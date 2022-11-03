ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Murder suspect dead after hostage situation in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A murder suspect is dead after the second officer-involved shooting of Friday, November 4. Officers were investigating a fatal shooting in the west valley when learning of a hostage situation. The shooting suspect was located at the 6200 block of Spring Mountain Road near Jones...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man shot dead inside residence near Jones, Washington

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide. It was reported on Friday around 12:23 p.m. in the 200 block of Kipling Street, near Jones Boulevard and Washington Avenue. Investigators say one Hispanic male in his 40s was found shot to death inside...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police ask for help to find missing 17-year-old

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for a 17-year-old reported missing from the central valley this week. Timothy Miller was last seen in the area of W. Charleston and Jones boulevards around 6:22 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. He could be in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police: Multiple puppies stolen from pet stores across Spring Valley

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Spring Valley Command is asking for the public's help recovering multiple puppies stolen from Spring Valley pet stores. According to police, the first robbery occurred on Monday, October 24, and the second on Tuesday, November 1, during the early...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Arrest report: Suspect stabs man 32 times, previously charged with attempted murder

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Police say a man previously charged with several felonies related to assault, stabbed and killed a man about 32 times on the east side of town last month. Armando Padron Jr. is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on an open murder charge after police linked him to the murder of a homeless man near Charleston Blvd and Sloan Lane.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Streak of car break-ins at Red Rock Canyon, visitors warn

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rebecca Thomas is a regular at Red Rock Canyon. “I know all the trailheads, I know all the trail names, I know all the distances,” she says. “I’m very familiar with them.”. A dedicated runner, she feels safe among the plants and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Road closures announced for Formula One launch party on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Motorists traveling along the Las Vegas Strip this weekend are urged to plan their trip ahead of time, as multiple road closures will be ahead of the Formula One launch party. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) announced the closures Friday afternoon, stating that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

De-stigmatizing cannabis with Las Vegas Cannabis Tour

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Ten years ago this weekend, cannabis was legalized in two states, and that paved the way for the legalization and destigmatization of marijuana across the country. Joining us now to talk more about this milestone and the effect it has had on Las Vegas is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Formula 1 launch party shuts down part of Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Part of the Las Vegas Strip was shut down on Saturday for a big Formula 1 launch party. The event included a pit stop challenge, E-sports simulators, and photo ops with the coveted trophy. Drivers Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez, and George Russell were also there...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Open The Books: Las Vegas city employee salaries

Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's time to open the books, following the money in the valley. Today, we're focusing on the salaries of Las Vegas city employees, where the new minimum wage is in the six figures. CEO and founder of openthebooks.com, Adam Andrzejewski, is back with us this...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy