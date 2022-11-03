ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

KTLA

Long Beach roads closed due to suspicious device

A suspicious device has been rendered safe in Long Beach after its discovery shut down roads on Saturday afternoon. A bomb squad was dispatched to the 6400 block of Marina Drive around 3:24 p.m. to investigate the suspicious device, said the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The device has been “rendered safe” and the area […]
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Puppy rescued after getting head stuck in gate in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Orange County Fire officials rescued a puppy that got its head stuck in a gate at a home Saturday. Toby, the three-month-old puppy got his head stuck in a gate at his home Saturday. Orange County Fire Authority officials responded to the home to try and get Toby unstuck.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

LAPD briefly pursues suspected stolen vehicle in El Sereno

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department briefly was in pursuit of a vehicle in the El Sereno area of Los Angeles Saturday evening. Reports of the chase came in around 5 p.m. Saturday. According to reports, the driver of the silver-colored SUV was driving a stolen vehicle. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man struck, killed by truck near Orange County freeway

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. – A man was killed Saturday morning when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the Foothill (210) Freeway in La Canada Flintridge, authorities said. The death was reported at 10:14 a.m. when a witness told the California Highway Patrol that...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Found: 74-year-old woman reported missing in Ladera Heights

A 74-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia was who was reported missing after last being seen in the unincorporated Ladera Heights area near Inglewood has been found, authorities said Saturday. Cheryl Happy Moore had last been seen about 2 p.m. Friday in the 6700 block of South Springpark Avenue, near Centinela...
INGLEWOOD, CA
KTLA.com

Dramatic body cam footage shows two L.A. teens being saved by Narcan

Dramatic body cam footage shows the moment two teenagers’ lives were saved from an overdose by Narcan. Los Angeles County deputies received a medical distress call on Wednesday reporting two 17-year-old boys had stopped breathing inside a home on the 700 block of Betty Hill Drive in Duarte. Two...
DUARTE, CA
CBS LA

Police, Inglewood residents on lookout for man breaking into homes

Inglewood residents are on the lookout for a man who is breaking into homes in the middle of the day. Ring video obtained by CBSLA shows how the male suspect breaks into homes. First, he knocks on the doors to see if anyone is home. If no one answers, he then breaks a window and enters in that way. Jose Bracamontes told CBSLA Reporter Rachel Kim that on Tuesday, the suspect got into his house on West Buckthorn Street and spent an hour inside before walking out with his safe. He stole Bracamontes' safe with the help of another suspect, who was waiting...
INGLEWOOD, CA
foxla.com

Mail thrown from vehicle during pursuit in San Fernando Valley, two arrested

LOS ANGELES - Two people were arrested after stealing mail and leading officers on a chase through parts of the San Fernando Valley. Officers say the suspects, a man and woman, stole mail from a post office loading dock in Simi Valley around 1 p.m. They then led officers on a chase through parts of the north San Fernando Valley.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
newsantaana.com

Guns and drugs were seized from a felon and his friend in Costa Mesa

Recently, Costa Mesa Police Gang Investigators learned that a known convicted felon was possibly in possession of firearms. While working with OC Probation, Gang Investigators contacted the suspect who then told them where the weapons were being held by someone else in Costa Mesa. When Gang Investigators located that “someone...
COSTA MESA, CA
KTLA.com

Police rescue dog stranded on Redondo Beach break wall

Police in Redondo Beach jumped into action when a stray dog found itself stuck between a rock and a… well, you know. The police department said it had been tracking reports of the stray husky wandering through several beach cities last month when a citizen reported the dog stranded on the rocks at the Redondo Beach break wall.
REDONDO BEACH, CA

