ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
evanstonroundtable.com

Crown Center highlights all it offers in a special day

It is 130,000-square-feet and it has two — yes that’s two — NHL sized ice skating rinks, two full gymnasiums, a library, a 200-meter running track, a dance studio, nine locker rooms, an art room and a child care facility. But that’s not all. Outside there...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

City to conduct sewer cleaning beginning Nov. 7

The city will conduct its annual Sewer Cleaning Program between November 7, 2022 and March 3, 2023, weather permitting. The program involves cleaning all combined sewers within the city every four years in order to maintain the reliability of the stormwater management system. The contractor hired to supplement the city’s cleaning crew is National Power Rodding Corp.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Budget town hall: City criticized for scheduling, utilities and priorities

Evanston residents expressed concerns about a utilities hike, the city’s budget priorities and the pension funds at a town hall meeting Thursday, Nov. 3, on the city’s proposed 2023 budget. Members from the public asked officials about how the city manages and allocates funds, while lamenting the way...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Latest news from Evanston: Your Friday daily digest

We hope you enjoyed yesterday’s unseasonably warm weather. It was a great day for a walk outside, a bike ride or maybe to rake some leaves, as Joerg Metzner’s October photo of the Skokie Northshore Sculpture Park may remind you. Meanwhile, don’t forget to set your clocks and watches back an hour when Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday!
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Somewhere over the double rainbow, dreams really do come true

Editor’s note: The Evanston RoundTable is pleased to present “They Do,” a glimpse into the love stories and commitment celebrations of local readers and their relatives. Getting married? We want to hear all about your love story and share it with the community. This is a free service of storytelling by the RoundTable.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Picturing Evanston

A composition with modern architecture and autumn color at the corner of Main Street and Asbury Avenue. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will try to post comments...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Letter to the editor: D65 must promote equity but maintain accountability

At the recent District 65 curriculum meeting, the District publicly updated student enrollment numbers, showing a loss of 280 students this year. For reference, that’s more students than are currently enrolled at Orrington Elementary. Let that sink in; we lost an entire elementary school’s worth of students this year...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Nancy ‘Nan’ Anderson: 1935–2022

Nancy (‘Nan’) Anderson died peacefully at home, with hospice, surrounded by her very dear friends on Oct. 9, 2022. Nan was born in Jackson, Michigan, in 1935. She earned a degree in social work from the University of Michigan. From there she went to work for the Girl Scouts, first in Indiana and then in Chicago as executive director. She moved on to serving in the same capacity at the YWCA in Evanston. Following that she became the executive director of SASI, a nonprofit caregiver agency.
OAK PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

CPD warns of thieves smashing into businesses on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A crime CBS 2 first told you about on Monday is happening over and over again across the northwest side. Earlier this week, CBS 2 showed video of thieves throwing a brick through the glass front door of a pizza shop, then making off with a safe.Chicago police are warning that the same thing has happened at least eight other times at businesses stretching from Niles to Jefferson Park.Each time, the burglars use a brick or large rock to smash their way in, then, drive off in a gray Dodge Charger. If you have any information, you're asked to call police. 
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Broadview Couple Seeking To Bring Bar And Grill Venue To Maywood

A conceptual rendering of the proposed Exclusive Bar & Grill, a proposed establishment looking to locate on the 400 block of South 5th Avenue in Maywood. | Exclusive Bar & Grill. Thursday, November 3, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews || Updated: 11/4/22. During a meeting on Nov. 1,...
MAYWOOD, IL
Chicago magazine

The Chicago Legacy of Billy Caldwell

Some historical figures are better known by their nicknames than the names they were given at birth: Buffalo Bill, Billy the Kid, Calamity Jane. As a result of those folkloric appellations, their reputations exist in that gray area between reality and myth. In Chicago, we have the Sauganash, née Billy Caldwell. Caldwell’s real name adorns a golf course and a forest preserve, but his nickname belongs to a Northwest Side neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
proclaimerscv.com

Mass Shooting: Drive-By Shooting Injures 14 People in Chicago

A mass shooting in Chicago occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday leaving 14 people injured including members of a family who paid tribute to their loved one who died due to cancer. Mass Shooting Incident. Police Supt. David Brown said that the mass shooting happened at California Avenue and...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy