Commissioners review public improvement district policy options
The Travis County Commissioners Court approved revisions to County Code Chapter 481, the county’s public improvement district policy, on Tuesday. Notable updates to the policy included required on-site community benefits in every public improvement district, in addition to required affordability goals for commercial and residential properties. Christy Moffett, director...
TipSheet: Austin City Council, 11.3.22
City Council convenes for yet another regular meeting today and we’ve put together yet another TipSheet to guide our readers through the anticipated highlights of that meeting. As usual, the thorough and the curious can check out the full agenda online. In terms of scheduling, Council plans to take...
Police union rejects city’s proposals to expand civilian oversight, raise pay
With the city of Austin eager to reach an expedited agreement for a new police labor contract that expands civilian oversight, the police union is demanding higher wages for officers – or no deal. Lowell Denton, an outside attorney and labor negotiator for the city, proposed a 10 percent...
Council approvals move Colony Park toward reality, with more density expected
The long-gestating Colony Park development project took major steps forward Thursday with City Council’s passage of four items related to the master development agreement and the creation of a critical financing mechanism for the $257 million project. Council unanimously passed all four agenda items. One item provided up to...
Transportation officials ponder whether prohibiting right turns on red will save lives
Crashes in Austin this year are seeing grim trends like motorcyclist fatalities that have exceeded last year’s and overall fatalities nearing 2021’s totals. However, the Vision Zero program, a framework that aims to end traffic-related deaths and serious injuries, pointed to some successes and shared ideas that other cities have taken up to improve roadways that may work in Austin. For one, prohibiting right turns on red.
Effort to designate West Austin house historic fails at Council
At its regular meeting last week, City Council did not pass an item that would have designated West Austin’s Delisle House a historic landmark. Before the vote, Mayor Steve Adler explained that the measure would need a nine-vote supermajority to pass on all three readings. The final vote was 3-7-1, so the measure did not pass.
Williamson County leaders receive voter intimidation complaints
ROUND ROCK, Texas — In Williamson County, some early voters are running into people who are intimidating them at the polls. County leaders confirmed to KVUE that they have received half a dozen complaints about aggressive campaigning at a polling location. All of the complaints received have centered around the Randalls on Gattis School Road in Round Rock.
Ethics commission admonishes D8 candidate for campaign materials violation
The Ethics Review Commission will file a letter of admonition for a City Council candidate who neglected to put required disclaimers on some of his campaign materials. At last week’s meeting, the commission held the preliminary hearing for the complaint by one-time Texas House candidate Julie Oliver against Richard Smith, who is running for the District 8 Council seat in next week’s election. Oliver filed the complaint in September after seeing that Smith’s campaign materials – specifically door hanger flyers, his website and yard signs – failed to disclose that the campaign has agreed not to comply with the contribution expenditure limits of the Austin Fair Campaign Chapter of city code.
Early voting turnout in Travis, Williamson and Hays counties down compared to 2018
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting for the Nov. 8 midterm elections wrapped up on Friday and turnout was down when compared to the 2018 midterm elections. Acrding to the Texas Secretary of State's Office, a total of 327,195 voters cast ballots during the early voting period in Travis County. That amounts to nearly 37% of registered voters.
Round Rock City Council to consider zoning request for property with proposed 1,550-unit housing development
The subject property is located at the southwest corner of CR 118 and SH 130. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A property proposed to bring commercial and fueling use plots, a storage facility and 1,550 units of housing to 31.72 acres in northeast Round Rock will go before the city's council for a zoning and annexation request Nov. 3.
Williamson County veterans event to coincide with courthouse bell toll
Several years have passed since anybody can recall hearing the bell toll at the historical Williamson County Courthouse in Georgetown, but on Nov. 7, those in the downtown area will hear it ring once again. The Williamson County Commissioners Court approved a resolution supporting Operation Green Light for Veterans Nov....
Five seats on the Austin ISD school board are up for election. These are the candidates.
This fall’s election is poised to have a significant impact on Austin ISD’s future. There is a $2.44 billion bond package on the ballot, which is the largest in district history. If voters approve the bond, the district will be able to rebuild and renovate schools, fix critical infrastructure issues, improve athletic facilities and invest in technology.
Council hears push for offices, senior space at Nash Hernandez building
City Council could help decide the future of the Nash Hernandez building in East Austin in the coming months, as debate continues over whether to convert the long-idle building into office space or a senior center. At Thursday’s meeting, Lori Cervenak-Renteria, a community activist and wife of Council Member Pio...
ASPIRE project to bring affordable housing, business training to North Austin
BiGAUSTIN, the Black-led nonprofit group that has provided microlending, business training and workforce assistance for nearly 30 years, has announced plans to construct a massive new community resource center and affordable housing community in a partnership with Banc of America Community Development Company. Those two $65 million projects, located in Northeast Austin on East Braker Lane near Graham Elementary School, will sit near middle-income workforce housing that will be constructed as part of a separate development deal on roughly 30 acres sold off from the 38 acres BiGAUSTIN purchased in 2019.
Homes in Austin’s white neighborhoods are valued much higher than ones in communities of color
People of color in Austin can expect their homes to be worth nearly three times less than homes owned by white residents, according to a new report. Researchers with Washington University in St. Louis and the University of Illinois-Chicago found that, while the average appraised value of a home in a white neighborhood in Austin is $873,758, a similar home in a community of color is valued at $318,496.
Austin PD releases video of police shooting at North Lamar restaurant
The Austin Police Department on Friday released body-cam video and the 911 audio from an officer-involved shooting that took place at a North Lamar restaurant in October.
Traffic pattern change coming soon to Oak Hill construction project
The Oak Hill Parkway construction project has been going on for a year, and there will soon be a traffic pattern change that could really add to delays in an already very busy corridor.
Reports show Watson spending far ahead of the pack
Mayoral candidate Kirk Watson, who wishes to claim the center seat again, has raised and spent far more money than any other candidate in his race – or any of the others up for election next week. Watson, a former mayor and former senator, reported that he had spent...
Participants receive first payments from Austin’s guaranteed income program
These taxpayer funds will give $1,000 a month to 85 families or individuals facing extreme financial hardship.
Austin approves $1.75 million settlement in lawsuit over police conduct during 2020 protests
City Council has approved a nearly $2 million settlement in a lawsuit related to police use of force during racial justice protests in 2020. In his complaint, José “Joe” Herrera said Austin police shot him in the leg with a “less-lethal” round, causing lasting nerve damage and triggering PTSD related to his military service in Iraq. He claimed the incident caused “permanent disfigurement.”
