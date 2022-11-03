ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Lakers Shoot Well But Defense Falters In Home Loss To Jazz

The Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Utah Jazz on Friday night looking to build some momentum with a third straight win after starting 0-5. Unfortunately though, they put up their worst defensive performance of the season as the Jazz were hitting shots left and right to come away with a 130-116.
Anthony Davis Believes Lakers Are Starting To Put Everything Together

After dropping their first five games to start the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have now won two straight games following their thrilling overtime victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. One of the driving forces for the Lakers so far has been Anthony Davis fighting through his back issues to be a rock for the team on both ends of the court.
