WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Enjoy the nice weather while it lasts, as the weather pattern changes and becomes more active in the week ahead. A week cold front is moving through Kansas this morning with very little change in the weather today. Temperatures will be similar to Saturday with highs in the 50s and 60s statewide. The only change will be the wind direction, shifting to the north. Clouds begin to increase tonight and Monday as a weather system moves into the Rockies. This weather system will increase the south winds, becoming gusty and strong Tuesday and Wednesday and Thursday. The south winds will also push warm air from Texas into the region. Expect a warming trend with highs in the 60s and 70s through Wednesday. There is a chance central Kansas could see a few showers and rumbles overnight Monday through midday Tuesday. This is not going to be a heavy rain event, more likely a hit or miss passing shower.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO