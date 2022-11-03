Read full article on original website
Related
technewstoday.com
8 Ways to Fix USB Accessories Disabled on Mac
USBs have benchmarked the way we transfer our files and folders between multiple computers. However, we sometimes get a “USB Accessories Disabled” error message after we plug the drive into the Mac system. Every USB accessory requires a particular amount of power to operate. Whenever you connect it...
technewstoday.com
Why Does My Skype Randomly Closes? How to Fix it
Skype is a Microsoft-developed app popular for audio and video conferencing. It is one of the oldest and most robust communication software. But the app can sometimes crash randomly when it cannot read corrupt application files. Apart from software corruption, this may also happen due to a faulty cam port....
technewstoday.com
Why Does My Xbox One Have an Orange Light? how to Fix It
There’s an issue you may confuse with the complete death of your console. It’s an orange light coming out of the power supply and the console failing to power on. But if this is not the end, What does the orange light mean?. The orange light means the...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Spotify Wrapped ‘Couldn’t Load the Page’ Error
Spotify Wrapped is usually seen at the end of the year, and many are excited to look at their year-end musical journey. However, for people with less than stellar experience with the previous Spotify wrapped, it may bring back a couple of memories. Many users had faced the ‘Couldn’t load...
technewstoday.com
How to Minimize Games on PC
To maximize immersion and performance, most games are designed to launch on full screen mode. However, this could prove to be an issue if you want to multitask while playing or, do not have a “traditional” display and run a multi display setup. The feature to minimize games...
technewstoday.com
How to Make an Image Transparent
Transparent images are crucial in graphics design and photo editing. However, you may find making a transparent image to be difficult, as most professional photo editing software require some knowledge of photo editing. And even if you do your best, the finishing could not be that refined. If you’re in...
technewstoday.com
How to Group Tabs in Chrome
A cluttered set of endless tabs on your browser only makes your work or browsing experience less efficient. If you are also not a fan of it, you can instead organize them to your liking. You can gather multiple tabs under one primary tab and assign them a specific color and name of your choice.
technewstoday.com
How to Adjust Monitor’s Brightness
People need to constantly adjust the brightness of their screens or monitors depending on the ambient light or to save power. When you are in a bright room or place, you won’t be able to see the display properly if the brightness is too low. Similarly, if it’s dark, the screen may appear too bright. It’s also a good practice to lower the laptop screen’s brightness to save energy on the battery.
technewstoday.com
Why Does My Roku TV Keep Turning Off? How to Fix It
While streaming shows on Roku TV, we often tend to ignore when the device suddenly turns off by itself. But when it keeps shutting down or goes black screen repetitively, it can be a matter of concern. Recently many users have reported that they encountered the issue in their TCL and ONN Roku TV.
technewstoday.com
How to Close Apps on iPhone?
Running too many apps in the background will drain the battery faster and also slow down the device’s performance. So, closing unwanted apps would be a better option. Besides that, closing apps is desirable if the apps keep freezing or not responding. Since iPhone comes in two variants, one...
technewstoday.com
How to Recall or Reedit Email on Outlook
If you’re often caught up with emails, it’s natural to make a few mistakes. For instance, we might have grammatical errors, missed a few attachments, or such. In cases like these, a life savior is Microsoft Outlook’s Recall feature. What’s special about the feature is that you...
technewstoday.com
How to Delete Reading List on Mac
Do you often save many articles or web pages on the reading list? Are you having trouble finding your intended saved items? If so, you may want to delete some of the items on your reading list that you have finished reading or are no longer interested in. If you...
technewstoday.com
iPhone Not Saving Contacts? Here’s How to Fix It
Did the contact you saved disappear, but you are sure that you did save it before? The issue of iPhone not saving contacts is going around among many iPhone users. Since iCloud is the most important service of the iPhone which stores your data like contacts and more, a problem in iCloud could explain why iPhone is not saving contacts. Other than that, bugs could also be an issue that can be fixed by a simple restart or downloading updates.
technewstoday.com
How to Create Drop down List in Excel
Dropdown lists are particularly useful when you want to restrict the type of values a user can input on a specific cell. Additionally, you can even display an error message when someone tries to enter a custom value. You can create a dropdown in different ways; with a cell range,...
technewstoday.com
Why Does My Internet Speed Fluctuate? How to Fix It
For most people, speed is the key detail when picking an internet plan. However, it shouldn’t be the only deciding factor. The reliability of the connection is just as important. The consistency of your internet speed depends on several factors, from signal quality and network security to networking hardware.
technewstoday.com
How to Create a Macro in Excel
Excel offers the feature of recording macros to computerize recurring tasks. Macros are a set of commands compiled together in the form of a code that can run recorded instructions to automate a task. You can use Macros when you repeat the same set of functions on Excel. Running macros saves time in tasks that generally take some time.
technewstoday.com
3 Ways to Convert PDF to Word Document
A PDF file provides a professional look for your documents but is difficult to edit or alter. However, it becomes effortless to do so if you convert your PDF file into a Word Document. Still, converting a PDF document to Word with a simple copy-and-paste process does not provide you with the desired outcome.
technewstoday.com
PS5 or PS4 Controller Flashing White? Try These Fixes
PlayStation peripherals may have odd behaviors. Some of these are specific indicators, while others result from bugs. For example, if you see the PS5 or PS4 controller flashing white error, which is not something that should worry you. The light isn’t usually white. But when it is, it’s commonly telling...
technewstoday.com
How to Enable or Disable Subtitles on Roku
Channels on Roku offer shows and movies from different countries. Because of it, most of the content on Roku is in the regional language. If you want to understand the content better, Roku makes it easy for you with its built-in subtitles feature. However, it is only possible to display...
technewstoday.com
How to Allocate More RAM to a Game
If a game doesn’t get to use the right amount of RAM, it lags. You may also experience issues like a black screen or sudden crashes in the middle of your gameplay. In such a case, you will definitely want to allocate more RAM to the desired game. But...
Comments / 0