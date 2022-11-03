ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

More rain on the way as Philippine storm death toll hits 150

By Handout
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iuop0_0iwnXq7r00
In the Bangsamoro region on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, flash floods and landslides destroyed villages /Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)/AFP

The death toll from a powerful storm that triggered flooding and landslides across the Philippines has reached 150, disaster officials said Thursday, as more rain was forecast in some of the hardest-hit areas.

More than 355,400 people fled their homes as Severe Tropical Storm Nalgae pounded swathes of the archipelago nation late last week and over the weekend.

Of the 150 deaths recorded by the national disaster agency, 63 were in the Bangsamoro region on the southern island of Mindanao where flash floods and landslides destroyed villages.

At least 128 people were injured and 36 are still missing across the country, the agency said. Authorities have warned there is no hope of finding more survivors.

Mindanao is rarely hit by the 20 or so typhoons that strike the Philippines each year, but storms that do reach the region tend to be deadlier than in Luzon and the central parts of the country.

With more rain forecast Thursday, disaster agencies in Bangsamoro were preparing for the possibility of further destruction in the poor and mountainous region.

"The soil is still wet in areas where flash floods and landslides occurred so further erosion could be instantly triggered," said Naguib Sinarimbo, regional civil defence chief.

"Waterways and rivers that were in the path of the flash floods are blocked by debris and boulders so they could easily overflow."

President Ferdinand Marcos has blamed deforestation and climate change for the devastating landslides in Bangsamoro.

He has urged local authorities to plant trees on denuded mountains.

"That's one thing that we need to do," Marcos told a briefing this week.

"We have been hearing this over and over again, but we still continue cutting trees. That's what happens, landslides like that happen."

Marcos has declared a state of calamity for six months in the worst-affected regions, freeing up funds for relief efforts.

Scientists have warned that deadly and destructive storms are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer because of climate change.

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Nalgae Brought Heavy Rains to Philippines, Causing Flooding and Evacuations

Tropical Storm Nalgae, locally known as Paeng, brought heavy rains to the Philippines from Thursday night to Friday, according to the weather forecast. A few days before Halloween, the country experienced flooding rainfall that could result in landslides and flooding. Meanwhile, AccuWeather's latest forecast said that heavy rain could be expected in the Philippines and other Southeast Asia countries as the storm was tracked to move west this weekend.
KENTUCKY STATE
nationalinterest.org

America Can’t Win a War for Taiwan Without the Philippines

The strategic importance of the Philippines in a potential war over Taiwan demands swift diplomatic action by Washington. There is no possibility of Taiwan surviving a determined Chinese blockade and invasion without the willing logistical help of the Philippines. In fact, defeat is certain if China obtains a presence in Luzon, the most important island of the Philippines, whether by diplomacy or force.
Outsider.com

Fishermen Fear Potential Earthquake After Catching Huge Oarfish

After landing an elusive oarfish that’s said to be a harbinger of seismic upheaval, Mexican fishermen have gone viral. The video of the purported oceanic ill omen has more than 200,000 views on Twitter. Twitter users voiced concerns about a possible seismic calamity, The New York Post reports. The...
iheart.com

Hawaii On Alert As Earthquakes Rattle World's Largest Active Volcano

Scientists are warning residents of Hawaii's Big Island to be prepared for a volcanic eruption after seeing an uptick in seismological activity near the summit of Mauna Loa over the past few months. The U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said that the "current unrest is most likely being driven...
HAWAII STATE
BBC

Venezuela landslides: Dozens killed as homes swept away

The number of people killed has risen to 36, and 56 others are missing, after landslides swept away their homes in the Venezuelan town of Las Tejerías. About 1,000 emergency personnel are taking part in search and rescue operations. "We're trying to save whoever we can and are expressing...
rigzone.com

Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane

Tropical Storm Roslyn is expected to reach hurricane strength before making landfall on Mexico’s west coast this weekend, bringing torrential rains and threats of flash floods. The storm is expected to bring as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rainfall to the region, which could lead to flash...
The Independent

Earthquake with 6.3 magnitude hits off coast of Central America

An earthquake with a 6.3 magnitude struck the Pacific Ocean off the Central American coast.The US Geological Survey says that the quake took place between Central America and the Galapagos Islands on Sunday.According to USGS scientists, the earthquake took place at a depth of six miles.There were no initial reports of damage and no warning was issued for a potential tsunami.Authorities in Ecuador, of which the Galapagos Islands are part, did not have any immediate reports of damage from the quake, reported Reuters.Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.3 - off the coast of Central America https://t.co/TUhPcL2d7J— USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes)...
CBS News

Hurricane Roslyn grows into Category 4 storm as it nears Mexico's coast

Hurricane Roslyn grew into a major Category 4 storm on Saturday as it headed for a collision with Mexico's Pacific coast, likely north of the resort of Puerto Vallarta. The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Roslyn's maximum sustained winds stood at 130 mph as of late Saturday night. The...
AFP

AFP

92K+
Followers
35K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy