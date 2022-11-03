Read full article on original website
Related
Jeff Goldblum 'in final talks' to portray The Wizard in the long-awaited two-part film adaptation of the smash hit musical Wicked
Jeff Goldblum is currently in final talks to portray the Wizard in the upcoming adaptations of the smash hit musical Wicked. The news about the 70-year-old performer's potential involvement with the long-awaited project was reported by Variety on Friday. The adaptations of the long-running musical, which is centered on a...
Jimmy Fallon and Dolly Parton Joke That It's 'Almost Too Early for Christmas' with New Holiday Song
Holiday season is right around the corner, and Jimmy Fallon is back with another jingle — featuring a country music icon!. On Friday, The Tonight Show host released his latest track "Almost Too Early for Christmas," a bouncy and jubilant collaboration with Dolly Parton where they get fans in the holiday spirit.
BBC
Lena Horne first black actress to have Broadway theatre named in her honour
Actress Lena Horne has become the first black woman to have a Broadway theatre named in her honour. The theatre, on West 47th Street, was built in 1926 and is currently hosting the hit British musical Six. It comes a couple of weeks after another Broadway theatre was named after...
Writer, director, Broadway star Douglas McGrath dead at 64
"Emma" and "Infamous" director Douglas McGrath has died at age 64.
Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.
Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
Lauren Graham Opens Up About Reason Behind 'Sad' Peter Krause Split
The "Gilmore Girls" star and the "9-1-1" actor called it quits last year after more than decade together.
TODAY.com
Bono’s wife and grown daughters make rare red carpet appearance
Ali Hewson, who is the wife of U2 frontman Bono, banded together with her and the rocker’s daughters Jordan, 33, and Eve, 31, for a rare red carpet appearance. On Nov. 1, the Hewson women stepped out to celebrate the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City. Bono, whose real name is Paul David Hewson, was also in the Big Apple with his family, but did not attend the event.
EW.com
Hasan Minhaj apologizes for Celebrity Jeopardy performance: 'I'm sorry for trying to make Jeopardy fun'
Celebrity Jeopardy fans weren't exactly buzzing over Hasan Minhaj's eccentric performance this week. The Patriot Act alum has been on the receiving end of some stern tweets from the quiz show community after he hilariously and egregiously showboated his way through Monday night's episode. Now Minhaj is attempting to make amends by issuing his deepest, most sincere apology… sort of.
Chaka Khan Says She Turned Down Steven Spielberg for 'The Color Purple' : 'Woulda Been Hot'
Chaka Khan wasn't interested in starring in The Color Purple. During the iconic singer's appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show Friday, Khan, 69, couldn't help but laugh as she claimed that she turned down Steven Spielberg's offer to star in the classic 1985 film after Jennifer Hudson asked about projects Khan had declined over the years.
ETOnline.com
Lauren Graham Breaks Her Silence on Peter Krause Split: What Went Wrong
Lauren Graham is speaking out about her split from Parenthood co-star, Peter Krause. In June, the pair announced that they had "quietly ended their relationship last year," after dating for more than a decade. In a new interview with People, Graham shared what caused the shocking breakup, and what she's...
'Friends' star Matthew Perry says Bruce Willis ended up guest starring on the show because he lost a bet
Matthew Perry said that Bruce Willis' Emmy-winning role on "Friends" happened because the "Die Hard" star lost a bet to the sitcom actor. In his new memoir titled "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," released on Tuesday, Perry recalled meeting Willis through their roles as Oz Oseransky and Jimmy Tudeski, respectively, in the 2000 comedy "The Whole Nine Yards."
Scary Bradshaw! Sarah Jessica Parker Jumps Back from Cyclist on And Just Like That... Set
A photo of Parker in character as the Sex and the City heroine Carrie Bradshaw shows a bicyclist headed right toward her on the streets of New York City It's a hop, skip and a new week for Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of And Just Like That.... Photos of the Sex and the City franchise star filming season 2 showed a moment where the actress jumped back from a cyclist coming straight toward her. (HBO declined to comment on PEOPLE's request for determining whether the bike...
Is Daniel Radcliffe Really Singing in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story? Here's What to Know
In preparation for his role as "Weird Al" Yankovic, the actor also learned to play the accordion Daniel Radcliffe really got into character for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. In the biographical parody film (released on The Roku Channel on Nov. 4), the Harry Potter alum portrays musician "Weird Al" Yankovic throughout various stages of his career. Seeing as the film recreates some of Weird Al's most memorable parody songs, including "My Bologna" and "Like a Surgeon," many are curious if Radcliffe is really singing in the film. And the answer is yes...
Selena Gomez named her donated kidney after SNL alum Fred Armisen and 'secretly' hopes he finds out
Selena Gomez has revealed the quirky nickname she gave her donated kidney is Fred. In an interview with Rolling Stone, she says she named the organ after comedian Fred Armisen. Gomez, 30, required a kidney transplant in 2017 following complications from her lupus diagnosis. Turns out, Selena Gomez nicknamed her...
Evan Rachel Wood Didn't Know How to Tell Son, 9, His Mom 'Makes Out with Harry Potter' in New Film
"You can't watch mom make out with Harry Potter," she joked during her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers Evan Rachel Wood is sharing the hilarious reason she didn't let her son visit her on the set of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actress, 35, shared that her 9-year-old son was excited to learn she was working with Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe on the film. "We watched all the Harry Potter films together and I told him I was working with Daniel Radcliffe and...
Lindsay Lohan Officially Drops "Jingle Bell Rock" Cover Nearly 20 Years After Mean Girls
Watch: Lindsay Lohan's Upcoming Netflix Movie Has a Mean Girls Twist. It's the right time to rock the night away, just ask Lindsay Lohan. The actress just dropped her version of the classic Christmas song "Jingle Bell Rock" on Nov. 4. The single, which is featured in her upcoming Netflix rom com Falling for Christmas, is the first song she has released since 2020's "Back to Me."
Steven Spielberg Reveals His Late Parents Were 'Nagging' Him To Make A Movie About Them
The legendary director shared the motivation behind his upcoming film “The Fabelmans,” which is based on his life.
tvinsider.com
Mentalist Max Maven and ‘Wide Country’ Actor Andrew Prine Die
Max Maven, the influential magician and mentalist, and character actor Andrew Prine, who starred in many Westerns, both died earlier this week. Maven was 71, while Prine was 86. According to Deadline, Maven passed away at his home in Hollywood on Tuesday, November 1, after a two-year battle with glioblastoma....
And Just Like That... Sarah Jessica Parker's Former NYC Penthouse Hits the Market for $5.5 Million
A New York City penthouse formerly owned by Sarah Jessica Parker has officially hit the market — and it's certainly Carrie Bradshaw-worthy!. The Sex and the City star, 57, lived in the Tribeca property in the 1990s and moved out around the time she married her husband of 25 years, Matthew Broderick, in 1997, according to Interior Marketing Group, who staged the home. It boasts four bedrooms and four bathrooms and is listed for $5.5 million.
At 93, Actor James Hong Reflects on Breaking Barriers and Seminal Roles
With 700-plus acting credits (and still counting), James Hong, 93, is literally a living Hollywood legend, and the fitting Icon Award recipient for the Critics Choice Association’s inaugural Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema and Television on Nov. 4 in L.A. After a day recording for Kung Fu Panda 4 — where, as Po’s dad, he is the only actor heard in every feature and TV series in the franchise — he spoke to THR about the legacy of his career. How do you manage your energy and stamina in order to stay so active professionally?More from The Hollywood ReporterHow 'Kung Fu...
People
348K+
Followers
57K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0