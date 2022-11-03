ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Norristown Times Herald

Putting it bluntly, Phillies blew it in Game 5 of the World Series

PHILADELPHIA — Among the many soft skills that have made Rob Thomson the right manager for the Phillies in 2022 is a knack for understatement. So Thursday, in assessing his team’s 3-2 loss in Game 5 of the World Series, with a little Canadian charm and a baseball lifer’s calm, Thomson summed it up without a spare word.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Hurts gets creative when he has to, Eagles hold off Texans

You can’t argue with the results the Eagles collect from their outside-the-box thinking. From their minimalist use of starters in the preseason to light practices throughout the season, the Eagles always seem none the worse for wear like those Ford tough pickups. There also is creative instinct, and that’s...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy