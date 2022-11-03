ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zacks.com

Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

STWD - Free Report) closed at $19.77, marking a -1.74% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the commercial real estate investment trust...
Zacks.com

DocuSign (DOCU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

DOCU - Free Report) closed at $42.43 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.69% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Zacks.com

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

PXS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $4.84, moving +0.21% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.63%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Zacks.com

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

RIVN - Free Report) closed at $31.99, marking a -0.78% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the a manufacturer of motor vehicles...
Zacks.com

Intuit (INTU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

INTU - Free Report) closed at $361.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.04% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

YPF - Free Report) closed at $8.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.99% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
Zacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 4th

ARCE - Free Report) provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.4% downward over the last 60 days. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (. LPX - Free Report) is a manufacturer of home-building products....
Zacks.com

Green Plains Renewable Energy (GPRE) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

GPRE - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.27 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.18. This compares to loss of $1.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AYLA) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

AYLA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.66 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.55. This compares to loss of $0.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Manitex (MNTX) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

MNTX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.07 per share. This compares to loss of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com

Starbucks (SBUX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag

SBUX - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter's figure. Following the results, the company’s shares moved up 2.3% in the...
Zacks.com

Puma Biotech (PBYI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

PBYI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to loss of $1.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

TimkenSteel (TMST) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

TMST - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25. This compares to earnings of $1.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -136%. A quarter...
Zacks.com

Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

WEAV - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.10 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.15. This compares to loss of $0.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Evercore (EVR) Up 6% on Q3 Earnings Beat, Expense Decline

EVR - Free Report) shares gained 6% since the release of the company’s third-quarter 2022 results, likely reflecting investors' optimism over better-than-expected results. EVR reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.20 in third-quarter 2022, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35. However, the bottom line was 44% down from the prior-year quarter.
Zacks.com

CareDx (CDNA) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

CDNA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.14. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

AMC Networks (AMCX) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

AMC Networks (. AMCX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.99 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...

