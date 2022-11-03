ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Trentonian

Phillies swing and miss as Astros push them to brink

PHILADELPHIA – Among the many soft skills that have made Rob Thomson the right manager for the Phillies in 2022 is a knack for understatement. So Thursday, in assessing his team’s 3-2 loss in Game 5 of the World Series, with a little Canadian charm and a baseball lifer’s calm, Thomson summed it up without a spare word.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Trentonian

Phillies’ chances might be slim, but Zack Wheeler set to deliver

Having gone off the rails offensively, reality has bitten into the Phillies’ magical playoff ride. The streakiness that mostly defined the 2022 Phillies under Joe Girardi and occasionally reared its ugly head after Rob Thomson took over as manager has hit hard, helping to put the Astros on the brink of a World Series title heading into Saturday’s Game 6 in Houston. Making matters worse, the Astros have dominant starters Framber Valdez (Saturday) and Cristian Javier (Game 7 Sunday, if necessary) lined up for the weekend.
WASHINGTON, PA
Trentonian

‘Philly kid’ John McCarthy breaks Union’s hearts as he steps in for injured LAFC goalie Crepeau

LOS ANGELES >> No player, no team all season could stop the Philadelphia Union. It took one of their own to put them down. Goalkeeper John McCarthy got his professional start in Philadelphia, a Philly-born kid who grew up in Cinnaminson, N.J., and attended Northeast Catholic. He spent years in the lower leagues with Ocean CIty Nor’easters, Reading United and Rochester Rhinos before the Union and manager Jim Curtin gave him a shot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Trentonian

Hurts gets creative when he has to, Eagles hold off Texans

You can’t argue with the results the Eagles collect from their outside-the-box thinking. From their minimalist use of starters in the preseason to light practices throughout the season, the Eagles always seem none the worse for wear like those Ford tough pickups. There also is creative instinct, and that’s...
HOUSTON, TX

