The Downtown Merchants with the Conroe Downtown Area Association (CDAA) is preparing for the 6th Annual Christmas on Main to take place after the Annual Tree Lighting on Tuesday, November 29 from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. throughout the streets of Main, Simonton, and Metcalf. Founder’s Plaza will be the center of music by the Jazz Connection starting promptly at 7:00 p.m. and will also serve as the drop off for tickets to win prizes that night.

CONROE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO