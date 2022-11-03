Jana Kramer Was Offended By Meghan King Calling Mike Caussin 'Hot' After Bonding Over Splits

mega

Jana Kramer and Meghan King were cool — until they weren't.

During the Sunday, October 30, episode of the One Tree Hill star's “Whine Down” podcast, Kramer explained how despite only knowing each other over social media, she and former The Real Housewives of Orange County star were huge cheerleaders for each other. That was until King called her ex-husband, Mike Caussin , hot.

“We were cordial. … We were, like, acquaintances on Instagram because of how [our] situations [were], so we just kind of related to that," the actress said, referring to the r eality star's divorces from Jim Edmonds and Cuffe Biden Owens .

“Lots of just like, ‘You’ve got this, you’re strong,’ whatever. She would ask me questions about like narcissist stuff , having a narcissist ex … and there was something that she said in our DMs that really bothered me," Kramer explained of their friendship.

“At least your ex is hot," King allegedly penned to the country singer, in turn making her extremely angry.

“I go, ‘I’m sorry, that kind of bothered me. I would never say your ex is hot, especially knowing how much he hurt you. Anyways, have a great day.’ And that’s the last I’ve communicated with her,” Kramer recalled of the exchange.

“The hotness has nothing to do with it. I don’t look at my ex and have any attraction toward him. … I would’ve said, ‘At least you have beautiful children.’ That’s the silver lining," she noted of the blonde beauty.

King later joined the podcast episode and apologized, telling Kramer, "I was trying to make light of a sh*tty situation because I know that you know what it’s like to be with a sh*tty person that does sh*tty things to you. I said that because I thought it was a compliment . I thought it was a nice thing to say.”

Kramer and the former football tight end, who share daughter Jolie , 6,and son Jace , 3, called it quits in 2021 after Caussin allegedly cheated on her with more than 13 women.