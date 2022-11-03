Police shooting in Fairfield Twp. being investigated by Ohio BCI

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating a police shooting in Fairfield Township Wednesday night, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

>>

Officers arrived at Camargo Trailer Parker at the 5500 block of Liberty Fairfield Road, Lot #24, for report of an emotionally disturbed person, a spokesperson for Fairfield Township Police said.

Heavy police activity was reported in the mobile home community, WCPO said.

When officers arrived on scene, they began speaking to family members when the subject exited the residence with a hammer and knife, moving towards officers, Fairfield Township Police said in a news release.

The officers gave repeated commands to drop the weapons but the suspect did not comply and continued moving toward the officers.

One of the officers fired his firearm striking the suspect, the subject went back into the residence, the officers followed him in and were able to subdue him and apply first aid.

The subject was transported to UC West Chester hospital where he is listed in critical condition, no one else was injured, according to Fairfield Township Police.

BCI’s investigation is ongoing at this time, WCPO reports.

©2022 Cox Media Group