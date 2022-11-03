ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Kimmel Writer Blaire Erskine Nails Herschel Walker With Brutal Abortion Ad

By Matt Wilstein
 3 days ago
ABC

During his monologue Wednesday night, Jimmy Kimmel once again brought up the mounting allegations of hypocrisy against Georgia’s Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, including another woman who claims he pressured her into a getting an abortion she didn’t want.

“And while a revelation like that could be a five-alarm fire for most campaigns,” the host said, “Herschel Walker is a businessman. And when opportunity knocks…”

With that, the show launched into a parody commercial for a ride-sharing app called “Oops!r” starring social media sensation-turned- Jimmy Kimmel Live! writer Blaire Erskine as a woman with a dilemma.

“You were responsible, you used protection, but accidents happen,” the voiceover intones as Erskine’s character could be seen holding a positive pregnancy test. “And Herschel Walker got you pregnant. We’ve all been there.”

With the new Oops!r app, all she has to do is click the button that says “Herschel Walker Put a Baby in Me” and the candidate himself will show up within 15 minutes to drive her to the abortion clinic.

And just as The Daily Beast reported when it first broke this story last month, Walker hands her $700 cash and a “get well soon” card complete with his signature.

“What if I don’t want to get an abortion?” Erskine asks, to which the disembodied voice answers, “You’re getting an abortion.”

For more, listen to Blaire Erskine on The Last Laugh podcast .

Read more at The Daily Beast.

rkp57
2d ago

warm body needed to be a puppet for the GQP maga cult. no need to apply!!! warm body found, they call him Abortion Daddy Walker. He will do what's he's told, as he doesnt have enough brain cells left to make his own campaign, he follows, and I'm about 99 % sure he couldnt figure that out himself. So ...as we all laugh, it's a sad day in America that Repub candidates are reality tv stars, old football player, journalists, you get the drift..not one of those has a dime worth of political experience, ZERO, zip, nada!!!! so put that in your pipe and smoke it!!!

gypsy roam
2d ago

walker. .Georgia do you want this moron to really represent you in US SENATE.Laughing stock.

JBEAM
2d ago

Every election cycle the Democrats bring out these women who just accuse the candidate. No prior they just come out of the woodwork

