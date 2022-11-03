Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Nicole tracker: Live webcam of Florida's Daytona Beach, Cape Canaveral
LAKE MARY, Fla. - All eyes are on Tropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane on its path toward Florida. School closures: See what districts have closed ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. Sandbags: Where to get sandbags in Central Florida. Orlando Hurricane Center: Latest tropical...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Building collapses at Daytona Beach Shores as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Although Tropical Storm Nicole has not made its arrival in Florida yet, some parts of the eastern coastline are already dealing with coastal erosion and building collapses. In Daytona Beach Shores, FOX 35 News captured footage of a beach safety ocean building that has already collapsed...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Nicole: Evacuation orders, shelters announced as storm moves toward Florida
As Floridians prepare for the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, local emergency management officials are starting to announce evacuation orders. The Brevard County Emergency Management Office recommends evacuation orders for the following area starting Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 7 a.m.:. Residents who live on the barrier islands, including areas...
fox35orlando.com
Dangerous tides destroy Florida beachfront backyard ahead of Hurricane Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The backyard of a home in Volusia County was nearly destroyed Wednesday as dangerous ocean waves from Hurricane Nicole made their way to the eastern coastline. The beachfront home, located in Wilbur-by-the-Sea, appears to have lost most of its backyard as Hurricane Nicole brings in high...
fox35orlando.com
A dozen Daytona Beach condos, hotels at risk of collapsing ahead of Hurricane Nicole landfall
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County deputies went door to door Wednesday urging Daytona Beach residents to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Nicole's landfall in Florida forecasted to happen early Thursday morning. Deputies said 12 structures are at risk of collapsing after Hurricane Ian left many buildings vulnerable after it ravished...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Nicole: Florida airports closing ahead of dangerous storm
Tropical Storm Nicole is slated to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane as it makes its way to Florida, and airports near Orlando, including Orlando International Airport, are closing ahead of the storm. Tracking Tropical Storm Nicole. Sandbags: Where to get sandbags in Central Florida. Orlando Hurricane Center: Latest tropical...
fox35orlando.com
Will Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, SeaWorld close because of Hurricane Nicole?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Nicole is projected to impact Florida and make landfall in the state this week. Some area attractions and theme parks, and other businesses are keeping a close watch on the storm that could impact operating hours. Walt Disney World. Walt Disney World closed its theme parks...
fox35orlando.com
LIST: Florida school closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane before it makes landfall along Florida's east coast this week, according to the National Hurricane Center. Several parts of Central Florida, including those along the coast, are under surge watches and warnings, tropical storm watches and warnings, or hurricane watches and warnings.
fox35orlando.com
What happened to Florida pilot who vanished a decade ago?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Central Florida pilot vanished in September 2012. Investigators tried tracking him down but lost his plane and his phone’s signal somewhere in Marion County. The last time anyone heard from 63-year-old Michael Sills was in a voicemail he left his ex-girlfriend. "I never cheated...
fox35orlando.com
County-by-county: Expected impacts of Hurricane Nicole
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Hurricane Nicole is expected to have major weather impacts on several Central Florida counties when the system comes ashore as a hurricane. Several Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings have been issued and evacuation orders are in place for some counties. Here's a look at how the...
fox35orlando.com
Subtropical Storm Nicole: Timeline for tropical impacts in Central Florida counties
Florida is bracing for possible severe weather as Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to take aim at the state this week, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of Tuesday morning, Nicole is forecast to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane on its approach to the southeastern Florida coast on Wednesday evening. The FOX 35 Storm Team said local impacts could include strong winds, heavy rain, beach erosion, a Coastal Flood Watch, and the potential for power outages.
fox35orlando.com
County-by-county: Expected impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to have major weather impacts on several Central Florida counties when the system comes ashore as a hurricane. Several Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings have been issued and evacuation orders are in place for some counties. Here's a look at how...
fox35orlando.com
AdventHealth Orlando: Common signs of joint issues
Over one million hip and knee replacement surgeries are performed each year. Do you know the signs that you should see an orthopedic specialist? Dr. Jeff Petrie joined Good Day Orlando to answer this question, and provide more information. Visit TransformingOrtho.com for additional resources.
fox35orlando.com
An inside look at the National Weather Service Forecast Center in Melbourne
There’s a lot of work that goes into meteorologists’ predictions for major storms, and that doesn’t just mean the path the storm could take. Scientists with the National Weather Service (NWS) are working around the clock to figure out what type of damage could occur in what areas.
fox35orlando.com
Volusia County neighborhood rebuilding after floods from Ian now preparing for Nicole
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Neighbors in Volusia County are barely recovered from Ian, and they are now preparing for another storm. Ian devastated the neighborhood near Ellison Avenue in New Smyrna Beach. Some debris still is not cleared from the street. People who live there said they came together to rebuild, and the thought of another storm is almost traumatizing.
fox35orlando.com
Orange County voters overwhelmingly reject transportation tax while approving rent stabilization
LAKE MARY, Fla. - An overwhelming majority of Orange County voters supported an ordinance that would have implemented measures to stabilize what supporters are calling skyrocketing rents in Central Florida. Over 360,000 voters weighed in on the Rent Stabilization Ordinance with 59% giving it the green light. Despite that support,...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man would break into vacation homes while people were sleeping, deputies say
A man is accused of breaking into rental homes in Florida and stealing money – as the vacationers were inside sleeping, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said on Monday. Sheriff Lopez said the suspect, Corionn Rodman Jones-Bentley, was arrested 10 times in 2021 after allegedly breaking into peoples' homes. He was jailed, and then allegedly started breaking into homes again after he was released in 2022, according to Sheriff Lopez.
fox35orlando.com
Florida teen charged for making threats about becoming next mass shooter
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A 15-year-old boy from Florida was arrested after reportedly making online threats to become the next mass shooter, police said. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office was notified about the threats after the FBI received an anonymous tip about the boy's messages that were posted in Discord.
fox35orlando.com
Woman shot while running away from man in Orlando, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a man who reportedly shot a woman during an argument early Monday in Orlando, according to deputies. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they received a call regarding the shooting on Pine Hills Road off Silver Star Road shortly after midnight. The victim, who is in her 20s, told authorities she was arguing with the suspect when he pulled out a gun and shot her as she ran away from him.
fox35orlando.com
Pedestrian dies after being hit by patrol car, truck on SR-417 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian was killed early Wednesday morning after being hit by an Osceola County Sheriff's Office patrol car and another vehicle on State Road 417 near Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The southbound lanes between exit 11 and exit 10...
