramp from I-465 northbound to I-74 westbound will be closed for several hours after a semitractor-trailer filled with milk flipped over. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the ramp is expected to be closed until 4:30 p.m. The crash...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Owen County Detectives are investigating a home invasion
Owen County Detectives are investigating a home invasion that resulted in the homeowner’s death. The incident happened on Wednesday night in the area of US 231 and North Cataract Road. Gilardo Garcia Salinas called 911 just before 8:15 that evening to report the breakin. Salinas and his wife reportedly confronted two suspects and gunfire was exchanged before police arrived on the scene. When officers got to the home, they found Salinas outside of the house with serious injuries. First aid was provided but the efforts were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post ask for Detective Ian Matthews.
Current Publishing
Capriotti’s to open Nov. 7 on Michigan Road in Carmel
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop will open its first restaurant in Hamilton County on Nov. 7 at 11100 N. Michigan Rd. in Carmel. Known for menu items that include cheese steaks and turkey subs, Capriotti’s is expected to employ 20 workers in Carmel. Indianapolis native Casey McGaughey will own and...
WISH-TV
Delphi suspect Allen transferred from White County Jail to state facility
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man charged in the 2017 killings of two teenage girls has been moved from the White County Jail to a state facility. Online records show that 50-year-old Richard Allen was transferred into state custody on Thursday following a request by Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Lazenby. Lazenby’s request was approved by Carroll County Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener, who later in the day recused himself from the case.
WIBC.com
Homeowner Shot, Killed South of Cloverdale
OWEN COUNTY, Ind.-A man was shot and killed by someone who broke into his house Wednesday evening in Owen County, said Indiana State Police. They are looking for two people. It was 8:15 p.m. when police got a call that someone had broken into a house near State Rd. 231 and North Cataract Rd., which is south of Cloverdale. Before police got there, the people who live in the house and the crooks shot at each other.
WLFI.com
Man brings gun to former place of employment, none injured
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed with Clinton County dispatch that a man, currently thought to be a former employee, brought a gun to a business on County Road 350 South to intimidate people there Saturday afternoon. Nobody was injured. Officers left the scene around 6:40...
Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It
If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
WLFI.com
Rossville Town Marshal uses police cruiser for Lafayette commute
ROSSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — Town Marshal Ed Underwood has used his police cruiser to commute to and from Lafayette for about a year. That's according to phone interviews with Underwood and Rossville Town Council President Dave Severt. A man calling himself a concerned citizen sent News 18 several photos...
ABC7 Chicago
Richard Allen, charged with 2017 Delphi murders, held on $20 million bond
DELPHI, Ind. (WLS) -- Richard Allen, who has been charged with the 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi, Indiana, has been ordered held on $20 million bond for two counts of felony murder. Allen was taken into custody last week, one week after investigators searched his...
Kokomo woman dies after apartment fire, police & fire marshal now investigating
A Howard County Sheriff's Deputy pulled Tonya Bergen-Rowe of Kokomo out of the burning apartment, but she died at the scene.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Two Vehicle Crash Results in Fatality
At approximately 6:43 p.m. Wednesday, Lebanon Police Officers were dispatched to the 140mm northbound exit ramp of I-65 on a report of a two vehicle crash with injury. This accident was witnessed and reported by off-duty Lebanon Police Assistant Chief Amy Dickerson. Officers arrived on scene to find a black...
iustv.com
Man arrested for murders of two teens in Delphi Indiana
Indiana State Police announced Monday that 50-year-old Richard M. Allen has been arrested for the murders of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German. In 2017, Abby and Libby were found dead half a mile away from where they were last seen in a wooded area of Delphi, Ind., after they had gone walking along Delphi Historic Trails and didn’t return. Police found footage and audio on one of the girls’ phones possibly of the killer.
Journal Review
Jaxtyn Kole Rogers
Jaxtyn Kole Rogers of Crawfordsville passed away Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis. Born Oct. 16, 2015, in Lebanon, Jaxtyn was in first grade at Hose Elementary, where he enjoyed math. He loved playing Xbox, playing Fortnite, eating peanut butter and spicy chips. Most of all, he loved his family and loved being a big brother.
Arrest made following handgun incident at Indiana middle school
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A Terre Haute man has been arrested following an incident in which police say he displayed a firearm during an argument at a middle school basketball game. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, detectives located and arrested Antonio Owens, 35, of Terre Haute at approximately 12:35 a.m. Friday. […]
Indianapolis man killed in crash on I-65 in Lebanon
LEBANON, Indiana — One person is dead after a crash in Boone County involving a semi tractor trailer. The collision happened just before 7 p.m. on the ramp from Interstate 65 northbound to State Road 32 in Lebanon. Lebanon police report a Chevy Tahoe driven by 36-year-old Anthony Holifield...
Dollar General Closes Stores In Indiana
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
20 Date Nights in Brownsburg | Hendricks County
Brownsburg has been in a state of expansion for a while now and many amazing businesses are setting up shop here. Delicious cuisine and relaxing times await you in Brownsburg. Be sure to plan enough time to visit one of their incredible restaurants and to enjoy the scenery in one of the community’s parks.
fox32chicago.com
Indiana officers discover 5 stolen vehicles in river during training exercise
INDIANAPOLIS - Conservation officers in Indiana made an unexpected discovery during a routine training exercise last week. Officers were taking part in sonar training on the White River near Raymond Street in Indianapolis when they discovered what appeared to be multiple vehicles under the water, the Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement division said in a statement Friday.
