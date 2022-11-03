Read full article on original website
Related
Mount Shasta Herald
Powerball jackpot hits $1.6B, sets lottery record in US ahead of Nov. 5 drawing
Strong sales boosted a Powerball jackpot to an estimated $1.6 billion on Friday, making it the largest lottery prize in history. A drawing will be held Saturday night for the Powerball prize, which hasn’t been won in more than three months. That string of 39 consecutive drawings without a winner is a reflection of the tough odds of winning a jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million.
Lettuce sold in Florida, including Publix stores, recalled. It might have salmonella
“The cleanest lettuce in the world” gets recalled
Harris focuses on boosting female candidates in final days of midterm push
Harris, who has had a laser focus on abortion and women's rights issues while in office, is spending those last few days stumping for almost all women candidates in Democratic stronghold states.
Holiday travel: Airfare has become more expensive at these airports, data shows
Holiday travel is expecting to be expensive this year, but where you fly out of could make it even more expensive, the latest data shows.
Arizona candidate Kari Lake campaign HQ receives 'suspicious items' in mail, prompting Phoenix police response
Phoenix police confirmed that officers responded after "suspicious items" were found inside the mail at Arizona Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake's campaign headquarters.
Comments / 0