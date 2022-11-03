Read full article on original website
CNBC
There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
CNBC
Holding on to your best people can be a mistake, says manufacturing CEO
As a manager, it can be tempting to do everything within your power to hold on to your best people. But that kind of thinking can ultimately backfire on you as a leader, explained Dharmesh Arora, regional CEO for Asia Pacific at German manufacturer Schaeffler. Arora learned this lesson the...
pv-magazine-usa.com
As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete
Whether it’s California’s record-breaking heat waves causing narrowly avoided blackouts or Texas’ billion dollar efforts to keep the lights on, the need for resilient stationary energy storage systems throughout the United States has never been more acute. Unfortunately, the deployment of these systems is inhibited by serious issues with the lithium-ion batteries used in these systems. Bottlenecks in the battery supply chain and the increasing occurrence of catastrophic fires are the most serious of these issues. The U.S. can address both by developing a domestic battery supply chain whose products are tailored to the unique needs of the stationary energy storage market. Accomplishing this will enable a rapid transition to reliable electrical grids powered by renewable energy.
Levi’s Joins Other Walmart Vendors in Renewable Wind-Energy Investment
Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is throwing money to the wind. The jeans goliath has joined Walmart Inc., other key Walmart suppliers and Schneider Electric in the Gigaton Power Purchasing Agreement, a buy-in-advance renewable energy purchase that will aid the long-term viability of Ørsted’s new Sunflower Wind Farm in Marion County, Kan.
Recycling Today
Corrugated packaging moves signal large company interest
Two recent paperboard packaging industry transactions point to ongoing merger and acquisition (M&A) interest by large corporations in increasing their presence in that sector. Chicago-based investment bank P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) has announced its participation in two M&A transactions within the corrugated packaging industry during the third quarter of this year. The buyer in one case was a wholly owned subsidiary of Indiana-based vertically integrated packaging provider Schwarz Partners, which also is a co-owner of recycled-content board producer New-Indy Containerboard.
Cotton Made in Africa Recognized by Two Sustainability Standards
Cotton made in Africa (CmiA), an initiative for sustainably grown African cotton, has been officially recognized by Green Button and has been confirmed as an accredited source of raw materials for Cradle to Cradle certification. The acknowledgement by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), which administers Green Button, pertains to CmiA cotton as a sustainable natural fiber. In addition to meeting the human-rights and environmental-protection criteria of the government-run textile certification label Green Button 2.0, licensed companies must apply the meta-label approach to prove that they produce their products sustainably. This recognition means that more than 90 companies...
electrek.co
US Special Operations tests American-made electric motorbikes for military use
Light electric vehicles have seen growing interest from militaries all over the world. Now the latest electric motorbike receiving its draft card comes from North Carolina-based electric moped builder Huck Cycles. Huck Overland enlists. The company recently shared news that its Huck Overland model is currently being evaluated by the...
Bill Gates-backed startup builds a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
Bill Gates founded Breakthrough Energy and has recently announced that its first Catalyst project funding will come in the form of a $50 million grant to LanzaJet's Freedom Pines Fuels sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) plant in Soperton, Georgia. Breakthrough Energy Catalyst is a unique program that brings together businesses and...
marketplace.org
As EV sales accelerate, battery makers face a new shortage of a crucial mineral: graphite
Ford Motor Co. reports that it sold twice as many electric vehicles in the month that just ended as it did in October of last year. But as demand for electrics is surging, manufacturers are facing yet another shortage of yet another crucial material — not lithium this time, but graphite.
EV Battery Recycling: A Critical Component Of The Green Revolution But One That Continues To Present Major Hurdles
As the electric vehicle (EV) market takes off in the U.S., China and around the globe, environmentalists have cause for celebration. EVs are becoming mainstream and very soon a sizable portion of all vehicles on the road will be all-electric. Major manufacturers like General Motors Co. GM are joining the...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Which companies are making solar panels in the United States?
The United States is hopefully, fingers crossed, entering a solar module manufacturing renaissance. After having its domestic supply decimated by China’s precise buildout of solar manufacturing over the last decade, manufacturing tax credits included in the Inflation Reduction Act should provide a lifeline to the market. As it stands today, U.S. solar panel manufacturing consists only of module assembly in the crystalline silicon space, but the promised credits could rebuild the domestic chain and bring silicon ingot, wafer and cell manufacturing back home.
freightwaves.com
Push to reshore US manufacturing motivated by global supply chain issues
More and more U.S. manufacturers are intensifying their exploration of reshoring operations to reduce reliance on China, according to Rosemary Coates, founder and executive director of the Reshoring Institute. “Up until the pandemic, there was kind of a slow build of companies that were considering reshoring, but when the pandemic...
Arianne Phosphate Has Capacity To Meet Growing Demand As Electric Vehicles Transition To Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries
The world of electric vehicles (EVs) is fraught with controversial opinions; companies and consumers alike have all but waged war over how to make the best battery possible. For decades, companies — specifically North American companies — placed their bets on lithium-ion batteries, which rely heavily on lithium, cobalt, and nickel resources.
rigzone.com
ADNOC, ADQ Launch TAZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone Expansion
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and ADQ have embarked on the next stage of expansion of the TA’ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone, in Al Ruways Industrial City. The expansion would more than double the number of chemicals produced at the hub. The centerpiece of the expansion will be a...
pv-magazine-usa.com
American Battery Factory and Anovion form alliance for supply of synthetic graphite
American Battery Factory (ABF), a U.S.-based battery manufacturer, yesterday signed a strategic alliance with Anovion to become a preferred vendor to supply synthetic graphite anode material to ABF’s lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery cell production line. In addition to a domestic supply agreement, the alliance also includes joint investment opportunities in emerging technologies to improve lithium battery performance and supply chain optimization.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: U.S. to deploy massive amount of renewables by 2030, thanks to the IRA
Wisconsin groups find 100% clean energy + electrification to be ambitious but feasible 100% clean power plus electrification in Wisconsin would cost the same, when counting health benefits, as continuing “business as usual,” and would achieve four times the emissions reductions as 100% clean power alone, found a study sponsored by two Wisconsin groups.
BAE Systems Awarded £80 Million in Typhoon Avionics Support Contracts
ROCHESTER, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022-- BAE Systems will continue to service and support the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft’s avionics for the platform’s founding nations’ air forces in Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Italy, for the next five years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005362/en/ BAE Systems will continue to service and support the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft’s avionics for the platform’s founding nations’ air forces. (Credit: BAE Systems)
The Mobility House Secures $50 Million Series C to Expand Smart Charging and Vehicle-to-Grid Leadership
BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- The Mobility House has successfully completed an internal round of financing led by Mercuria and co-led by Ventura Capital and Green Gateway Fund. Further strategic investors of the company include Mercedes-Benz, Alliance Venture, Mitsui and SP Group. The $50 million Series C financing will be used to expand the company’s leading market position in the field of electric vehicle smart charging and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) integration across Europe, North America and Asia. The Mobility House’s ChargePilot technology, EV aggregation and flexibility trading platform will transform mobile and stationary batteries of electric vehicles into “buffer storage” or flexibility potential for the global energy transition. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006068/en/ The Mobility House’s $50 million Series C financing raise will be used to expand the company’s leading market position in electric vehicle smart charging and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) integration across Europe, North America and Asia. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Recycling Today
Constellium joins First Movers Coalition
Paris-based Constellium SE, which produces value-added aluminum products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging, has announced that it is joining the First Movers Coalition (FMC). The FMC is a World Economic Forum- and the U.S. government-led global initiative to accelerate zero-carbon technologies and reduce carbon emissions by decarbonizing seven “hard to abate” industrial sectors that account for 30 percent of global emissions: aluminum, aviation, chemicals, concrete, shipping, steel and trucking.
Benzinga
Ambari Brands Aims to Drive the "Green Manufacturing" Revolution
The global manufacturing sector is undergoing a transformation. Old methods of outsourcing production overseas without regard to their impact on the environment are on the way out. The leading supply chains developed to address the mass demand of the post-Covid economy are designed to be resilient and sustainable. The world’s...
