CHARLOTTE – The 12th annual 704 Coat Drive, hosted by Charlotte Mechanical, is zipping up after two-month fundraising efforts on Nov. 11 with a goal of 5,000 donated coats. The annual coat drive campaign, which runs from September through November, recruits local Charlotte organizations to place coat donation barrels at their businesses and/or offices. All coats collected will be distributed to the Salvation Army's men, women and children’s shelters for the winter season.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO