Georgia State

Black Enterprise

Herschel Walker Campaign Event In Atlanta Goes Left as Crowd Screams ‘Answer the Question!’

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker had the crowd at a campaign event in Atlanta this week turn on him, questioning his intentions. Salon reports that Walker held a campaign event in Atlanta outside the Columbia Towers apartment building, which is owned by his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock‘s church. Walker chose to hold the rally outside the building because the church is allegedly evicting some of its tenants.
Business Insider

Bill Maher says Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is an 'idiot' on 'a scale almost impossible to parody'

Bill Maher slammed Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Friday. Maher took aim at the candidate's recent scandals including one centered around Walker's former girlfriend's abortion. He also criticized the candidate for a string of false statements he's previously made. Political commentator Bill Maher took a hit at GOP Senate...
People

Herschel Walker's Mom Calls Claim That His Grandma Was 'Full-Blood Cherokee' into Question

Herschel Walker may have been caught in another lie this week, when his own mother refuted a talking point that the Georgia Senate candidate has been attributing to her. "I found something out. My mom just told me that my mom, grandmother, was full-blood Cherokee," he said at a Sept. 28 campaign stop in Forsyth, Georgia. "So I'm Native American. I was like, whoa, hello! So I'm a super mutt, I don't know what I am."
The Independent

Lindsey Graham called out as he laughs while Herschel Walker denies latest abortion allegations

Senator Lindsey Graham is being criticised for backing Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, amid new allegations that the Republican hopeful urged a second romantic partner to get an abortion. Both men are supportive of a proposed national abortion ban.On Wednesday, a woman accused Mr Walker, a former football star, of pressuring her to have an abortion in 1993 during an extra-marital relationship.“I am not a coward but I am a realist,” the woman, who has sought to keep her identity confidential, said at a press conference in Los Angeles. “And I choose to protect my identity to protect those I...
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out “Ignorant as Hell” Lindsey Graham on ‘The View’ for “Insulting” Comments About Race: “Don’t Ever Say That Again”

Whoopi Goldberg seethed over comments made by Sen. Lindsey Graham about Georgia senate candidate Herschel Walker, ripping the politician on The View for his “insulting” remarks about race. During a discussion about the latest woman to come forward about being pressured into an abortion by Walker — who has maintained his staunch pro-life stance — Goldberg slammed Graham for blindly defending his party’s candidate. Walker, who was blasted by the anonymous accuser as a “hypocrite” for his stance on abortion, said the woman’s claims were untrue and dismissed them as “foolishness.” Following his remarks, he and Graham also appeared on yesterday’s...
HuffPost

'Keep Your Eyes On Lindsey's Face': Jimmy Kimmel Spots Bonkers Graham-Walker Interview

Jimmy Kimmel spotted a bizarre joint appearance between Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Herschel Walker, the scandal-plagued GOP nominee for Senate in Georgia. Walker, who is supposedly against abortion rights, has faced numerous allegations recently that he paid for abortions for women he impregnated. But with Graham, Walker claimed, “If they can do it to me, they’re going to come after you next.”
WBTW News13

Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
The Independent

‘Republicans come up to me every day with tears in their eyes’: Why Marcus Flowers insists he can defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marcus Flowers has raised $15m – more money than any congressional candidate in the country – for his Georgia battle.Even with all that money, his supporters admit he would be pulling off something approaching an electoral miracle if he was to was able to defeat incumbent populist Marjorie Taylor Greene.However, long shot Flowers claims he can make history, insisting the Trump-backed, Maga-breathing Greene is too extreme for the district, and that people repeatedly tell him so.He says every day people will approach him, often in tears, and thank him for trying to beat her. He says people – oftentimes people of...
Daily Beast

Atlanta Preacher Gives Herschel Walker the Business in Fiery Sunday Sermon

“Y’all ain’t ready for me today.” That’s how the raucous crowd listening to Atlanta-area pastor Jamal Bryant knew he was on one during his fiery sermon on Sunday, one in which he did not exactly practice pure separation between church and state. Instead, Bryant told the faithful at Newbirth Missionary Baptist what he thought about GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker. “Ladies and gentlemen, when the Republican Party of Georgia moved Herschel Walker from Texas to Georgia so that he could run for Senate, it’s because change was taken too fast in the post-Antebellum South,” the pastor rumbled ahead of next week’s midterm election. “They thought we was so slow, that we was so stupid, that we would elect the lowest caricature of a stereotypical, broken Black man.... Since Herschel Walker was 16 years old, white men been telling him what to do, telling him what school to go to, where to live… where to pay for abortions, where to buy a gun, and you think they not gon’ tell him how to vote? In 2022, we don’t need a Walker, we need a runner. We need somebody to run and tell the truth about Jan. 6.... Georgia, I need you to know, the slave Negro y’all are used to don’t live here no more. We can think for ourselves, function for ourselves, and vote for ourselves!”
