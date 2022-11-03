Read full article on original website
losalamosreporter.com
Chamber: Local Nambe Drugs In Los Alamos Fills Prescriptions Quickly
Nambe Drugs at 111 Central Park Square. Courtesy photo. With cold and flu season in full swing, Nambe Drugs continues to serve as a neighborhood drugstore located at 111 Central Park Square in downtown Los Alamos. The business fills prescriptions and mixes compounds, offers convenient immunization services on an appointment basis, and provides Covid boosters, seasonal flu shots, shingles and pneumonia vaccines. Nambe Drugs also sell pain medications, cold and allergy medications, vitamins, oral health products, first aid items, and greeting cards.
losalamosreporter.com
Reggie Page: Common Sense
Los Alamos County voters are facing a choice to either vote for council members that have their own agenda or council members that support county residents, taxpayers and small businesses. The current Democratic majority County Council is pushing policies that advance their own special interests while experimenting with untested policies and enacting changes that are largely detrimental to the heart of the community. These policies include the LARES Plan that will drive energy prices even higher while eliminating natural gas, an updated Nuisance Code that pits neighbor against neighbor and repeated adverse decisions that negatively affect small businesses.
KOAT 7
Local fundraiser spotlights Black owned businesses in New Mexico
Black owned businesses in New Mexico were saluted, during an inaugural fundraiser concert event, Saturday evening in Albuquerque. Sponsored by the African American Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce, one of the state's oldest Black businesses - Powdrell's Barbecue was recognized for its success in New Mexico. Nina Farrow was also honored for her contributions, in running a woman owned business.
losalamosreporter.com
We Support The Current Democratic Platform Over The Republican Platform
As small business owners, we support the current Democratic platform over the Republican platform for the reasons discussed below. The current healthcare system favors big business over small or single owner business. Big business gets extremely favorable group pricing, custom group plans, and have dedicated healthcare representatives. One in six people are staying in jobs solely on the fear of losing and being unable to obtain healthcare coverage. When the founding partners started out, we had difficulty obtaining healthcare coverage. Instead of leaving LANL and putting our full energy into our company, we chose to complete conflict of interest agreements, and work nights and weekends to stay on the Lab’s insurance. The difficulty of obtaining healthcare coverage was known and brought up to us by one of the line managers that approved the conflict-of-interest paperwork. They bluntly stated that it was difficult to obtain healthcare, this was pre-ACA, and we would burn out and come back in six months or be uninsured. In one way he was correct, most of the company was unable to get insured for eighteen months. One of us was lucky enough to be covered under their wife’s health plan. The ACA improved the situation some, especially for those with pre-existing conditions. One way to help small businesses thrive is to standardize the healthcare market, the most efficient way to do so is single payer universal healthcare. With universal healthcare the big companies would not have the cudgel to keep employees for fear of losing coverage and it would also remove the unfair business advantage of paying less to attract the same employee with cheaper business costs for healthcare. On the state level this is true as well. For one of the partners (without going into medical issues) if our company was based in a state like California, many of their medical expenses would have to be covered by the company’s medical plan, but since New Mexico doesn’t require it, we can’t even get access to those plans because the healthcare companies want to cover the bare minimum they can get away with. Current Democratic platform supports universal health care, Republican Platform supports getting rid of Medicare making it even more uneven.
KRQE News 13
New Mexico veteran finds a different way to serve her country
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –New Mexico veteran Diana Wong has found a new way to serve her county and help the men and women who proudly defend it. You can almost always find Wong helping someone somewhere in the Raymond G Murphy Veteran Affairs Medical Center. Veterans Voices. Wong, a...
losalamosreporter.com
Response To Bill Redmond’s Endorsement Of Sharon Dry
I was a little surprised that in Bill Redmond’s recent endorsement of Sharon Dry he seemed to talk more about me than he did about her. I’m not running for political office nor have I endorsed anyone for political office. In fact, given that I voted for the losing candidate in 7 of the last 8 presidential cycles, I doubt that any candidate would want my endorsement.
losalamosreporter.com
Ryti: My Approach
While talking to voters last weekend, one man asked, “What is your approach?” I appreciated the opportunity to provide a high-level summary of my approach to being a Councilor that represents the community and makes decisions that reflect our values. For issues with a variety of opinions or...
