Hawaii State

WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS. AFTERNOON ABOVE 2500 FEET... * WHAT...Snow above 2500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4. to 8 inches, mainly along the crest and at pass level. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until...
PENDLETON, OR
CA Marine Warning and Forecast

..AREAS OF DENSE FOG TO AFFECT MUCH OF THE COASTAL WATERS THIS. Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down to. one nautical mile or less. Reduce speeds and be on the lookout for. exposed rocks and other vessels, including large ships in the. shipping lanes. Use radar or...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...A WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING. THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to. 10 inches above 5,500 feet. Snowfall of 2 to 5 inches from. 4,500 feet to 5,500 feet. Total snow accumulations of an...
CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Winter weather is expected this afternoon through Tuesday. A. strong cold front will bring a period of rain and snow to the area. this afternoon through Tuesday. Snow levels will initially be. around 5,000 feet and fall to 3,000 to 3,500 feet by early Monday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Latino voters crucial to Senate, governor races in Arizona

GUADALUPE, Ariz. (AP) — Over the past decade, Latinos in Arizona responded to a tough crackdown on immigrants by building a turnout machine that helped propel Democrats to power, turning a longtime Republican stronghold into one of the most competitive states. The strength of that movement will be tested...
ARIZONA STATE
Mayden guides San Diego State past UNLV 14-10

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jalen Mayden threw two touchdown passes and San Diego State held off UNLV 14-10 on Saturday night. Mayden connected with Jesse Matthews for a 28-yard touchdown for the only score of the first half. San Diego State (5-4, 3-2 Mountain West Conference) stretched its lead...
SAN DIEGO, CA

