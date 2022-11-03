ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Guest
3d ago

Lets go Henry!!!Show what you have… education, the bar, good moral character, no bias or anything else toward people!

Joe stud
3d ago

vote for HENRY! TIME TO TAKE BACK NY. ZELDEN for Govenor. Vote RED ACROSS THE COUNTRY!

The Jewish Press

New York Jewish Voters Divided on Governor’s Race

New York Jewish voters appear roughly divided on whom to back in the state’s hotly contested gubernatorial race next week. Numerous recent surveys have shown Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-Suffolk) closing the gap with his opponent, Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul, while another poll found Hochul with a strong lead.
NEW JERSEY STATE
cityandstateny.com

After hammering bail reform for a year, Eric Adams hits the campaign trail

Amid a surprisingly close gubernatorial race and more than half a dozen consequential congressional districts up for grabs, national Democratic figures including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are flocking to New York to stump for Gov. Kathy Hochul, including in districts where other Democrats are hoping to hang on to or flip competitive seats. New York City Mayor Eric Adams is there too, sometimes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
13 WHAM

2022 Race for NY Governor: Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin

Albany — Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin made his announcement that he'd be running for New York State Governor in April of 2021. At the time, his opponent was Andrew Cuomo. Eighteen months later, his opponent is now Kathy Hochul, with polls showing the gap between the two getting closer as Election Day approaches.
FLORIDA STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

Advocates seek New York chief judge to move past ‘regressive’ DiFiore legacy

The premature retirement of New York state Chief Judge Janet DiFiore leaves a big hole to fill on the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals. Gov. Kathy Hochul could make her mark on the court with this pick and activists want her to pick a new kind of chief judge that would address the “regressive” legacy of DiFiore.
NEW YORK STATE
WRGB

Hochul defends bail reform in Keaira Hudson case

The domestic violence related homicide of a Cheektowaga woman is playing a big part in the state’s race for govenor in the final days leading up to the election. The family of Keaira Hudson is now blaming bail reform and Governor Kathy Hochul for Hudson’s death, something echoed by Republican candidate, Congressman Lee Zeldin.
nystateofpolitics.com

Upstate New York, including NY-19, could hold the key to a House majority

Voters in New York's 19th Congressional District could help determine which party controls the House of Representatives come January. In just five days, Democrat Josh Riley and Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro will face off in a district that spans from Binghamton to the Massachusetts border. The district is...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Washington Square News

NYU profs, local politicians address sudden resignation of chief NY judge

An NYU School of Law panel discussed solutions to address the current vacancy of the chief justice of the highest court in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The person who fills the position will affect the political balance of decisions made by the New York Court of Appeals, which has been divided on its interpretation of state laws in recent years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WKTV

Judge extends hold on NY's gun ban in houses of worship

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A federal judge extended an order blocking a part of New York’s new gun law that makes it a crime for people to carry firearms in places of worship. U.S. District Judge John Sinatra Jr. sided with two Buffalo-area clerics and gun rights organizations who had sued and sought a hold on enforcement of the law until the judge decides the case on it merits.
NEW YORK STATE
WNYT

Zeldin holds rally in Rensselaer County as election nears

The Republican candidate for New York governor was in the Capital Region Thursday night. Rep. Lee Zeldin held a rally in Rensselaer County at the Old Post Road Golf Club in Castleton-On-Hudson. Zeldin also welcomed other candidates running for New York state offices – including Rep. Elise Stefanik, and other...
2 On Your Side

New York: What you can expect on election night

NEW YORK — Ever-blue New York has twice as many registered Democrats as Republicans and has turned less friendly for Republicans over the past decade, thanks in part to upstate population loss and a decrease in New Yorkers identifying as Republicans. Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election decisively in the state. Democrats control the governor’s office and enjoy supermajorities in both chambers of the state Legislature.
NEW YORK STATE
News 12

Governor candidate Lee Zeldin joins Bronx residents at community church

Bronx residents gathered at a community church in Crotona Park to meet with Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. Officials at the event say that many of the Bronx residents present are former Democrats who are crossing party lines for the first time due to crime. “We have to change, we...
BRONX, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Is There A Dress Code Required To Vote In New York State?

Can you be turned away from a polling location in New York State based on what you're wearing? Early voting is underway in New York State. Polls are open from now through Sunday, November 6, 2022, and election day is quickly approaching on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Key races in the state include Governor and Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, and Comptroller, and a U.S. Senate seat. Before you head to the polls to cast your vote, you should know what you can and cannot wear.
Legislative Gazette

Polls show AG race could come down to independent and undecided voters

Independent voters may be the deciding factor in the tightening Attorney General’s race between incumbent Democrat Letitia James and Republican challenger Michael Henry. In a mid-October Siena poll, James was leading Henry 51 – 40 percent among likely voters. That was down from a Siena poll the month before, when James led Henry 53 – 37 percent.

