Tom Brady Didn't Want Kids To Have 'Divorced Parents,' Split Wasn't 'His Idea': Source

Though Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen insisted their split was "very amicable," the NFL star's inner circle is claiming otherwise.

According to a source, the athlete "wanted" to work out their issues particularly for the sake of their son Benjamin , 12, and daughter Vivian , 9, as he "didn't want the kids to have divorced parents ."

"This was not Tom's idea," the source declared of the spouses' decision to part ways . "This was never Tom's idea." Fortunately, another insider said Brady, 45, and the model, 42, agree to have joint custody of their kids, though Bündchen will now reside in Miami, which is about four hours away from the quarterback's home base in Tampa Bay, Fla.

However, he reportedly has a home in Miami as well.

Oddly enough, a separate source claimed one of the former Victoria's Secret stunner's main issues was Brady ignoring her pleas to "be more present" as a father and husband. It's allegedly been a sticking point between the two for years, so even though he recently tried to save their union by promising to change his behavior, the mom-of-two felt "it was too little, too late."

"She gave him a lot of opportunities to fix things ," the source noted, "and he didn’t."

Now that their divorce is finalized, the Super Bowl champion knows there's no salvaging their relationship, so he's doing his best to focus on himself and his children. (He also shares son John , 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan .)

In fact, just days after their paperwork made headlines, Brady was spotted taking his two younger children to the movies . He also vowed to not disrupt the kids' lives when confirming his and Bündchen's divorce.

"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way," the athlete shared in on Instagram late last month. "We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."