Having gone off the rails offensively, reality has bitten into the Phillies’ magical playoff ride. The streakiness that mostly defined the 2022 Phillies under Joe Girardi and occasionally reared its ugly head after Rob Thomson took over as manager has hit hard, helping to put the Astros on the brink of a World Series title heading into Saturday’s Game 6 in Houston. Making matters worse, the Astros have dominant starters Framber Valdez (Saturday) and Cristian Javier (Game 7 Sunday, if necessary) lined up for the weekend.

WASHINGTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO