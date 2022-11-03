Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Troy Christian boys soccer team falls to Yellow Springs in D-III regional final
MONROE — It wasn’t the ending Troy Christian boys soccer team was hoping for. On a windy soccer pitch at Monroe High School Saturday in a D-III regional final, the Eagles season came to an end with a 2-0 loss to Yellow Springs. While the Bulldogs improved to...
Milton-Union football handles Preble Shawnee 42-7 in D-V playoff action
WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union football team rolled to a 42-7 win over Preble Shawnee Friday night in a D-V, Region 20 second-round playoff game. The Bulldogs, 12-0, will now play 11-1 Brookville at 7 p.m. Friday night at a site to be announced on Sunday.
Miami East spikers loses in five sets in D-III regional semifinal
KETTERING — The Miami East volleyball team may not have had its season end in the D-III regional semifinals Thursday night at Trent Arena, but the Vikings showed the heart of champions in taking Summit Country Day to the wire before losing 27-29, 25-15, 25-20, 20-25, 17-15. SCD, 20-6, advances to play Versailles in the regional title game at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Piqua football loses heartbreaker to Edgewood in OT in D-II playoffs
TRENTON — It was an epic battle between the Piqua and Edgewood football teams for the second year in a row in the D-II, Region 8 playoffs. This time it was not settled until overtime, before Edgewood came away with a 21-14 victory. After the game was tied 14-14...
Volleyball: Fort Loramie, New Bremen to face off in regional final
CLAYTON — After struggling to close out matches early in the season, Fort Loramie hasn’t had any recent problems finishing things out. The Redskins are hoping to play consistently again — and without nervousness — in a regional final on Saturday. Fort Loramie beat Russia 25-15,...
Wapakoneta, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
John F. Kennedy Eagles Take Down Springfield Tigers 13-6
It felt like mid-September on November 4th in Northeast Ohio for the Regional Quarterfinal game between the Springfield Tigers and the John F. Kennedy Eagles. The Eagles defense stood tall on the opening drive forcing a Springfield punt that pinned Kennedy inside their 15-yard line. Kennedy would push the ball into Tiger territory, but the drive stalled at the Springfield 47-yard line. The Eagles then forced a Springfield 3 and out on the ensuing possession. Kennedy was given good field position at their own 47. Kennedy would use the ground game to drive 63 yards. The drive was capped by Antonio Smith scoring from 5 yards out. We are just into the second quarter with JFK leading 7 – 0.
Urbana, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Urbana. The Clinton Massie School football team will have a game with Urbana High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. The Urbana High School football team will have a game with Clinton Massie School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
Moeller Brew Barn announces change in Piqua plans
MARIA STEIN – Moeller Brew Barn, a local craft brewery and kitchen with four taproom locations in Ohio, has announced it will no longer be building a production facility on 16 acres of land off of Cromes Drive in Piqua. Plans to build a 30,000-square-foot facility were announced in...
Out and proud: the story behind the Homecoming King crowned in a dress
TROY, OHIO — For Carter Evans, Homecoming 2022 at Troy High School was just another event where he was able to show up as his true, authentic self. Being crowned Homecoming King was the icing on the cake. The post above from his school district, highlighting Evans and Homecoming...
Thousands impacted by power outages from winds in the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of people in the Miami Valley were impacted by strong winds that knocked out power Saturday afternoon. According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, the outages began affecting people in Darke, Greene and Montgomery County and crews worked to get the lights back on. The Director of Corporate Communications, Mary […]
Best of Dayton: How Square One Salon and Spa became a dominant winner this year
Long before Square One Salon and Spa became synonymous with high end spa services in the Miami Valley, its three founders, Doug Henderson, Josh Stucky and Brent Johnson, began to talk about opening a business. “Doug was a stylist at O’neys Salon in Dayton,” Johnson said. “The salon had five...
Sunday liquor sales on the Nov. 8 ballot for Troy, Piqua
TROY — Sunday sales of wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquors will be up for consideration by voters in Troy’s Concord east precinct and Piqua’s 1-C/E precinct on the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election ballot. The owners of Longshots Driving Range, located at 2315 S. County Road 25A,...
Moeller Brew Barn halts development of Piqua facility
The brewing facility will no longer be built due to several factors, said Moeller Brew Barn.
Burger chain closes in Washington Twp.
The Burger King at 9189 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp. is closed, according to a sign posted on the door of the restaurant. The sign encourages customers to visit the chain’s other locations at 5341 Salem Ave. in Trotwood, 352 E. National Road in Vandalia, 4380 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek or 7607 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. Other nearby locations include 1244 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg and 3378 Pentagon Park Blvd. in Beavercreek.
Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County fundraiser
TROY—Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is inviting the community to support its mission by participating in a dine-in or to-go fundraising event on Thursday, Nov. 17, 3-9:30 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse, 1809 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Texas Roadhouse will donate 10% of diners’ total food purchases to Ohio’s...
Ohio’s Best Hometown Celebration
Sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures set the scene for the official designation of Bellefontaine as an Ohio Best Hometown at the Logan County courthouse. Several local leaders, including State Representatives Jon Cross and Tim Barhorst, were among the dignitaries that enjoyed the evening, punctuated by jazz selections courtesy of The Fountainaires.
Dayton man killed by falling coil: Investigation
At 2:45 a.m., crews were called to the facility. According to the caller, a large metal coil had fallen on an employee, 39-year-old Terrance Harper. Emergency crews found the man had been critically injured by the coil and hurried him to a local hospital.
New Bremen FFA member wins national award
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The National FFA Organization held its National Convention Oct. 26-29, 2022. Eighteen members of the New Bremen FFA Chapter attended the convention. Members had the opportunity to tour several businesses during the trip, attend convention sessions and the convention expo. Members toured Schwartz Horse Farm in Berne; Formula Boats in Decatur and Hunters Honey Bee Farm. Students attended several convention sessions where they listened to motivational speakers, National FFA Officers and witnessed chapters and members across the nation be recognized for their outstanding achievements.
Center Stage Academy of Troy celebrates 25th anniversary
TROY — Center Stage Academy of Dance in Troy recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. “It’s so hard to put all my feelings into words,” said Jenell Krites, founder and owner, “but I keep going back to grateful and blessed. I feel so grateful to be able to share my love of dance with literally thousands of dancers that have passed through my program.”
