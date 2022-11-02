Read full article on original website
Hong Kong says it's back open for business. Will the world buy it?
At a glitzy finance summit in Hong Kong this week, the city's leader triumphantly told a room packed with top Wall Street executives that the Asian hub was back in business. "The worst is behind us," he declared.
The Israeli coastline is contaminated with more than two tons of microplastics
A new Tel Aviv University study conducted in collaboration with the Mediterranean Sea Research Center of Israel examined the level of microplastic pollution along Israel's coastline. The researchers collected sand samples from six beaches, from Haifa to Ashkelon. The research findings revealed that the Israeli shoreline is contaminated with more than two million tons of microplastics, with the most polluted beaches being those of Tel Aviv and Hadera.
Portuguese Man o'War, Jellyfish Wash Ashore British Coasts Because of Changing Temperatures; Injured Beachgoers Increase
Jellyfish and Portuguese man o'war wash ashore as a result of temperature changes, boosting the number of injured beachgoers. The jellyfish-like creatures typically avoid UK waters in favor of ocean drift, but the weather seems to have changed this. Portuguese man o'war sightings have increased along the British coastline as...
As countries convene at climate summit in Egypt, reports show the world is wildly off track. Here's what to watch at COP27
At COP27, climate change negotiators from around the world will prod each other to raise their clean energy ambition.
