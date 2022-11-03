Read full article on original website
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Chicago AIS Commissioner asked in Confirmation Hearing About Buying Vacant Buildings to Address Migrant, Homeless NeedsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove VillageChicago Food KingElk Grove Village, IL
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
evanstonroundtable.com
Crown Center highlights all it offers in a special day
It is 130,000-square-feet and it has two — yes that’s two — NHL sized ice skating rinks, two full gymnasiums, a library, a 200-meter running track, a dance studio, nine locker rooms, an art room and a child care facility. But that’s not all. Outside there...
After Descent Into Alcoholism Cost Him City Council Seat, Proco Joe Moreno Aims For a Comeback
Former Chicago Ald. Proco Joe Moreno (1st) is talking openly about the alcohol-fueled downward spiral that cost him his City Council seat and nearly denied him his freedom. Moreno, 50, is trying to reclaim the job he lost to Ald. Daniel LaSpata after a self-destructive string of scandals that derailed his once-bright future.
evanstonroundtable.com
City to conduct sewer cleaning beginning Nov. 7
The city will conduct its annual Sewer Cleaning Program between November 7, 2022 and March 3, 2023, weather permitting. The program involves cleaning all combined sewers within the city every four years in order to maintain the reliability of the stormwater management system. The contractor hired to supplement the city’s cleaning crew is National Power Rodding Corp.
evanstonroundtable.com
Budget town hall: City criticized for scheduling, utilities and priorities
Evanston residents expressed concerns about a utilities hike, the city’s budget priorities and the pension funds at a town hall meeting Thursday, Nov. 3, on the city’s proposed 2023 budget. Members from the public asked officials about how the city manages and allocates funds, while lamenting the way...
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Friday daily digest
We hope you enjoyed yesterday’s unseasonably warm weather. It was a great day for a walk outside, a bike ride or maybe to rake some leaves, as Joerg Metzner’s October photo of the Skokie Northshore Sculpture Park may remind you. Meanwhile, don’t forget to set your clocks and watches back an hour when Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday!
evanstonroundtable.com
Somewhere over the double rainbow, dreams really do come true
Editor’s note: The Evanston RoundTable is pleased to present “They Do,” a glimpse into the love stories and commitment celebrations of local readers and their relatives. Getting married? We want to hear all about your love story and share it with the community. This is a free service of storytelling by the RoundTable.
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
A composition with modern architecture and autumn color at the corner of Main Street and Asbury Avenue. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will try to post comments...
evanstonroundtable.com
Letter to the editor: D65 must promote equity but maintain accountability
At the recent District 65 curriculum meeting, the District publicly updated student enrollment numbers, showing a loss of 280 students this year. For reference, that’s more students than are currently enrolled at Orrington Elementary. Let that sink in; we lost an entire elementary school’s worth of students this year...
Group calling for all Chicago sidewalks to be shoveled by the city workers
Chicago aldermen are being urged to make shoveling snow off the sidewalks the city’s responsibility, not homeowners’. The advocates are calling for a $750,000 pilot program where the city would shovel the sidewalks.
New batch of affordable housing to be built on South Side
The Park Station Lofts will be a mixed-income multi-used development on city-owned property at 63rd and Maryland. It’s a transit oriented project, just 350-feet from the Cottage Grove Station on the CTA’s Green Line.
Brawl breaks out at political ward meeting in Berwyn
Leja did not immediately respond to WGN's messages seeking comment.
evanstonroundtable.com
Nancy ‘Nan’ Anderson: 1935–2022
Nancy (‘Nan’) Anderson died peacefully at home, with hospice, surrounded by her very dear friends on Oct. 9, 2022. Nan was born in Jackson, Michigan, in 1935. She earned a degree in social work from the University of Michigan. From there she went to work for the Girl Scouts, first in Indiana and then in Chicago as executive director. She moved on to serving in the same capacity at the YWCA in Evanston. Following that she became the executive director of SASI, a nonprofit caregiver agency.
CPD warns of thieves smashing into businesses on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A crime CBS 2 first told you about on Monday is happening over and over again across the northwest side. Earlier this week, CBS 2 showed video of thieves throwing a brick through the glass front door of a pizza shop, then making off with a safe.Chicago police are warning that the same thing has happened at least eight other times at businesses stretching from Niles to Jefferson Park.Each time, the burglars use a brick or large rock to smash their way in, then, drive off in a gray Dodge Charger. If you have any information, you're asked to call police.
cwbchicago.com
Catalytic converter thief slammed a stolen Lexus head-on into Chicago police squad car, prosecutors say
A man on bail and on probation for separate stolen motor vehicle cases rammed yet another stolen vehicle head-on into a Chicago police squad car as he tried to get away from cops who saw him trying to steal a catalytic converter in Jefferson Park, prosecutors said Saturday. Police officers...
Chicago Officials Withhold Key Financial Information as City Hands Public Housing Land Over to Wealthy Ally of the Mayor
Mayor Lori Lightfoot has pushed a plan to lease public housing land to the Chicago Fire soccer team. But as the deal awaits federal approval, the Chicago Housing Authority has kept key details hidden from the public and other officials.
vfpress.news
Broadview Couple Seeking To Bring Bar And Grill Venue To Maywood
A conceptual rendering of the proposed Exclusive Bar & Grill, a proposed establishment looking to locate on the 400 block of South 5th Avenue in Maywood. | Exclusive Bar & Grill. Thursday, November 3, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews || Updated: 11/4/22. During a meeting on Nov. 1,...
Mob-style murder of Amoco executive Charles Merriam still unsolved 35 years later
It is Chicago's forgotten hit: 35 years ago, gasoline executive Charles Merriam was locked in a bitter battle to streamline Amoco gas station operations. He may have paid for it with his life.
Chicago magazine
The Chicago Legacy of Billy Caldwell
Some historical figures are better known by their nicknames than the names they were given at birth: Buffalo Bill, Billy the Kid, Calamity Jane. As a result of those folkloric appellations, their reputations exist in that gray area between reality and myth. In Chicago, we have the Sauganash, née Billy Caldwell. Caldwell’s real name adorns a golf course and a forest preserve, but his nickname belongs to a Northwest Side neighborhood.
Activists push real-estate tax idea to help ease homelessness in Chicago
With a deadline looming, advocates are escalating their push for a ballot measure that could mean more money to address homelessness in Chicago.
proclaimerscv.com
Mass Shooting: Drive-By Shooting Injures 14 People in Chicago
A mass shooting in Chicago occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday leaving 14 people injured including members of a family who paid tribute to their loved one who died due to cancer. Mass Shooting Incident. Police Supt. David Brown said that the mass shooting happened at California Avenue and...
