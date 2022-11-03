ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball jackpot hits $1.6B, sets lottery record in US ahead of Nov. 5 drawing

Strong sales boosted a Powerball jackpot to an estimated $1.6 billion on Friday, making it the largest lottery prize in history. A drawing will be held Saturday night for the Powerball prize, which hasn’t been won in more than three months. That string of 39 consecutive drawings without a winner is a reflection of the tough odds of winning a jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million.
