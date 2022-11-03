Read full article on original website
Well-known blind painter showcases artwork in Wichita
Man with 3 Kansas Lottery wins this year explains advantage ahead of $1.6 billion Powerball drawing. Daniel Tiemyer said he's won more than $230,000 this year through the Kansas Lottery. Updated: 5 hours ago. The recent moisture marks the first time since June much of Kansas has received more than...
Hours at Keeper of the Plains changes Sunday
The Ring of Fire will be lit from 7-7:15 p.m. nightly beginning Nov. 6 until the spring.
First Look at Gorditas Rodeo
The last two restaurants at 3090 W. 13th St. have been Mexican restaurants, so let’s hope the third time is the charm with the latest opening. Gorditas Rodeo has taken over the former Marina’s Mexican Seafood and Tacos La Catrina space. ===========. 3090 W 13th St., Wichita, KS...
Submerged vehicle pulled from canal in N. Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department on Friday afternoon worked to pull a vehicle from the canal south of 13th Street North and Interstate 135, in north Wichita. The fire department was also able to confirm that no one was inside the submerged vehicle and that there were no injuries on the emergency call. The driver and two children were accounted for at the scene. Wichita police indicated a third child was also safe, away from the scene.
Sedgwick County lifts burn ban due to recent rain
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to recent rain, higher overall humidity and cooler temperatures, Sedgwick County Fire District 1 (SCFD1) is suspending the burn ban implemented on Oct. 20, 2022. The burn ban included the unincorporated areas of Sedgwick County, as well as the cities of Goddard, Haysville, Bel Aire,...
Where’s Shane? Gingerbread Village
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It may not even be Thanksgiving yet, but it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas!. We’re headed out today to Exploration Place for Gingerbread Village! This fun, annual event gives you the opportunity to bring a gingerbread house creation to life -- with candy, icing, and of course, gingerbread! It all happens Nov. 12-13!
Partnership bringing cybersecurity center to Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita-based nonprofit on Thursday announced its newest partner coming to town and with that comes opportunities for technology growth and jobs. Knowmadics, a software company based in Virginia will build a center for national cybersecurity initiatives at Groover Labs, an approximate 42,000 square-foot facility that serves as a co-working space in downtown Wichita.
Sunny and cool Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that cool fall weather will continue for the next couple of days. It will be a chilly start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 30s to near 40. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky.
‘The best thing they could do’: ShowerUp Wichita provides a unique resource for unhoused people
Driving south on Topeka Street, Mike McFerren is tugging an eye-catching trailer behind a blue-and-white pickup truck — one that elicits calls from people on the street. “That’s what I need, that shower right there,” one woman calls to him from the street. “I need that shower!”
UPDATE: Large power outage knocks My 93-1 off air
UPDATE (8 a.m.): Power to the My 93-1 transmitter was restored around 7:59 Friday morning. PLEVNA, Kan. — Early Friday morning storms caused a power outage for more than 3,000 customers in Reno County and more than 2000 in the Hutchinson area at its peak, according to the Evergy outage map.
One dead in Kingman Co. crash
KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed 78-year-old Mary Yahnke, of Norwich, is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Kingman County Saturday morning. Around 9:45 a.m., KHP said Yahnke was driving north on 100 Ave., southeast of Kingman but failed to stop at a stop sign....
Love the snow? Head to Exploration Place this weekend
If you enjoy winter, Exploration Place will be the place to be starting Friday.
Kechi police lieutenant’s arrest puts Flock technology under scrutiny
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department has revoked access to its “Flock” license plate reading camera system to the entire Kechi Police Department, WPD Interim Chief Troy Livingston confirmed. This comes after a Kechi lieutenant’s arrest for illegally using the system to stalk his estranged wife....
Crews battle building fire on Broadway in Wichita
The Wichita Fire Department battled a building fire early Thursday on Broadway. It happened at 33rd Street North.
Celebration of Life Service scheduled for officer Daniel Gumm
A Celebration of Life Service has been scheduled for Officer Daniel Gumm, who lost his battle against cancer Wednesday night.
Wichita Car Dealership Banned From Kansas Due to Shady Business Practices
A Wichita car dealership has been banned from selling cars in the state of Kansas. Midwest Wholesale, which was doing business under the name Kansas Motor Company, was hit with complaints for things such as not providing customers with titles. "The dealership also failed to pay off the outstanding loan...
Cool and pleasant- a bit breezy today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Enjoy the nice weather while it lasts, as the weather pattern changes and becomes more active in the week ahead. A week cold front is moving through Kansas this morning with very little change in the weather today. Temperatures will be similar to Saturday with highs in the 50s and 60s statewide. The only change will be the wind direction, shifting to the north. Clouds begin to increase tonight and Monday as a weather system moves into the Rockies. This weather system will increase the south winds, becoming gusty and strong Tuesday and Wednesday and Thursday. The south winds will also push warm air from Texas into the region. Expect a warming trend with highs in the 60s and 70s through Wednesday. There is a chance central Kansas could see a few showers and rumbles overnight Monday through midday Tuesday. This is not going to be a heavy rain event, more likely a hit or miss passing shower.
Wichita used car dealership barred from selling cars, must pay $85,000, official says
The action comes after customers could not get titles to used cars they purchased.
Hemp grain and fiber processing facility opening in Augusta
In its 5th year, the annual recycled art competition challenges students from St. John High School to turn recycled material into wearable outfits. Factfinder 12 investigates the cold case of a 20-year-old woman who was reported missing and then was found dead in a field three months later. Halloween drive-by...
Wichita police officer dies after battle with cancer
A Wichita police officer died Wednesday night after a battle with cancer. Daniel Gumm was an 18-year veteran of the department. He was a K-9 handler and trainer who lost his canine partner, Rooster, while attempting an arrest in 2017. Gumm was diagnosed over the summer with metastatic esophageal cancer,...
