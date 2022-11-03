ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let’s Talk Ball: Under the radar players on the Bills defense

By Thad Brown, Carl Jones
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On another week of Let’s Talk Ball with Thad Brown and Carl Jones, the pair discuss a few themes of the Bills 27-17 Sunday night win over the Packers.

The defensive line had another standout game affecting Aaron Rodgers and the Packers passing attack all game. Damar Hamlin had a strong showing in run support, but the second-year safety was responsible for a 37-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter. Thad and Carl discuss the learning lessons from that play.

Also, Ken Dorsey continues to up the creativity with the Bills offense putting Stefon Diggs in different spots on the field. Plus, the duo bring up the play of Josh Allen and some of the mistakes QB1 made.

