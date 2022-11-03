Read full article on original website
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Las Vegas police search for 4 suspects in armed business robbery
Police are searching for four suspects accused of a robbery at a local business.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police searching for man who robbed northeast valley stores at gunpoint
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are searching for the man who robbed two stores in the northeast Las Vegas valley at gunpoint recently. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the suspect visited two businesses on Sunday, Oct. 23, between 7:58 and 8:15 a.m. One store was near N. Las Vegas...
news3lv.com
Murder suspect dead after hostage situation in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A murder suspect is dead after the second officer-involved shooting of Friday, November 4. Officers were investigating a fatal shooting in the west valley when learning of a hostage situation. The shooting suspect was located at the 6200 block of Spring Mountain Road near Jones...
news3lv.com
Man shot dead inside residence near Jones, Washington
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide. It was reported on Friday around 12:23 p.m. in the 200 block of Kipling Street, near Jones Boulevard and Washington Avenue. Investigators say one Hispanic male in his 40s was found shot to death inside...
news3lv.com
Man arrested in Las Vegas police pursuit, shooting found not competent for trial
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Clark County court has found that the man accused of leading police on a miles-long chase and shooting at officers this summer is not competent to stand trial. Court records state that Justin Venegas was found not capable of understanding the charges against him...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police ask for help to find missing 17-year-old
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for a 17-year-old reported missing from the central valley this week. Timothy Miller was last seen in the area of W. Charleston and Jones boulevards around 6:22 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. He could be in...
Las Vegas police attempting to locate scene of possible gunshots
Las Vegas police are attempting to locate a scene where a person reported hearing gunshots Wednesday night.
news3lv.com
Police: Multiple puppies stolen from pet stores across Spring Valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Spring Valley Command is asking for the public's help recovering multiple puppies stolen from Spring Valley pet stores. According to police, the first robbery occurred on Monday, October 24, and the second on Tuesday, November 1, during the early...
news3lv.com
Woman faces DUI, child endangerment charges for Las Vegas crash that injured 4 kids
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman is facing charges of DUI and child abuse after she and five passengers, four of whom are children, were injured in a head-on crash in Las Vegas this week, according to an arrest report. The crash was reported around 9:45 p.m. Monday, Oct....
news3lv.com
Pregnant woman critically injured in east valley crash; driver arrested for leaving scene
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pregnant woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a car in the east Las Vegas valley Thursday night, according to police. The collision was reported around 9:38 p.m. on Nellis Boulevard north of Harmon Avenue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Suspect stabs man 32 times, previously charged with attempted murder
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Police say a man previously charged with several felonies related to assault, stabbed and killed a man about 32 times on the east side of town last month. Armando Padron Jr. is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on an open murder charge after police linked him to the murder of a homeless man near Charleston Blvd and Sloan Lane.
news3lv.com
Streak of car break-ins at Red Rock Canyon, visitors warn
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rebecca Thomas is a regular at Red Rock Canyon. “I know all the trailheads, I know all the trail names, I know all the distances,” she says. “I’m very familiar with them.”. A dedicated runner, she feels safe among the plants and...
news3lv.com
Road closures announced for Formula One launch party on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Motorists traveling along the Las Vegas Strip this weekend are urged to plan their trip ahead of time, as multiple road closures will be ahead of the Formula One launch party. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) announced the closures Friday afternoon, stating that...
Las Vegas FBI busts stolen catalytic converter operation, investigators say
Two Las Vegas men are accused of buying and selling stolen catalytic converters, netting them big bucks, according to the FBI.
news3lv.com
Henderson Police locate SUV in hit-and-run crash that critically injured pedestrian
UPDATE, Nov. 4 | Henderson Police said Friday that the SUV wanted in the hit-and-run crash has been located. No further details were provided. ORIGINAL | Henderson Police are looking for an SUV that struck a pedestrian and left the scene Thursday afternoon. Police said in a statement the crash...
news3lv.com
Pet store owner speaks out after puppies stolen across Spring Valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Police released these pictures of two people caught on camera running with a handful of puppies inside Sahara Pets. Its staff says the suspects broke through its front door on October 24 around 4 a.m. and took off with five purebred puppies. Eight...
news3lv.com
De-stigmatizing cannabis with Las Vegas Cannabis Tour
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Ten years ago this weekend, cannabis was legalized in two states, and that paved the way for the legalization and destigmatization of marijuana across the country. Joining us now to talk more about this milestone and the effect it has had on Las Vegas is...
news3lv.com
Formula 1 launch party shuts down part of Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Part of the Las Vegas Strip was shut down on Saturday for a big Formula 1 launch party. The event included a pit stop challenge, E-sports simulators, and photo ops with the coveted trophy. Drivers Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez, and George Russell were also there...
news3lv.com
Open The Books: Las Vegas city employee salaries
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's time to open the books, following the money in the valley. Today, we're focusing on the salaries of Las Vegas city employees, where the new minimum wage is in the six figures. CEO and founder of openthebooks.com, Adam Andrzejewski, is back with us this...
news3lv.com
'Merry Driftmas' returns to support Las Vegas families in need
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Merry Driftmas" is an annual charity drift event that supports local families in need. Dino Child joined us to talk about what you can expect and how they support the community.
