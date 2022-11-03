Read full article on original website
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
$257 million Colony Park revitalization project moves toward construction
Austin City Council took steps toward a long-awaited revitalization of the Colony Park community in east Austin that will funnel jobs, affordable housing and other critical amenities to the area.
CBS Austin
Austin housing advocates to focus on rental vouchers, final fundraising
A community-wide effort to house people experiencing homelessness is entering a new phase. A broad coalition of local leaders and community groups says it is close to having the funds it needs to build new housing for those needing a roof over their head. But until that's possible the housing advocates are hoping to work more closely with rental properties to address the housing shortage.
Homes in Austin’s white neighborhoods are valued much higher than ones in communities of color
People of color in Austin can expect their homes to be worth nearly three times less than homes owned by white residents, according to a new report. Researchers with Washington University in St. Louis and the University of Illinois-Chicago found that, while the average appraised value of a home in a white neighborhood in Austin is $873,758, a similar home in a community of color is valued at $318,496.
Meta reverses plan to occupy 66-story downtown Austin skyscraper
The tech conglomerate will sublease its space at Sixth and Guadalupe.
KWTX
New business ‘Space Create’ offers first creative studio in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Space Create Interactive Studio’s the name, giving people a platform to work is their game. The new creative space is just that--it’s a place where creatives have the freedom to create content in a professional environment. The city of Killeen is taking its first...
Austin nonprofit working to keep people on path to permanent housing
As the homeless crisis continues in Austin, nonprofits are finding themselves on the front lines trying to help people get off the streets.
Transportation officials ponder whether prohibiting right turns on red will save lives
Crashes in Austin this year are seeing grim trends like motorcyclist fatalities that have exceeded last year’s and overall fatalities nearing 2021’s totals. However, the Vision Zero program, a framework that aims to end traffic-related deaths and serious injuries, pointed to some successes and shared ideas that other cities have taken up to improve roadways that may work in Austin. For one, prohibiting right turns on red.
Participants receive first payments from Austin’s guaranteed income program
These taxpayer funds will give $1,000 a month to 85 families or individuals facing extreme financial hardship.
Planning Commission supports North Austin townhome project
The Planning Commission recommended a rezoning Tuesday for a townhome project in North Austin amid objections from several neighbors. The property in question is a 5.5-acre tract at 10600 Jonwood Way. The owner hopes to rezone the property from Single Family-Standard Lot (SF-2) to Townhouse & Condominium Residence (SF-6) zoning in order to build about 10 townhomes. The rezoning is part of a plan to build 30 more units on an adjacent property, which is already zoned SF-6.
23 ways to volunteer or give back in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto
Backpack Friends volunteers fill food kits during Monday night packing parties throughout each school year. (Courtesy Backpack Friends) Local nonprofit groups offer a number of ways to volunteer throughout the year in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto. Volunteer opportunities included in this guide range from providing support to youth to...
Broken buses slow Capital Metro schedules
Capital Metro bus commuters, already coping with reduced schedules put in place last year, are this week facing further frustrations as they try to catch a bus. The regional transit agency says a shortage of bus parts is keeping a small percentage of vehicles off the road each day. But the number of sidelined vehicles is enough to leave riders waiting extra minutes.
Black-owned craft store Blow Candle Co. opens in Leander, specializing in handmade home fragrances
Craft store Blow Candle Co. opened in Leander on Sept. 17. (Courtesy Blow Candle Co.) Blow Candle Co. opened on Sept. 17 in Leander. The Black-owned, woman-owned craft store specializes in handmade fragrances, including candles, room and linen sprays, and diffusers. Every Friday-Saturday, candle pouring workshops are held at the...
Community advocates seek to expand police oversight – but not at the bargaining table
After months of negotiation over a new police labor contract, the city and the police union have reached an impasse over the most contentious issues: civilian oversight and pay. As the bargaining teams attempt to forge a path forward, balancing the city’s finite budget and desire for increased oversight with...
CBS Austin
Police looking for driver who crashed onto steps of AT&T Center at UT campus, leaves truck
AUSTIN, Texas — Police are looking for the driver who crashed into the barriers and onto the steps of the AT&T Conference Center at the University of Texas at Austin and then abandoned the vehicle early Friday morning. The UT Police Department said officers responded around 1:18 a.m. to...
fox7austin.com
3 suspects rob ATM service technician in SW Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for three people who robbed an ATM service technician in Southwest Austin. APD officers responded to the robbery at the Wells Fargo ATM at 3949 South Lamar around 4:18 p.m. Nov. 1, where they spoke with the victim who had been repairing the machine.
1 dead after rollover crash on East Riverside Drive
Austin-Travis County EMS said it was a rollover crash that involved one vehicle and three patients.
fox7austin.com
Downtown Austin murder suspect arrested in north Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A man suspected in a downtown Austin fatal shooting has been arrested in north Austin. US Marshals apprehended 21-year-old Ja Vaughn Katrell Clarke, who is accused of shooting 22-year-old Demetrius James Lee Jones on Oct. 30 on East 7th Street. Jones was found lying in the street by officers and died at the scene from his injuries.
Man arrested after climbing crane in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has arrested a man after he was discovered climbing a crane downtown. Austin Fire Department crews were on the scene to help the man climb down from the crane in the 400 block of West Fourth Street, where new skyscrapers are being built by Republic Square Park.
fox7austin.com
Austin music school closes temporarily after fire
AUSTIN, Texas - Tucked between E. 5th and E. 6th off I-35, Eastside Music School welcomes people of all ages and all levels. "I passed it once or twice, and I thought to myself, let me give that a try," said Elyse Ryan, a student. Ryan is the perfect example...
soulciti.com
Austin Area Black-Owned Med and Wellness Spa
“Wellness starts in the mind and begins with how we feel about ourselves. I believe our bodies are a work of Art and here at Le’Body we help to maintain the masterpiece”, says Karen Loveless, CEO of Le’Body Med Spa & Wellness,. 0. Located in Manor, Le’Body...
