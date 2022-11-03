Read full article on original website
ROUND ROCK, Texas — In Williamson County, some early voters are running into people who are intimidating them at the polls. County leaders confirmed to KVUE that they have received half a dozen complaints about aggressive campaigning at a polling location. All of the complaints received have centered around the Randalls on Gattis School Road in Round Rock.
Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow is continuing her journey to "Turn Texan" and this time, meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe is along for the ride. The duo both take their first tours ever of the Texas State Capitol, guided by Rick Bronson with the State Preservation Board.
The Travis County Commissioners Court approved revisions to County Code Chapter 481, the county’s public improvement district policy, on Tuesday. Notable updates to the policy included required on-site community benefits in every public improvement district, in addition to required affordability goals for commercial and residential properties. Christy Moffett, director...
After months of negotiation over a new police labor contract, the city and the police union have reached an impasse over the most contentious issues: civilian oversight and pay. As the bargaining teams attempt to forge a path forward, balancing the city’s finite budget and desire for increased oversight with...
Several years have passed since anybody can recall hearing the bell toll at the historical Williamson County Courthouse in Georgetown, but on Nov. 7, those in the downtown area will hear it ring once again. The Williamson County Commissioners Court approved a resolution supporting Operation Green Light for Veterans Nov....
The long-gestating Colony Park development project took major steps forward Thursday with City Council’s passage of four items related to the master development agreement and the creation of a critical financing mechanism for the $257 million project. Council unanimously passed all four agenda items. One item provided up to...
The Oak Hill Parkway construction project has been going on for a year, and there will soon be a traffic pattern change that could really add to delays in an already very busy corridor.
DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
At its regular meeting last week, City Council did not pass an item that would have designated West Austin’s Delisle House a historic landmark. Before the vote, Mayor Steve Adler explained that the measure would need a nine-vote supermajority to pass on all three readings. The final vote was 3-7-1, so the measure did not pass.
The Austin Police Department on Friday released body-cam video and the 911 audio from an officer-involved shooting that took place at a North Lamar restaurant in October.
Fired Kingsland librarian Suzette Baker filed a wrongful termination complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Assisted by civil rights attorney Iris Halperin of Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC in Denver, Baker filed her complaint on Sept. 16. She was fired from the Kingsland Branch Library on March 9. The causes...
People of color in Austin can expect their homes to be worth nearly three times less than homes owned by white residents, according to a new report. Researchers with Washington University in St. Louis and the University of Illinois-Chicago found that, while the average appraised value of a home in a white neighborhood in Austin is $873,758, a similar home in a community of color is valued at $318,496.
These taxpayer funds will give $1,000 a month to 85 families or individuals facing extreme financial hardship.
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting for midterm elections ends Nov. 4 and many Texans are casting ballots for the first time. Outreach groups in the Austin area are also working hard to make sure all voters have their voices heard. "I'm canvassing. I'm knocking doors, just talking to neighbors,...
Mayoral candidate Kirk Watson, who wishes to claim the center seat again, has raised and spent far more money than any other candidate in his race – or any of the others up for election next week. Watson, a former mayor and former senator, reported that he had spent...
Voters in Texas are facing an onslaught of voter intimidation tactics in the lead-up to the midterm elections next week—and in at least one instance the intimidation is allegedly being carried out by a prominent member of the local Republican Party. Last week, a woman in Austin reported an...
The Zilker mini train has been out of commission since 2019. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Austin residents will have to wait another year to ride the beloved Zilker train. The Austin Parks Foundation announced Oct. 21 that reopening the train will be delayed due to safety issues. The Zilker train has...
AUSTIN, Texas - 16-year-old Manor High School student Alan Guillen has died after being shot in the head last week. He is a cousin of Vanessa Guillen, the soldier who was murdered at Fort Hood. Alan was shot in the head on Monday, Oct. 24 and had been at Dell...
Austin has seen a rise of Korean restaurants during the past ten years. There are restaurants that provide all-you-can-eat (AYCE) Korean BBQ, juicy crispy Korean fried chicken, comforting spicy tofu stews, chewy noodles, and soft bulgogi, along with plenty of banchan and soju. Before we get onto the best Korean...
BiGAUSTIN, the Black-led nonprofit group that has provided microlending, business training and workforce assistance for nearly 30 years, has announced plans to construct a massive new community resource center and affordable housing community in a partnership with Banc of America Community Development Company. Those two $65 million projects, located in Northeast Austin on East Braker Lane near Graham Elementary School, will sit near middle-income workforce housing that will be constructed as part of a separate development deal on roughly 30 acres sold off from the 38 acres BiGAUSTIN purchased in 2019.
