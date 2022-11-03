Read full article on original website
Related
technewstoday.com
6 Ways to Fix Error Connecting to Apple ID Server
You may encounter the “Error connecting to Apple ID server” in various instances when trying to log in with your Apple ID. Furthermore, the error pretty much stops you from connecting to any Apple services. It is usually caused by issues in your network, misconfigured settings, or interfering...
technewstoday.com
8 Ways to Fix USB Accessories Disabled on Mac
USBs have benchmarked the way we transfer our files and folders between multiple computers. However, we sometimes get a “USB Accessories Disabled” error message after we plug the drive into the Mac system. Every USB accessory requires a particular amount of power to operate. Whenever you connect it...
technewstoday.com
How to Install Linux on Mac
A lot of users prefer Mac over other devices due to the quality of its hardware components. However, apart from robust software, the default macOS does not have any other advantages over other operating systems. It lacks enough flexibility and customization tools for users to personalize their working environment. If...
technewstoday.com
Why Does My Skype Randomly Closes? How to Fix it
Skype is a Microsoft-developed app popular for audio and video conferencing. It is one of the oldest and most robust communication software. But the app can sometimes crash randomly when it cannot read corrupt application files. Apart from software corruption, this may also happen due to a faulty cam port....
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Spotify Wrapped ‘Couldn’t Load the Page’ Error
Spotify Wrapped is usually seen at the end of the year, and many are excited to look at their year-end musical journey. However, for people with less than stellar experience with the previous Spotify wrapped, it may bring back a couple of memories. Many users had faced the ‘Couldn’t load...
technewstoday.com
How to Recall or Reedit Email on Outlook
If you’re often caught up with emails, it’s natural to make a few mistakes. For instance, we might have grammatical errors, missed a few attachments, or such. In cases like these, a life savior is Microsoft Outlook’s Recall feature. What’s special about the feature is that you...
technewstoday.com
How to Delete Reading List on Mac
Do you often save many articles or web pages on the reading list? Are you having trouble finding your intended saved items? If so, you may want to delete some of the items on your reading list that you have finished reading or are no longer interested in. If you...
technewstoday.com
How to Close Apps on iPhone?
Running too many apps in the background will drain the battery faster and also slow down the device’s performance. So, closing unwanted apps would be a better option. Besides that, closing apps is desirable if the apps keep freezing or not responding. Since iPhone comes in two variants, one...
technewstoday.com
How to Make an Image Transparent
Transparent images are crucial in graphics design and photo editing. However, you may find making a transparent image to be difficult, as most professional photo editing software require some knowledge of photo editing. And even if you do your best, the finishing could not be that refined. If you’re in...
technewstoday.com
How to Delete Messages on Macbook
A lot of us have unnecessary messages cluttered up on our MacBooks. Whether it’s a text from a long time ago or even if it’s a spammed one, it’d be best if we had the option to delete those messages from our computers. Luckily for us, macOS...
technewstoday.com
3 Ways to Convert PDF to Word Document
A PDF file provides a professional look for your documents but is difficult to edit or alter. However, it becomes effortless to do so if you convert your PDF file into a Word Document. Still, converting a PDF document to Word with a simple copy-and-paste process does not provide you with the desired outcome.
technewstoday.com
What Is A RAID 5? How Does It Work
Even though its been around for over 50 years, RAID is still very popular, particularly in enterprise environments. Overall, it’s quite an achievement for any technology to be relevant for this long. If we focus on RAID’s status in the present day, some RAID levels are certainly more relevant...
technewstoday.com
How to Create Drop down List in Excel
Dropdown lists are particularly useful when you want to restrict the type of values a user can input on a specific cell. Additionally, you can even display an error message when someone tries to enter a custom value. You can create a dropdown in different ways; with a cell range,...
technewstoday.com
Spectrum App on Roku Not Working? Here are 7 Ways to Fix it
The Spectrum TV app doesn’t always work smoothly on your Roku TV. Sometimes, you might see an “App Unavailable on Roku” error. When this happens, it means the Spectrum app is under maintenance. So, wait a few minutes and check the Spectrum server status to know whether the issue is within the server.
technewstoday.com
How to Minimize Games on PC
To maximize immersion and performance, most games are designed to launch on full screen mode. However, this could prove to be an issue if you want to multitask while playing or, do not have a “traditional” display and run a multi display setup. The feature to minimize games...
technewstoday.com
iPhone Not Saving Contacts? Here’s How to Fix It
Did the contact you saved disappear, but you are sure that you did save it before? The issue of iPhone not saving contacts is going around among many iPhone users. Since iCloud is the most important service of the iPhone which stores your data like contacts and more, a problem in iCloud could explain why iPhone is not saving contacts. Other than that, bugs could also be an issue that can be fixed by a simple restart or downloading updates.
technewstoday.com
Should You Defrag an SSD?
Defragment is a popular utility used to boost the performance of our computers. It is widely known that defragging hard drives works well to make our devices faster. SSDs are a great find in the storage device segment, with features such as high read/write speeds, low power consumption, and much more. A common notion is that defragging SSDs can amplify these features.
Comments / 0