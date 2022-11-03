Read full article on original website
Barbato on other side of the bar at Front Porch
LuckyDoggs band leader opens music bistro in Lillian. It may have been three years too late for Haight-Asbury’s Summer of Love, but NOLA, specifically its French Quarter, was teaming with young drop-outs back in 1970. Johnny Barbato was among them. He was all of 15 years old. “The French...
Jeep of Faith raffle is Veteran’s Day at Tacky Jacks O.B.
Jeep of Faith raffle is Veteran’s Day at Tacky Jacks O.B. The Operation ReConnect raffle for a one-of-a-kind, custom-built, hand-painted – 2021 Jeep Wrangler will come to a conclusion on Nov. 11, Veterans Day, at 3 p.m. at Tacky Jacks Orange Beach, which has partnered with the locally based non-profit to raise funds to provide vacations for military families who deal with combat deployments. The funds will be used to provide beach-front accommodations for 7-nights free to the families of returning Armed Services members in every branch and rank. raffle tickets are $20 for 1; $100 for 6 or $500 for 35. Tickets are on sale at Tacky Jacks or at operationreconnect.org or facebook or by calling 251-301-6808.
Church Of God “Blesses Community” during its O.B. Convention
Church Of God “Blesses Community” during its O.B. Convention. The Church of God, A Worldwide Association met in Orange Beach for the ninth year during the week of Oct. 17. It is their desire to bless our communities while they. are here, and again they showered the Christian...
Nov. 9 Autism Awareness show includes silent auction
Nov. 9 Autism Awareness show includes silent auction. Sonny Throckmorton and Rock Killough will headline The Sunset Cork Room’s FBISF fundraiser for Autism Pensacola on Nov. 9 from 6-9 p.m. Lynn Lngham, Doug Gill, Taylor Craven, special guest Logan Blade, Tammy Vice, Stephen Lee Veal & Mac Walter will also perform.
NAS will be open to all for Nov. 11-12 Blue Angels Homecoming
NAS will be open to all for Nov. 11-12 Blue Angels Homecoming. The Blue Angels will be back at Naval Air Station Pensacola for their homecoming weekend shows since 2019 when the world’s most famous flight demonstration team closes out its 2022 air show season with Nov. 11-12 homecoming air shows.
Early fests were strictly Flora-Bama affairs
Robert Sutton/Bill Wilson gave fest a western outpost at Barefoot. The first mention of the Frank Brown Songwriters Festival from newspapers in my archives was a story filed by Bob Hyer from November of 1989. That same issue had what might still be a timely story from the late great...
White Christmas In The Tropics Dec. 2 at PBR
The fun loving local mardi gras krewe, The Auroras, will host its White Christmas In The Tropics holiday event on Dec. 2 beginning at 7:30 p.m. in the main ballroom at Orange Beach’s beautiful Perdido Beach Resort. The evening will include dinner and dancing to tunes provided by the...
Mary’s Shelter Thrift Now Open
Mary’s Shelter Gulf Coast Thrift shop has recently opened featuring clothing, furniture, holiday decorations and much more. The shop is open Tuesday to Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations are accepted Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The store is located at 25289 State Street, Elberta, AL. Pictured are Thrift Shop Manager Leslie Chandler and Volunteer Assistant Manager JoEllen Karazim showing off one of the items from the Boutique Department.
Frog Pond at Blue Moon Farm always a songwriters’ paradise
Frog Pond at Blue Moon Farm always a songwriters’ paradise. The Frog Pond at Blue Moon Farm, Cathe Steele’s songwriters’ shrine in Silverhill, will feature FBISF Sunday on Nov. 6 beginning at 2 p.m. The donation of $35 per person goes directly to the performing songwriters. Since...