Marguerite Salazar, former Colorado insurance commissioner and federal health official, dies
Marguerite Salazar, who served four years as Colorado's insurance commissioner, died in Santa Fe on Nov. 1. Salazar died at a Santa Fe hospice, surrounded by her family, according to the Alamosa Citizen. She was 69. Salazar was born Juanita Marguerite Lara in La Jara, in the San Luis Valley....
KRQE News 13
Numbers fall short of 2018 voting turnout; 1 day left to vote early
Experts are taking a look at this year's early voting numbers, and they don't seem to stack up to 2018's turnout. Numbers fall short of 2018 voting turnout; 1 day …. Experts are taking a look at this year's early voting numbers, and they don't seem to stack up to 2018's turnout.
KRQE News 13
Santa Fe seeks changes to some of the city’s deadliest intersections
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe has one of the highest pedestrian death rates in New Mexico. Now, one organization is teaming up with the city to help protect pedestrians by considering changes to the deadliest intersections. According to Erick Anue from the Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Complete...
bernco.gov
New Mexico General Election Unofficial Results
Bernalillo County –Clerk Linda Stover announces that the reporting of unofficial results for the 2022 General Election will be held at the Voting Machine Warehouse. The Voting Machine Warehouse is located at 2400 Broadway SE and is situated inside a secure Bernalillo County complex. Media representatives are invited to text 505-250-0904 upon arrival and will be escorted to the designated area.
pommietravels.com
Best Hot Springs in Santa Fe: Best Spas & Springs for Soaking
Santa Fe Reporter
South Meadows Development Takes a Step Toward Reality
The Santa Fe City Planning Commission on Thursday night gave its stamp of recommendation on a proposed affordable housing development in a Southside neighborhood. The commission’s unanimous vote hands the final decision to the City Council on whether a long time open space near South Meadows Road and Rufina Street will become 161 single-family houses, condos, townhomes and a 6-acre park.
AdWeek
Albuquerque Station Denies Accusations Former Photographer Helped Current Governor Cheat in 2018 Debate
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Albuquerque, N.M. NBC affiliate KOB is denying accusations a former employee helped New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in a debate during the 2018 campaign.
KOAT 7
Homeless woman and Albuquerque property owner meet to discuss homeless crisis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Just three weeks ago, we met Doug Peterson at a downtown street corner. He is one of Albuquerque’s largest property owners. “Most of our properties that we own around Albuquerque, we have to clear people out every day who are trespassing,” Peterson said. While...
rrobserver.com
Cheers, boos and dirt fly during groundbreaking for controversial Los Ranchos project
Los Ranchos de Albuquerque and Bernalillo County officials join others involved in the Fourth and Osuna housing/retail complex at a ceremonial groundbreaking as protesters brandish signs. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Cheers and boos flew with shovels of dirt Wednesday during the ceremonial groundbreaking for a controversial multi-use project at Fourth and...
KRQE News 13
Another moose sighting surprises people in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Game and Fish believe the latest moose to be sighted in New Mexico is the same one that’s been spotted before. People in Mora were surprised this week to see a moose hanging around the area. The moose has also been spotted in the area between Mora and Las Vegas.
Residents unhappy with new developments planned for Tower Pond Park
The project is expected to cost $3 million dollars, and construction wouldn't begin for another two years.
losalamosreporter.com
Join PEEC Outing To Los Luceros Historic Site Sunday
Created by Pajarito Environmental Education Center (PEEC) and Los Luceros Historic Site, the New Mexico Outdoor Pass (NMOP) is a FREE booklet included with FREE community events for families where everyone gets rewarded for spending time outside. Participate in this activity and get a stamp for your New Mexico Outdoor...
KOAT 7
Rare moose sighting in New Mexico
MORA, N.M. — A young bull moose was spotted near Mora, according to New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. The group suspects it could be the same moose spotted on Taos Pueblo last month. There have only been roughly half a dozen moose spottings in New Mexico in...
