Houston, TX

LIVE: Phillies vs. Astros World Series Game 5

The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are tied at two games a piece in the World Series after last night’s historic combined no hitter saw the Astros pitchers blank the Phillies 5-0. Veteran Justin Verlander returns to the mound tonight for Houston to take on Noah Syndergaard starting for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillies’ chances might be slim, but Zack Wheeler set to deliver

Having gone off the rails offensively, reality has bitten into the Phillies’ magical playoff ride. The streakiness that mostly defined the 2022 Phillies under Joe Girardi and occasionally reared its ugly head after Rob Thomson took over as manager has hit hard, helping to put the Astros on the brink of a World Series title heading into Saturday’s Game 6 in Houston. Making matters worse, the Astros have dominant starters Framber Valdez (Saturday) and Cristian Javier (Game 7 Sunday, if necessary) lined up for the weekend.
WASHINGTON, PA

