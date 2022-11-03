Read full article on original website
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how they cover elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksCadrene HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
Caldwell Police Officer injured in Canyon County car crash
BOISE, Idaho — A Caldwell Police Officer was injured in a car crash that happened on Oct. 23, in Canyon County. At 12:03 a.m., a 31-year-old Caldwell man was traveling north in a 2003 Chevy Silverado on Kimbell Ave, when he failed to stop at a stop sign and struck an officer driving a 2018 Ford Explorer, according to Idaho State Police (ISP). The accident occurred at the intersection of Kimbell Ave. and E. Chicago St.
Coroner identifies Boise house fire victim
BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner's Office has identified the victim who passed from a house fire in Boise on Oct. 27. David Taylor, 63, of Boise was pronounced dead shortly after Boise Police officers located him in a house fire on N. Aborcrest Court Thursday night. The...
Caldwell Police searching for suspect in stabbing incident
CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department (CPD) is searching for a woman who was involved in a stabbing incident Saturday night. The suspect was identified as Tianna Lambrou, 20, who is described as having brown eyes and dark brown hair. She was last seen headed south from 10th and Freeport, according to police.
Boise Street Sign Typo Leaves Residents Scratching Their Heads
Unless you're driving from Boise to Nampa on Interstate 84, there really isn't year long construction across the Treasure Valley. Don't even get us started on Interstate 84. Often times, however, there are little street projects here and there on heavy traffic intersections. Or, with the immense growth that the Treasure Valley is seeing, you will often see roads being torn up to expand underground infrastructure for new buildings.
Caldwell police officers injured while arresting 'known gang members'
BOISE, Idaho — Officers with Caldwell Police were injured while arresting two individuals known to the department as "gang members," a news release said Saturday. Police said the incident occurred after officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle with three people inside on Specht Avenue in Caldwell. According to Caldwell Police, a boy was arrested for possession of a firearm and an additional misdemeanor charge.
Crash blocks Highway 95 between Council and New Meadows
ADAMS COUNTY, Idaho — Update: The Idaho Transportation Department indicated U.S. 95 is no longer blocked as of 4 p.m. Friday. ITD still reports packed snow on the road in the area. An early-November winter storm is bringing snow to much of Idaho above the Treasure and Magic valleys,...
Missing Idaho woman located safely
WILDER, Idaho — Update: Idaho State Police said the missing vulnerable adult Wilder Police were searching for was located safely Wednesday.
Boise firefighters prevent interior damage in house fire
BOISE, Idaho — Firefighters quickly worked to halt flames on the exterior of a home on West Foxfire Street Thursday night, the Boise Fire Department announced. In photos posted by Boise Fire on social media, flames are seen engulfing the side of the home, including a fence and the edge of the roof. The department said firefighters kept the fire from extending to the interior of the house.
The Most Horrific Reviews Of Idaho Hotels Of All Time
We're quickly approaching the busiest travel time of the year and perhaps it's an unpopular opinion, but I would rather sleep in a hotel instead of someone's house. There's just something about using someone else's shower that bothers me. I wish I could explain to you exactly what it is that bothers me about it, but maybe it has something to do with sharing an area that was designed to wash away your "dirtiness"?
Post Register
63-year-old Boise man found dead in structure fire
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Fire Department responded to a two-story house fire with an adult victim on the 3600 block of N. Arborcrest Ct. around 10 p.m. on Oct. 27. There was one fatality, David Taylor, a 63-year-old man from Boise. The cause and manner of his death are still pending.
Former Meridian bus driver sentenced for injury to a child, stemming from 2021 incident
BOISE, Idaho — A former school bus driver will spend 180 days in jail and serve 10 years of probation after he was convicted of injury to a child Friday, for an incident caught on camera in 2021. Leroy Morris, 81, was originally charged with two counts of lewd...
Post Register
Boise firefighters stop flames from damaging home interior
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — No damage to the interior of a home on W. Foxfire Street, thanks to the quick action of the Boise Fire Department. Firefighters put out the fire on the exterior of the home before it moved inside. Pictures posted on Twitter show the flames from...
16-year-old Killed While Walking to School in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Meridian authorities are investigating the death of a teen struck by a pickup in an intersection Wednesday morning. According to the Meridian Police Department, emergency crews responded a around 7:45 a.m. for a juvenile from Meridian High School that had been hit by a GMC pickup at the intersection of Pine and Ten Mile Road. The 16-year-old, identified by the Ada County Coroner Dottie Owens as female from Meridian, had been crossing the Ten Mile Rd when they were hit by the northbound pickup. The teen died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing by Meridian Police and no charges have been filed against the driver.
Post Register
Nampa Police: Don't leave your car running to warm up
NAMPA Idaho (CBS2) — With temperatures dropping, Nampa Police warn residents to not leave cars unattended and running to warm them up because thieves could be waiting to hop in and steal the car. In a tweet, NPD said every fall they see more vehicles stolen this way. To...
59-Year-Old Man Dies After Highway 55 Crash South of New Meadows
Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash that occurred Wednesday at about 6:05 p.m., on Highway 55 near milepost 128, south of New Meadows. A 59-year-old male from Boise was driving southbound in a GMC pickup truck. He attempted to pass a vehicle on icy roads, went off the northbound shoulder, and struck a large culvert.
KIVI-TV
Meridian student killed on the way to school identified by family, coroner
MERIDIAN, Idaho — A Meridian High School student, killed after being struck by a pickup truck while walking to school, has been identified by his family and the Ada County Coroner's Office. 16-year-old Terry Binder was walking west while crossing Ten Mile Road, when struck by a GMC pickup...
eastidahonews.com
Endangered missing person alert issued for Wilder woman
WILDER — The Wilder Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Gail R. Burnett. Burnett is a vulnerable adult who was last seen on Nov. 2 at approximately 1:45 p.m. in Greenleaf, Idaho, a city west of Caldwell. Burnett is 5’3″ tall and weighs approximately...
Post Register
Dog dies in Meridian Fire
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Meridian, Idaho - (CBS2) - A family dog died in a house fire in Meridian today. The fire started around 7:40 Wednesday morning at Victory Road and Meridian Road. Fire crews arrived at the home and discovered smoke coming from it. No one was home...
Moose Shot, Left to Waste in West Idaho
COUNCIL, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are looking for those responsible for illegally shooting a bull moose at the end of October north of Boise. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the moose was likely shot on October 28, about a mile from Cabin Creek Road in Unit 32A which spans Washington, Valley, and Gem counties. Fish and Game officers were informed a black four-doo pickup with a flatbed had been parked in the area at the time of the killing. The truck may have had a Valley or Owyhee county license plate. Officers have asked anyone with information to call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.
One of The Best Christmas Towns Is Just Hours Away From Boise
Christmas is my favorite time of the year! The decorations, the snow and, it seems to put people in such a great mood. Unless you've waited until the last minute to do some Christmas shopping. I didn't have a snowy Christmas until I moved to Nebraska in 2010 and it changed the way I enjoy Christmas.
Idaho's Newschannel 7
