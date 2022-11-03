ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Austin

Austin housing advocates to focus on rental vouchers, final fundraising

A community-wide effort to house people experiencing homelessness is entering a new phase. A broad coalition of local leaders and community groups says it is close to having the funds it needs to build new housing for those needing a roof over their head. But until that's possible the housing advocates are hoping to work more closely with rental properties to address the housing shortage.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Homes in Austin’s white neighborhoods are valued much higher than ones in communities of color

People of color in Austin can expect their homes to be worth nearly three times less than homes owned by white residents, according to a new report. Researchers with Washington University in St. Louis and the University of Illinois-Chicago found that, while the average appraised value of a home in a white neighborhood in Austin is $873,758, a similar home in a community of color is valued at $318,496.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Transportation officials ponder whether prohibiting right turns on red will save lives

Crashes in Austin this year are seeing grim trends like motorcyclist fatalities that have exceeded last year’s and overall fatalities nearing 2021’s totals. However, the Vision Zero program, a framework that aims to end traffic-related deaths and serious injuries, pointed to some successes and shared ideas that other cities have taken up to improve roadways that may work in Austin. For one, prohibiting right turns on red.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Planning Commission supports North Austin townhome project

The Planning Commission recommended a rezoning Tuesday for a townhome project in North Austin amid objections from several neighbors. The property in question is a 5.5-acre tract at 10600 Jonwood Way. The owner hopes to rezone the property from Single Family-Standard Lot (SF-2) to Townhouse & Condominium Residence (SF-6) zoning in order to build about 10 townhomes. The rezoning is part of a plan to build 30 more units on an adjacent property, which is already zoned SF-6.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Broken buses slow Capital Metro schedules

Capital Metro bus commuters, already coping with reduced schedules put in place last year, are this week facing further frustrations as they try to catch a bus. The regional transit agency says a shortage of bus parts is keeping a small percentage of vehicles off the road each day. But the number of sidelined vehicles is enough to leave riders waiting extra minutes.
fox7austin.com

3 suspects rob ATM service technician in SW Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for three people who robbed an ATM service technician in Southwest Austin. APD officers responded to the robbery at the Wells Fargo ATM at 3949 South Lamar around 4:18 p.m. Nov. 1, where they spoke with the victim who had been repairing the machine.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Downtown Austin murder suspect arrested in north Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A man suspected in a downtown Austin fatal shooting has been arrested in north Austin. US Marshals apprehended 21-year-old Ja Vaughn Katrell Clarke, who is accused of shooting 22-year-old Demetrius James Lee Jones on Oct. 30 on East 7th Street. Jones was found lying in the street by officers and died at the scene from his injuries.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Man arrested after climbing crane in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has arrested a man after he was discovered climbing a crane downtown. Austin Fire Department crews were on the scene to help the man climb down from the crane in the 400 block of West Fourth Street, where new skyscrapers are being built by Republic Square Park.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin music school closes temporarily after fire

AUSTIN, Texas - Tucked between E. 5th and E. 6th off I-35, Eastside Music School welcomes people of all ages and all levels. "I passed it once or twice, and I thought to myself, let me give that a try," said Elyse Ryan, a student. Ryan is the perfect example...
AUSTIN, TX
soulciti.com

Austin Area Black-Owned Med and Wellness Spa

“Wellness starts in the mind and begins with how we feel about ourselves. I believe our bodies are a work of Art and here at Le’Body we help to maintain the masterpiece”, says Karen Loveless, CEO of Le’Body Med Spa & Wellness,. 0. Located in Manor, Le’Body...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Austin Monitor

