FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Related
Ukpo becomes interim chief medical examiner-coroner of LA
Dr. Odey C. Ukpo was sworn in Friday as the interim Chief Medical Examiner-Coroner of Los Angeles County, the first Black person to serve in that capacity since the office was established in 1850, authorities said. Dr. Ukpo, who was appointed to the position by the Los Angeles County Board...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County opens interim housing site with 24/7 access
LOS ANGELES — It’s a new, five-building campus on LA County property near Normandie Avenue and Imperial Highway in South Los Angeles. For Reba Stevens, it’s also a breath of fresh air. “There is absolutely nothing like being ready and willing and knocking and the door opens,”...
LA County residents can get up to $100 of free groceries thanks to CalFresh program
Qualified families and individuals in LA County can get up to $100 more each month to spend on fruits and veggies at any participating Northgate Market shop thanks to a new initiative at Northgate Gonzalez Markets.
In Long Beach, $8.5M in homeless funding withheld as governor demands cities ‘step up’
Long Beach has received roughly $85 million over the last two years from federal and state coffers to address homelessness. The post In Long Beach, $8.5M in homeless funding withheld as governor demands cities ‘step up’ appeared first on Long Beach Post.
COVID cases rise sharply in LA County, officials warn of winter surge
After months of decline, Los Angeles County health officials Friday reported a sharp increase in the average daily number of new COVID-19 infections, again raising concerns about an impending winter spike in cases. The seven-day average daily number of infections rose by 10% over the past week, according to the...
Deadly carbon monoxide poisoning in Mexico City vacation rental
Carbon monoxide poisoning in Mexico City vacation rental kills 1, injures 2; siblings made trip to watch Formula One race
thedowneypatriot.com
Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center named one of the nation’s top maternity hospitals
DOWNEY — Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center has been recognized as one of the nation’s top maternity hospitals by Money magazine and The Leapfrog Group. Fewer than 1 out of every 8 hospitals analyzed received this award. To be included in the list, eligible hospitals had to carry...
NBC Los Angeles
U.S. Veteran Campus in Long Beach Helps House Hundreds of Veterans
Homeless veterans on LA streets are seeing a decline in numbers since the latest homeless count came out. The U.S. Vets Community Campus in Long Beach is taking some of the credit for what it's been able to do to help house hundreds in both temporary and permanent housing. It's...
Laist.com
A Shortage Of Court Reporters In LA Means That Some People Will Have To Pay For Their Own
Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
California district loses half of its student teachers after banning critical race theory
Conservatives on the Placentia-Yorba Linda School Board in California recently banned critical race theory, which resulted in the loss of half its student teachers. CNN's Natasha Chen has the story.
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach woman, others arrested for scams related to home improvement loans under defunct PACE program
SACRAMENTO, CA – The Contractors State License Board (CSLB) is warning consumers to be aware of home improvement loan scams after three people were arrested on related charges in Los Angeles County. CSLB investigators worked with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to charge three people in a...
Homeless offered housing and gift card to trade in RV
More than 20 RV's have been removed from the street since February.
signalscv.com
Alex Villanueva | As Sheriff, I’m with Each and Every One of You
Editor’s note: Today’s opinion page featured guest columns from each of the two candidates for L.A. County sheriff. The column by Villanueva’s opponent, challenger Robert Luna, can be found here. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón recently affirmed what embattled L.A. City Council member Kevin de...
Turn those clocks back — Standard Time returning
At 2 a.m. Sunday, it will be time to “fall back” to Pacific Standard Time, meaning turn your clocks back one hour. Most people tend to that task upon retiring for the night Saturday, getting an extra hour of sleep. But be sure to draw the shades, too — it’ll get light earlier in the morning, while also getting dark earlier in the afternoon/early evening.
mynewsla.com
LAFD Firefighter Wins $1.54 Million in Retaliation Suit
A jury awarded $1.54 million to a Los Angeles firefighter who said he suffered a backlash and emotional distress after complaining that a colleague threatened to drop a bomb on him. The Los Angeles Superior Court panel reached its verdict Wednesday in the first of two lawsuits brought by plaintiff...
coloradoboulevard.net
$50,000 Reward Extended for Information About Preschooler Murdered in Altadena
On Tuesday, November 1, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the $50,000 reward offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the murder of four-year-old Salvador Esparza III. The young boy was shot while standing...
proclaimerscv.com
Los Angeles County Offers Motel Vouchers for Homeless
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) is now offering motel vouchers to the homeless as the weather turns cold and wet. The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has a new winter shelter program. Before, when the weather turns cold and wet, the homeless in the city and county has two only two options. Either they hunker down or get to one of the winter shelters anywhere in Los Angeles County.
Eunisses Hernandez claims LA councilman Gil Cedillo has not aided transition
Eunisses Hernandez is just over a month away from taking office as the new council member representing Los Angeles’ First District, but said she has not received any outreach from the current officeholder, embattled Councilman Gil Cedillo, in helping her transition. Cedillo and Councilman Kevin de León have both...
Hyperallergic
California Mural Honoring Latinas Defaced With “White Power” Graffiti
This week, a Costa Mesa public mural celebrating influential Latinas from Orange County was defaced by white supremacist graffiti. Created in 2020 by Alicia Rojas, the 74-foot-long mural featured panels bearing portraits of eight poderosas, or strong women, on a painted background of lush foliage. The panels were relocated to Heritage Park in Santa Ana last year, but were replaced by the women’s names and poetry verses in English and Spanish.
KTLA.com
Dramatic body cam footage shows two L.A. teens being saved by Narcan
Dramatic body cam footage shows the moment two teenagers’ lives were saved from an overdose by Narcan. Los Angeles County deputies received a medical distress call on Wednesday reporting two 17-year-old boys had stopped breathing inside a home on the 700 block of Betty Hill Drive in Duarte. Two...
