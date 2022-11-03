Read full article on original website
Leah & Louise has new bar manager
CHARLOTTE – BayHaven Restaurant Group has promoted Kayleigh Williams-Brown to bar manager at Leah & Louise. Originally from Tacoma, Washington, Williams-Brown has been in Charlotte since 2007. Most recently, she worked behind the bar at the Royal Tot and El Thrifty Social before joining Leah & Louise in May.
Good Friends Charlotte raises money through Gather & Give luncheon
CHARLOTTE – Good Friends Charlotte will hold its 36th annual Gather & Give luncheon at noon Dec. 15 at the Charlotte Convention Center. In 2021, the luncheon brought in a record-breaking $750,000 in donations to help over 4,000 local households. “This year, we celebrate the theme ‘Together We Impact’...
HOTWORX now open at the Arboretum
CHARLOTTE – The Arboretum Shopping Center has welcomed HOTWORX to the shopping center. HOTWORX is a virtually instructed exercise program created for users to experience the many benefits of infrared heat absorption, while completing a 30-minute Isometric workout or 15-minute High Intensity Interval Training session. As the infrared heat...
76th annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade kicks off holiday season
CHARLOTTE – Olivia Reardon will serve as grand marshal of the 76th annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade. Olivia’s battle with pediatric cancer inspired the Reardon family to create and fund, The Olivia Strong Foundation. The Olivia Strong Foundation recently gifted $500,000 to Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital with a commitment to ending childhood cancer and ensuring kids with pediatric cancer can remain kids.
Nautical Bowls opening in Arboretum Shopping Center
CHARLOTTE – The Arboretum Shopping Center has welcomed Nautical Bowls as the shopping center’s newest tenant. Nautical Bowls will host its official opening Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The first 50 customers in line will receive a free bowl. Nautical Bowls consists of gluten-free, dairy-free,...
Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite is part of JAZZ ROOM
CHARLOTTE – JazzArts Charlotte will present a rare production of Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn’s arrangement of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite for the holiday season. The biggest production of JAZZ ROOM in its nine-year history, this performance features a full onstage All-Star 16-piece Charlotte Regional Jazz Orchestra, a...
Magnolia Wash Holdings thanks veterans with free washes
CHARLOTTE – Magnolia Wash Holdings announced that all Whistle Express, Camel Premium Express and The Wave Carwash locations will be giving back to veterans and their families in honor of Veterans Day this month through their new partnership with Folds of Honor. Through Nov. 13, customers will have the...
Matthews UMC hosting Arts and Crafts Extravaganza
MATTHEWS – The United Women in Faith at Matthews United Methodist Church and Matthews HELP Center will host an Arts and Crafts Extravaganza featuring Christmas gifts from 55 vendors. Buyers will find a wide selection of crafts, unique gifts and handmade treasures for sale. Desserts from the bake sale...
Mac’s Hospitality Group treats vets to free meals on Nov. 11
CHARLOTTE – Mac’s Hospitality Group is treating veterans to free meals at all its Mac’s Speed Shop locations, plus its SouthBound restaurant in Charlotte on Veterans Day on Nov. 11. At all Mac’s locations, each veteran can enjoy a Free Lil Pig, hickory-smoked, pulled-pork BBQ sandwich, with...
704 Coat Drive is zipping up Nov. 11
CHARLOTTE – The 12th annual 704 Coat Drive, hosted by Charlotte Mechanical, is zipping up after two-month fundraising efforts on Nov. 11 with a goal of 5,000 donated coats. The annual coat drive campaign, which runs from September through November, recruits local Charlotte organizations to place coat donation barrels at their businesses and/or offices. All coats collected will be distributed to the Salvation Army's men, women and children’s shelters for the winter season.
CATS announces free fare on Election Day
CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System is announcing that all bus routes, LYNX Blue Line, CityLYNX Gold Line and paratransit services will be fare free on Election Day, Nov. 8, to provide easier access to polling locations. For questions or concerns, community members can speak to CATS Customer...
Novant Health launches school-based telehealth program
CHARLOTTE – Novant Health will now be able to serve nearly 900 students plus staff at the Charlotte Lab School with telehealth and remote physical exams through the use of TytoCare’s TytoClinic devices. Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center Foundation funded three TytoClinic devices, one for each Charlotte Lab...
Matthews churches organize Community Thanksgiving Service
MATTHEWS – Several Matthews churches are organizing a Community Thanksgiving Service. The service starts at 6 p.m. Nov. at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 381 Crestdale Road. The event is held in partnership with Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, First Baptist Matthews, Matthews Presbyterian Church and Matthews United Methodist...
Melting Pot raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
CHARLOTTE – Melting Pot is helping St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to help treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Through Dec. 31, visit any Melting Pot restaurant and donate $10 and receive a Donate & Dine card valid for $20 off a future purchase of $50 or more. Melting Pot will donate $10 per Donate & Dine card to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
BBB Institute partners with Amazon and Capital One to fight scams
CHARLOTTE – The BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust is partnering with Amazon and Capital One to help people learn about scams, report them and avoid falling victim by enhancing the capabilities of the BBB Scam Tracker online reporting tool. The new features make it easier for consumers to identify...
Monroe replacing water main along Craig Street
MONROE – The City of Monroe Construction Division will be replacing 192 linear feet of existing 2-inch steel water main along Craig Street between Jackson Street and Rushing Street to enhance water service to customers in this area. The project is scheduled to begin on or around Nov. 8,...
