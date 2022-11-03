ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commissioners review public improvement district policy options

The Travis County Commissioners Court approved revisions to County Code Chapter 481, the county’s public improvement district policy, on Tuesday. Notable updates to the policy included required on-site community benefits in every public improvement district, in addition to required affordability goals for commercial and residential properties. Christy Moffett, director...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Austin Monitor

TipSheet: Austin City Council, 11.3.22

City Council convenes for yet another regular meeting today and we’ve put together yet another TipSheet to guide our readers through the anticipated highlights of that meeting. As usual, the thorough and the curious can check out the full agenda online. In terms of scheduling, Council plans to take...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Transportation officials ponder whether prohibiting right turns on red will save lives

Crashes in Austin this year are seeing grim trends like motorcyclist fatalities that have exceeded last year’s and overall fatalities nearing 2021’s totals. However, the Vision Zero program, a framework that aims to end traffic-related deaths and serious injuries, pointed to some successes and shared ideas that other cities have taken up to improve roadways that may work in Austin. For one, prohibiting right turns on red.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Effort to designate West Austin house historic fails at Council

At its regular meeting last week, City Council did not pass an item that would have designated West Austin’s Delisle House a historic landmark. Before the vote, Mayor Steve Adler explained that the measure would need a nine-vote supermajority to pass on all three readings. The final vote was 3-7-1, so the measure did not pass.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Williamson County leaders receive voter intimidation complaints

ROUND ROCK, Texas — In Williamson County, some early voters are running into people who are intimidating them at the polls. County leaders confirmed to KVUE that they have received half a dozen complaints about aggressive campaigning at a polling location. All of the complaints received have centered around the Randalls on Gattis School Road in Round Rock.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Austin Monitor

Ethics commission admonishes D8 candidate for campaign materials violation

The Ethics Review Commission will file a letter of admonition for a City Council candidate who neglected to put required disclaimers on some of his campaign materials. At last week’s meeting, the commission held the preliminary hearing for the complaint by one-time Texas House candidate Julie Oliver against Richard Smith, who is running for the District 8 Council seat in next week’s election. Oliver filed the complaint in September after seeing that Smith’s campaign materials – specifically door hanger flyers, his website and yard signs – failed to disclose that the campaign has agreed not to comply with the contribution expenditure limits of the Austin Fair Campaign Chapter of city code.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock City Council to consider zoning request for property with proposed 1,550-unit housing development

The subject property is located at the southwest corner of CR 118 and SH 130. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A property proposed to bring commercial and fueling use plots, a storage facility and 1,550 units of housing to 31.72 acres in northeast Round Rock will go before the city's council for a zoning and annexation request Nov. 3.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Austin Monitor

ASPIRE project to bring affordable housing, business training to North Austin

BiGAUSTIN, the Black-led nonprofit group that has provided microlending, business training and workforce assistance for nearly 30 years, has announced plans to construct a massive new community resource center and affordable housing community in a partnership with Banc of America Community Development Company. Those two $65 million projects, located in Northeast Austin on East Braker Lane near Graham Elementary School, will sit near middle-income workforce housing that will be constructed as part of a separate development deal on roughly 30 acres sold off from the 38 acres BiGAUSTIN purchased in 2019.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Homes in Austin’s white neighborhoods are valued much higher than ones in communities of color

People of color in Austin can expect their homes to be worth nearly three times less than homes owned by white residents, according to a new report. Researchers with Washington University in St. Louis and the University of Illinois-Chicago found that, while the average appraised value of a home in a white neighborhood in Austin is $873,758, a similar home in a community of color is valued at $318,496.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Reports show Watson spending far ahead of the pack

Mayoral candidate Kirk Watson, who wishes to claim the center seat again, has raised and spent far more money than any other candidate in his race – or any of the others up for election next week. Watson, a former mayor and former senator, reported that he had spent...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Austin approves $1.75 million settlement in lawsuit over police conduct during 2020 protests

City Council has approved a nearly $2 million settlement in a lawsuit related to police use of force during racial justice protests in 2020. In his complaint, José “Joe” Herrera said Austin police shot him in the leg with a “less-lethal” round, causing lasting nerve damage and triggering PTSD related to his military service in Iraq. He claimed the incident caused “permanent disfigurement.”
AUSTIN, TX
