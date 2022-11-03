Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
capecod.com
Special Commission to Review Nuclear Decommissioning Impacts
PLYMOUTH – State lawmakers have approved the creation of a special commission that will study the economic and environmental impacts of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station decommissioning process that could potentially discharge wastewater into Cape Cod Bay. Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran said the commission will complete a report...
ABC6.com
‘Long overdue,’ Block Island council approves resolution to crackdown on drinking concerns
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — The New Shoreham Town Council approved a resolution Thursday to crackdown on excessive drinking on Block Island. The council voted unanimously to pass the resolution which reads in part, “the Town Council and Town of New Shoreham commits to working in partnership with the holders of liquor licenses to enforce local and state liquor laws, including the active enforcement of laws against underage drinking, open containers of alcoholic beverages, public intoxication, and antisocial behavior.”
warwickonline.com
NOTICE CITY OF WARWICK PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is given pursuant to Rhode Island General Laws 45-24-53 that a Public Hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers, 3275 Post Road, Warwick RI 02886 on November 21, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to consider the proposed ordinance to amend the...
Providence City Council calls on Rhode Island Energy to repair roads, bike lanes
The council claims the utility company has failed to repair the city's sidewalks and roadways after construction and maintenance projects, especially in Ward 6.
ABC6.com
First minority-owned bakery in North Providence opened Saturday
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The first minority-owned bakery in North Providence officially opened Saturday morning. Syroya’s Bakery offers customers beautifully-designed and highly unique cakes, cupcakes, and cake pops, and pies. Syroya Eugene, pastry chef and owner of Syroya’s bakery, first started her business in 2017. “I’m...
newportthisweek.com
Three Newport Ward City Councilors Run Unopposed
The three ward councilors below are running unopposed. McCalla, 41, is a Policy and Advocacy Program Director. She has one child who attended Newport public schools. Priorities: Protecting our neighborhoods and waterfront access, infrastructure investments that help to improve resident’s quality of life, diversity, equity, and inclusion. I do...
New Bedford Mayor, Councilor Get Into Heated Discussion Over Pawn Shop Waiver
Things got rather heated during New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell’s weekly appearance on WBSM Wednesday, when City Councilor at Large Brian Gomes took issue with Mitchell’s veto of the council’s approval of a residency waiver for a pawn shop owner that would be operating next to the proposed methadone clinic downtown.
GoLocalProv
GoLocalProv Endorsement: General Treasurer
James Diossa, the Democratic candidate for Rhode Island general treasurer, took about 40 trips as mayor of impoverished Central Falls. He has repeatedly lied about these trips and refused to answer the most basic questions about them, including who, besides the city, paid for them. Such records that have been...
Valley Breeze
RIDEM removing docks from Echo Lake shoreline
BURRILLVILLE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management will start work on removing docks at the former Echo Lake Campground in Burrillville next week, weather permitting, the agency announced on Friday, Nov. 4. The RIDEM acquired the 235-acre property, located on the west side of Echo Lake, in...
whatsupnewp.com
Residential Properties lists an updated ranch in Portsmouth for $550,000
This turn-key, renovated property is centrally located in Portsmouth with easy access to Route 24, the High School, and shopping. Stepping inside this updated Ranch, you are greeted by wealth of natural light pouring in from the large single French doors at the side, back, and front of the home. The kitchen is updated with gorgeous black granite countertops, a marble center island, and a separate dining area. The open concept design provides a bright open feel, perfect for entertaining or just being at home with family. In total, the home offers 3 bedrooms and two completely renovated full bathrooms. Outside, the landscaping and gardens in the backyard provide privacy, textures, and color from Spring until Fall.
therealdeal.com
Rhode Island $17.7M resi sale nearly matches Taylor Swift’s record
Taylor Swift still tops the charts, both with her new album “Midnights” and with the record-setting 2013 purchase of her $17.75 million Rhode Island home at 16 Bluff Avenue, which is the highest price ever paid for a residential property in both Watch Hill and Washington County. But...
GoLocalProv
The Big Waterfront Play — Millions Being Invested for Concert Venue
It was first announced in 2019, and now on Friday, Rhode Island and East Providence officials and Live Nation New England kick off one of the biggest economic investments ever along the Seekonk River. The move by East Providence is the latest in the transformation of the waterfront. The development...
rinewstoday.com
Hope & Main to expand to Providence
Hope & Main, a premier food business incubator, is moving into Providence with a Downtown Makers Marketplace in the Financial District and the development of shared used kitchens in the city’s West End. The incubator’s founder and president, Lisa Raiola, announced that, in early 2023, Hope & Main will...
whatsupnewp.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
independentri.com
NK appoints new interim superintendent
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown School Committee has selected a new interim school superintendent to replace Michael Waterman, who took over following the sudden resignation of one district leader and the committee’s failure to find another superintendent after a lengthy search. Waterman has said that the...
Waterfront housing development coming to East Providence
site, which was abandoned more than 20 years ago, has since been remediated.
ABC6.com
Warwick to hire over a dozen firefighters with help of $6.3M grant
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Warwick plans to hire over a dozen new firefighters with the help of a $6.3 million grant. The federal Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant will be used to ensure that the Warwick Fire Department is appropriately staffed and meets operational safety standards.
worcestermag.com
Tiverton Four Corners buzzing with shops, galleries and eateries
Pulling off Route 24 in Tiverton and heading south down 77, an unremarkable stretch of roadway soon winds past Nannaquaket Pond, which is fed by gorgeous Mount Hope Bay, and is dotted with boats and flanked by houses with their green-green lawns that reach down to the twinkling blue surface. It’s a picture-perfect Rhode Island coastal scene.
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Nov. 5 – 12)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. November 6 – 12, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge: There...
$90 million mixed-use development opens in Providence
City and state leaders celebrated the completion of a brand new mixed-use development in Providence Wednesday.
