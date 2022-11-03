ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

spectrumnews1.com

LA County opens interim housing site with 24/7 access

LOS ANGELES — It’s a new, five-building campus on LA County property near Normandie Avenue and Imperial Highway in South Los Angeles. For Reba Stevens, it’s also a breath of fresh air. “There is absolutely nothing like being ready and willing and knocking and the door opens,”...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Alex Villanueva | As Sheriff, I’m with Each and Every One of You

Editor’s note: Today’s opinion page featured guest columns from each of the two candidates for L.A. County sheriff. The column by Villanueva’s opponent, challenger Robert Luna, can be found here. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón recently affirmed what embattled L.A. City Council member Kevin de...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Turn those clocks back — Standard Time returning

At 2 a.m. Sunday, it will be time to “fall back” to Pacific Standard Time, meaning turn your clocks back one hour. Most people tend to that task upon retiring for the night Saturday, getting an extra hour of sleep. But be sure to draw the shades, too — it’ll get light earlier in the morning, while also getting dark earlier in the afternoon/early evening.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

LAFD Firefighter Wins $1.54 Million in Retaliation Suit

A jury awarded $1.54 million to a Los Angeles firefighter who said he suffered a backlash and emotional distress after complaining that a colleague threatened to drop a bomb on him. The Los Angeles Superior Court panel reached its verdict Wednesday in the first of two lawsuits brought by plaintiff...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

$50,000 Reward Extended for Information About Preschooler Murdered in Altadena

On Tuesday, November 1, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the $50,000 reward offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the murder of four-year-old Salvador Esparza III. The young boy was shot while standing...
ALTADENA, CA
proclaimerscv.com

Los Angeles County Offers Motel Vouchers for Homeless

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) is now offering motel vouchers to the homeless as the weather turns cold and wet. The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has a new winter shelter program. Before, when the weather turns cold and wet, the homeless in the city and county has two only two options. Either they hunker down or get to one of the winter shelters anywhere in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Hyperallergic

California Mural Honoring Latinas Defaced With “White Power” Graffiti

This week, a Costa Mesa public mural celebrating influential Latinas from Orange County was defaced by white supremacist graffiti. Created in 2020 by Alicia Rojas, the 74-foot-long mural featured panels bearing portraits of eight poderosas, or strong women, on a painted background of lush foliage. The panels were relocated to Heritage Park in Santa Ana last year, but were replaced by the women’s names and poetry verses in English and Spanish.
COSTA MESA, CA
KTLA.com

Dramatic body cam footage shows two L.A. teens being saved by Narcan

Dramatic body cam footage shows the moment two teenagers’ lives were saved from an overdose by Narcan. Los Angeles County deputies received a medical distress call on Wednesday reporting two 17-year-old boys had stopped breathing inside a home on the 700 block of Betty Hill Drive in Duarte. Two...
DUARTE, CA

