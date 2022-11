Kimmel Writer Blaire Erskine Nails Herschel Walker With Brutal Abortion Ad

ABC

During his monologue Wednesday night, Jimmy Kimmel once again brought up the mounting allegations of hypocrisy against Georgia’s Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, including another woman who claims he pressured her into a getting an abortion she didn’t want.

“And while a revelation like that could be a five-alarm fire for most campaigns,” the host said, “Herschel Walker is a businessman. And when opportunity knocks…”

With that, the show launched into a parody commercial for a ride-sharing app called “Oops!r” starring social media sensation-turned- Jimmy Kimmel Live! writer Blaire Erskine as a woman with a dilemma.

“You were responsible, you used protection, but accidents happen,” the voiceover intones as Erskine’s character could be seen holding a positive pregnancy test. “And Herschel Walker got you pregnant. We’ve all been there.”

With the new Oops!r app, all she has to do is click the button that says “Herschel Walker Put a Baby in Me” and the candidate himself will show up within 15 minutes to drive her to the abortion clinic.

And just as The Daily Beast reported when it first broke this story last month, Walker hands her $700 cash and a “get well soon” card complete with his signature.

“What if I don’t want to get an abortion?” Erskine asks, to which the disembodied voice answers, “You’re getting an abortion.”

