H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
Pirates, eating contest, fireworks and more at the Texas Renaissance FestivalAmber AlexandriaTodd Mission, TX
Texas Mother Charged with Capital Murder in 5-year-old Daughter's StabbingLarry LeaseTomball, TX
Political consultant convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 Katy area primaryCovering KatyKaty, TX
KBTX.com
Texas Birthday Bash announcement party postponed due to threat of inclement weather
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas Birthday Bash announcement lineup party that was scheduled for Friday, Nov. 4 was postponed due to the threat of severe weather in the region. In 2023, the Texas Birthday Bash will be celebrating its 11th anniversary. In a statement, the city of Navasota and event...
Report: This is the best Chinese restaurant in Texas
Scenario: you're in a hurry trying to score something super quick and super delicious for dinner, or you're just simply not wanting to cook and looking for a solid go-to, what do you go for?
hellowoodlands.com
6th Annual Christmas on Main celebrates Christmas in Downtown Conroe
The Downtown Merchants with the Conroe Downtown Area Association (CDAA) is preparing for the 6th Annual Christmas on Main to take place after the Annual Tree Lighting on Tuesday, November 29 from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. throughout the streets of Main, Simonton, and Metcalf. Founder’s Plaza will be the center of music by the Jazz Connection starting promptly at 7:00 p.m. and will also serve as the drop off for tickets to win prizes that night.
Here are 5 events to check out in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend, Nov. 3-6
Check out these five events in Conroe, Montgomery Nov. 3-6. (Community Impact staff) Surfside Nutrition is hosting a block party featuring a special on all loaded teas. Other attractions include raffles and giveaways, and starting at 4 p.m., the entire block will be shut down with vendors and other activities. 4-7 p.m. Free (admission). 12621 Hwy. 105 W., Conroe. 936-588-1866.
365thingsinhouston.com
Shop for the perfect gifts at 2022 Holiday Markets in Greater Houston
Get in the spirit of the season with our guide to 25+ holiday markets offering Christmas decorations and seasonal shopping opportunities across Greater Houston. It’s that time of the year that brings a slate of holidays, and seasonal markets abound to serve all your decorating and gift-giving needs. We’ve...
fox26houston.com
Approaching front could bring severe weather to Houston-area on Friday
HOUSTON - The threat of severe weather is increasing from Friday through early Saturday morning across southeast Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has put northern parts of our area under a Category 3 out of 5 Enhanced Risk for severe storms for Friday evening including The Woodlands and Conroe. The...
Warning: This Is the Most Dangerous Lake in Texas
Fall fishing season is in full swing, and there are plenty of lakes all over Texas to help you catch your fill. However, there are some places in the Lone Star State that are safer than others when you're on the water. AZ Animals states that the main cause of...
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The Original Carrabba’s on Kirby to Undergo Renovations
Scratch-made Italian dishes are the specialty at this Houston neighborhood restaurant.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Woodlands home with a sleek, designer-looking makeover on the market for $2.8M
THE WOODLANDS, Texas – An addition to a property in The Woodlands has added an all-new look and feel to an already beautiful home. Walking distance to the Woodlands Country Club and Palmer Golf Course, 64 Autumn Crescent is a remodeled home on a nearly one-acre lot. There are...
Montgomery County Food Bank launches monthly mobile food market in Conroe for veterans
The Montgomery County Food Bank will hold its next monthly mobile food bank for local veterans in need on Nov. 8 at the Conroe VA Clinic, located at 690 S. Loop 336 W., Conroe, according to a Nov. 4 release. (Courtesy Pexels) The Montgomery County Food Bank will hold its...
How cold does it get in Houston?
How many days in a year does the temperature fall below 15 °F?
fox26houston.com
Trick-or-Treater shocks Cypress homeowners who left candy bowl on their front porch
CYPRESS, Texas - A Cypress couple was shocked by the sweet gesture of a young trick-or-treater, the act of kindness was caught on their doorbell camera. "He was just a different one in the crowd you know," said Billy Martinez. Martinez and his wife live in Cypress, the night of...
hellowoodlands.com
Small Business of the Month: The Republic Grille
The Hello Woodlands Small Business of the Month is brought to you by Miguel Lopez of Conganas LLC and highlights a local small business that serves the Montgomery County community. Read our interview below with this month’s Small Business of the Month, The Republic Grille, and owner Terry McBurney. Terry...
iheart.com
Just 1 Texas Pizza Shop Named Among The Best In The Country
Pizza — it brings everybody together (unless there's only one slice left and you're fighting your roommate for it). GAYOT compiled a list of the "10 Best Pizza Restaurants in the U.S." and just one Texas pizzeria made the cut. The list, presented in alphabetical order, features pizza restaurants in California, Colorado, Georgia and Louisiana, among others.
Conroe's B52 Brewing finally has new owners after 6 months on the market
After 6 months on the market, B52 Brewing has been sold to neighbors.
Click2Houston.com
FREE - Thanksgiving giveaways: Here’s where families in need can find free meals in the Houston area
HOUSTON – While the holidays are a celebratory time for many, some of our neighbors may still be facing hardships while trying to give their families a season’s feast. Houstonians, known for lending a helping hand during difficult times, are stepping up to the plate once again to hand out free food to help pull your dinner together.
$8 Million Mansion With Underwater Tunnel Hits The Market In Texas
The mansion is a "fusion of Spanish, Mexican and mid-century architecture."
Click2Houston.com
Liberty County election results for Texas midterms on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Liberty County here. Scroll down to find results for statewide races as well as other contests in Houston, Harris County, and the surrounding area. Liberty County. You can find more information about the Liberty County...
