Jamestown, RI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

capecod.com

Special Commission to Review Nuclear Decommissioning Impacts

PLYMOUTH – State lawmakers have approved the creation of a special commission that will study the economic and environmental impacts of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station decommissioning process that could potentially discharge wastewater into Cape Cod Bay. Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran said the commission will complete a report...
PLYMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

‘Long overdue,’ Block Island council approves resolution to crackdown on drinking concerns

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — The New Shoreham Town Council approved a resolution Thursday to crackdown on excessive drinking on Block Island. The council voted unanimously to pass the resolution which reads in part, “the Town Council and Town of New Shoreham commits to working in partnership with the holders of liquor licenses to enforce local and state liquor laws, including the active enforcement of laws against underage drinking, open containers of alcoholic beverages, public intoxication, and antisocial behavior.”
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
warwickonline.com

NOTICE CITY OF WARWICK PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is given pursuant to Rhode Island General Laws 45-24-53 that a Public Hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers, 3275 Post Road, Warwick RI 02886 on November 21, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to consider the proposed ordinance to amend the...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

First minority-owned bakery in North Providence opened Saturday

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The first minority-owned bakery in North Providence officially opened Saturday morning. Syroya’s Bakery offers customers beautifully-designed and highly unique cakes, cupcakes, and cake pops, and pies. Syroya Eugene, pastry chef and owner of Syroya’s bakery, first started her business in 2017. “I’m...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
newportthisweek.com

Three Newport Ward City Councilors Run Unopposed

The three ward councilors below are running unopposed. McCalla, 41, is a Policy and Advocacy Program Director. She has one child who attended Newport public schools. Priorities: Protecting our neighborhoods and waterfront access, infrastructure investments that help to improve resident’s quality of life, diversity, equity, and inclusion. I do...
NEWPORT, RI
GoLocalProv

GoLocalProv Endorsement: General Treasurer

James Diossa, the Democratic candidate for Rhode Island general treasurer, took about 40 trips as mayor of impoverished Central Falls. He has repeatedly lied about these trips and refused to answer the most basic questions about them, including who, besides the city, paid for them. Such records that have been...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Valley Breeze

RIDEM removing docks from Echo Lake shoreline

BURRILLVILLE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management will start work on removing docks at the former Echo Lake Campground in Burrillville next week, weather permitting, the agency announced on Friday, Nov. 4. The RIDEM acquired the 235-acre property, located on the west side of Echo Lake, in...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Residential Properties lists an updated ranch in Portsmouth for $550,000

This turn-key, renovated property is centrally located in Portsmouth with easy access to Route 24, the High School, and shopping. Stepping inside this updated Ranch, you are greeted by wealth of natural light pouring in from the large single French doors at the side, back, and front of the home. The kitchen is updated with gorgeous black granite countertops, a marble center island, and a separate dining area. The open concept design provides a bright open feel, perfect for entertaining or just being at home with family. In total, the home offers 3 bedrooms and two completely renovated full bathrooms. Outside, the landscaping and gardens in the backyard provide privacy, textures, and color from Spring until Fall.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
rinewstoday.com

Hope & Main to expand to Providence

Hope & Main, a premier food business incubator, is moving into Providence with a Downtown Makers Marketplace in the Financial District and the development of shared used kitchens in the city’s West End. The incubator’s founder and president, Lisa Raiola, announced that, in early 2023, Hope & Main will...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
independentri.com

NK appoints new interim superintendent

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown School Committee has selected a new interim school superintendent to replace Michael Waterman, who took over following the sudden resignation of one district leader and the committee’s failure to find another superintendent after a lengthy search. Waterman has said that the...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Warwick to hire over a dozen firefighters with help of $6.3M grant

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Warwick plans to hire over a dozen new firefighters with the help of a $6.3 million grant. The federal Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant will be used to ensure that the Warwick Fire Department is appropriately staffed and meets operational safety standards.
WARWICK, RI
worcestermag.com

Tiverton Four Corners buzzing with shops, galleries and eateries

Pulling off Route 24 in Tiverton and heading south down 77, an unremarkable stretch of roadway soon winds past Nannaquaket Pond, which is fed by gorgeous Mount Hope Bay, and is dotted with boats and flanked by houses with their green-green lawns that reach down to the twinkling blue surface. It’s a picture-perfect Rhode Island coastal scene.
TIVERTON, RI

