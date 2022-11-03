No. 11 Baylor completes season sweep over Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, TX ( FOX 44 ) — The 11th ranked Baylor Volleyball team extended its winning streak to five games in a row with a 3-1 win over Texas Tech.
Kara McGhee was the standout performer for the Bears, as she recorded a team high 16 kills and was the only Baylor player to finish with double-digit kills in the match.
Next up for Ryan McGuyre's team is a home match against Kansas on Saturday, November 5th at 2:00 pm.
