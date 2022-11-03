Read full article on original website
myburbank.com
UPDATE: RETURNED!! Owners Heartbroken After Man Steals Family German Shepherd From Backyard
Editor’s Note: We just received word from Stephanie Kazaryan that Ellie has been returned. And the strangest part is that whoever brought her back, left her back in the backyard and just left without notifying anyone, which is fine with Kazaryan because Ellie is back where she belongs!. When...
Long Beach roads closed due to suspicious device
A suspicious device has been rendered safe in Long Beach after its discovery shut down roads on Saturday afternoon. A bomb squad was dispatched to the 6400 block of Marina Drive around 3:24 p.m. to investigate the suspicious device, said the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The device has been “rendered safe” and the area […]
foxla.com
Puppy rescued after getting head stuck in gate in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Orange County Fire officials rescued a puppy that got its head stuck in a gate at a home Saturday. Toby, the three-month-old puppy got his head stuck in a gate at his home Saturday. Orange County Fire Authority officials responded to the home to try and get Toby unstuck.
Norco store owner who gained popularity after shooting at would-be robber recovering after stroke
In August, 80-year-old Craig Cope, a liquor store owner in Norco, went viral after surveillance video captured the moment he used his shotgun to shoot a would-be robber who was armed with a rifle.
foxla.com
2 arrested for Covina Halloween party shooting that killed 2; LASD searching for 3rd suspect
COVINA, Calif. - Two murder suspects have turned themselves in as the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department continues to investigate a shooting at a Halloween party in Covina from earlier this week. Brian Ramos and Adrian Robles turned themselves in to authorities Saturday, according to LASD. Ramos and Robles are...
foxla.com
LAPD briefly pursues suspected stolen vehicle in El Sereno
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department briefly was in pursuit of a vehicle in the El Sereno area of Los Angeles Saturday evening. Reports of the chase came in around 5 p.m. Saturday. According to reports, the driver of the silver-colored SUV was driving a stolen vehicle. The...
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach woman, others arrested for scams related to home improvement loans under defunct PACE program
SACRAMENTO, CA – The Contractors State License Board (CSLB) is warning consumers to be aware of home improvement loan scams after three people were arrested on related charges in Los Angeles County. CSLB investigators worked with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to charge three people in a...
2urbangirls.com
Man struck, killed by truck near Orange County freeway
LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. – A man was killed Saturday morning when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the Foothill (210) Freeway in La Canada Flintridge, authorities said. The death was reported at 10:14 a.m. when a witness told the California Highway Patrol that...
newsantaana.com
Smash and grab robbers rammed a truck through the front door of an O.C. scooter store
Smash and grab robbers were able to steal several scooters at an Orange County store by ramming a truck through the front doors. The robbery happened early on Tuesday at OC Pro Scooters in Laguna Niguel, before they opened that day. Will you still vote for Sarmiento even though his...
Found: 74-year-old woman reported missing in Ladera Heights
A 74-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia was who was reported missing after last being seen in the unincorporated Ladera Heights area near Inglewood has been found, authorities said Saturday. Cheryl Happy Moore had last been seen about 2 p.m. Friday in the 6700 block of South Springpark Avenue, near Centinela...
KTLA.com
Dramatic body cam footage shows two L.A. teens being saved by Narcan
Dramatic body cam footage shows the moment two teenagers’ lives were saved from an overdose by Narcan. Los Angeles County deputies received a medical distress call on Wednesday reporting two 17-year-old boys had stopped breathing inside a home on the 700 block of Betty Hill Drive in Duarte. Two...
UPDATE: Second Street reopened after authorities investigate suspicious device
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department bomb squad rendered the device safe, police said, and the bridges leading into Naples Island reopened sometime around 6 p.m. The post UPDATE: Second Street reopened after authorities investigate suspicious device appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Man armed with ax dies after being shot by deputies in Compton, authorities say
The sheriff's department said a victim told deputies the suspect had attacked him with a hatchet.
gardenavalleynews.org
Hustler Casino robbed during livestream; authorities searching for ex-employee
Gardena Police are searching for a former employee of the Hustler Casino accused of stealing $15,000 in chips from a poker player. As reported in the LA Times, the theft was uncovered during an internal investigation by the livestream show “Hustler Casino Live.”. Police spent last Wednesday, Oct. 26...
Police, Inglewood residents on lookout for man breaking into homes
Inglewood residents are on the lookout for a man who is breaking into homes in the middle of the day. Ring video obtained by CBSLA shows how the male suspect breaks into homes. First, he knocks on the doors to see if anyone is home. If no one answers, he then breaks a window and enters in that way. Jose Bracamontes told CBSLA Reporter Rachel Kim that on Tuesday, the suspect got into his house on West Buckthorn Street and spent an hour inside before walking out with his safe. He stole Bracamontes' safe with the help of another suspect, who was waiting...
Fontana teen caught driving with 40 pounds of meth in car, deputies say
Deputies say they found 40 pounds of methamphetamine in a car driven by a 17-year-old from Fontana.
foxla.com
Mail thrown from vehicle during pursuit in San Fernando Valley, two arrested
LOS ANGELES - Two people were arrested after stealing mail and leading officers on a chase through parts of the San Fernando Valley. Officers say the suspects, a man and woman, stole mail from a post office loading dock in Simi Valley around 1 p.m. They then led officers on a chase through parts of the north San Fernando Valley.
newsantaana.com
Guns and drugs were seized from a felon and his friend in Costa Mesa
Recently, Costa Mesa Police Gang Investigators learned that a known convicted felon was possibly in possession of firearms. While working with OC Probation, Gang Investigators contacted the suspect who then told them where the weapons were being held by someone else in Costa Mesa. When Gang Investigators located that “someone...
KTLA.com
Police rescue dog stranded on Redondo Beach break wall
Police in Redondo Beach jumped into action when a stray dog found itself stuck between a rock and a… well, you know. The police department said it had been tracking reports of the stray husky wandering through several beach cities last month when a citizen reported the dog stranded on the rocks at the Redondo Beach break wall.
‘Brazen’: Video shows group of thieves steal catalytic converter in Mid-Wilshire area
Surveillance video captured a group of thieves stealing a car’s catalytic converter in the Mid-Wilshire area early Wednesday. The incident occurred around 2:40 a.m. and several men in three white vehicles were involved, the video shows. First, one vehicle pulls up and a passenger gets out, but soon, at least five other men can be […]
