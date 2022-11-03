In preparation for his role as "Weird Al" Yankovic, the actor also learned to play the accordion Daniel Radcliffe really got into character for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. In the biographical parody film (released on The Roku Channel on Nov. 4), the Harry Potter alum portrays musician "Weird Al" Yankovic throughout various stages of his career. Seeing as the film recreates some of Weird Al's most memorable parody songs, including "My Bologna" and "Like a Surgeon," many are curious if Radcliffe is really singing in the film. And the answer is yes...

2 DAYS AGO