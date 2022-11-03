Read full article on original website
Related
Herschel Walker Campaign Event In Atlanta Goes Left as Crowd Screams ‘Answer the Question!’
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker had the crowd at a campaign event in Atlanta this week turn on him, questioning his intentions. Salon reports that Walker held a campaign event in Atlanta outside the Columbia Towers apartment building, which is owned by his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock‘s church. Walker chose to hold the rally outside the building because the church is allegedly evicting some of its tenants.
Bill Maher says Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is an 'idiot' on 'a scale almost impossible to parody'
Bill Maher slammed Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Friday. Maher took aim at the candidate's recent scandals including one centered around Walker's former girlfriend's abortion. He also criticized the candidate for a string of false statements he's previously made. Political commentator Bill Maher took a hit at GOP Senate...
Inside Herschel Walker’s relationship with wife Julie Blanchard as she reaches out to his abortion accuser
HERSCHEL Walker's devoted wife has told his mystery abortion accuser how “incredibly sad” she is about the scandal. Julie Blanchard has reportedly texted the woman who claims the staunch abortion foe fathered a child with her. Walker, the Georgia Republican Senate candidate, has rejected reports alleging that he...
Herschel Walker's Mom Calls Claim That His Grandma Was 'Full-Blood Cherokee' into Question
Herschel Walker may have been caught in another lie this week, when his own mother refuted a talking point that the Georgia Senate candidate has been attributing to her. "I found something out. My mom just told me that my mom, grandmother, was full-blood Cherokee," he said at a Sept. 28 campaign stop in Forsyth, Georgia. "So I'm Native American. I was like, whoa, hello! So I'm a super mutt, I don't know what I am."
Obama's joke about Herschel Walker draws laughter
Former President Obama campaigned for Democratic candidates Raphael Warnock and Stacey Abrams in Georgia. Obama criticized Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker for his lack of experience.
Bill Maher lists "24 things you don't know about Marjorie Taylor Greene" during "Real Time"
During a segment of Friday's "Real Time With Bill Maher," viewers are prepped for the upcoming midterm elections with a run-down of "24 things you don't know about Marjorie Taylor Greene." "One of the people I love to listen to on Twitter is Marjorie Taylor Greene," says Maher prior to...
Washington Examiner
'Very disturbing to watch': Former RNC chairman blasts Lindsey Graham for Herschel Walker support
Former Republican National Chairman Michael Steele does not believe Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is qualified to be a senator, calling out Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) specifically for his support of Walker. During a rally for Walker, Graham said Walker, if elected, will change the entire narrative of the Republican...
Herschel Walker hits back at Barack Obama: ‘Put my résumé against his’
Republican former NFL star rejects criticism after two-time president questioned his fitness for US Senate seat in Georgia
Lindsey Graham called out as he laughs while Herschel Walker denies latest abortion allegations
Senator Lindsey Graham is being criticised for backing Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, amid new allegations that the Republican hopeful urged a second romantic partner to get an abortion. Both men are supportive of a proposed national abortion ban.On Wednesday, a woman accused Mr Walker, a former football star, of pressuring her to have an abortion in 1993 during an extra-marital relationship.“I am not a coward but I am a realist,” the woman, who has sought to keep her identity confidential, said at a press conference in Los Angeles. “And I choose to protect my identity to protect those I...
Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out “Ignorant as Hell” Lindsey Graham on ‘The View’ for “Insulting” Comments About Race: “Don’t Ever Say That Again”
Whoopi Goldberg seethed over comments made by Sen. Lindsey Graham about Georgia senate candidate Herschel Walker, ripping the politician on The View for his “insulting” remarks about race. During a discussion about the latest woman to come forward about being pressured into an abortion by Walker — who has maintained his staunch pro-life stance — Goldberg slammed Graham for blindly defending his party’s candidate. Walker, who was blasted by the anonymous accuser as a “hypocrite” for his stance on abortion, said the woman’s claims were untrue and dismissed them as “foolishness.” Following his remarks, he and Graham also appeared on yesterday’s...
Herschel Walker Says He Needs To 'Spank' His Son After 22-Year-Old Disowned GOP Senate Candidate Over Abortion Allegations
Herschel Walker said he needed to “spank” his son after the 22-year-old slammed the GOP Senate candidate on social media over the ongoing abortion allegations against him, RadarOnline.com has learned. The awkward joke took place while Herschel was speaking to an Evangelical congregation during a prayer luncheon on...
Jimmy Kimmel: ‘The only athlete dumb enough to sign with Donda Sports is Herschel Walker’
Jimmy Kimmel opened on Wednesday evening with the continued backlash to Kanye West’s antisemitic statements, which have prompted the agency CAA, fashion house Balenciaga, and sportswear giant Adidas to sever business ties with him. On Wednesday, West showed up unannounced and uninvited to the corporate headquarters at Skechers in...
'Keep Your Eyes On Lindsey's Face': Jimmy Kimmel Spots Bonkers Graham-Walker Interview
Jimmy Kimmel spotted a bizarre joint appearance between Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Herschel Walker, the scandal-plagued GOP nominee for Senate in Georgia. Walker, who is supposedly against abortion rights, has faced numerous allegations recently that he paid for abortions for women he impregnated. But with Graham, Walker claimed, “If they can do it to me, they’re going to come after you next.”
Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
‘Republicans come up to me every day with tears in their eyes’: Why Marcus Flowers insists he can defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marcus Flowers has raised $15m – more money than any congressional candidate in the country – for his Georgia battle.Even with all that money, his supporters admit he would be pulling off something approaching an electoral miracle if he was to was able to defeat incumbent populist Marjorie Taylor Greene.However, long shot Flowers claims he can make history, insisting the Trump-backed, Maga-breathing Greene is too extreme for the district, and that people repeatedly tell him so.He says every day people will approach him, often in tears, and thank him for trying to beat her. He says people – oftentimes people of...
Herschel Walker Doesn’t Seem To Know What Pronouns Are
The intellectually challenged candidate is preaching to an intellectually challenged choir. The post Herschel Walker Doesn’t Seem To Know What Pronouns Are appeared first on NewsOne.
Wisconsin Senate candidate Mandela Barnes tweeted that pro-Trump Black singer had 'shackles' on feet
Comments by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is running for Senate in Wisconsin, have resurfaced in which he expressed contempt for Black conservative voters.
Georgia Republicans Are Concerned That a Campaign Visit by Donald Trump Could Harm Walker, Not Help Him at This Point
An anonymous Republican operative from Georgia was quoted in The Washington Post on October 21, saying that members of the GOP believe that a campaign visit from Donald Trump could do more harm than good at this point, as they try and save the campaign of senate candidate Herschel Walker.
Pastor Rips Herschel Walker in Viral Sermon: Taking Orders From White Men
A Georgia pastor said white men will control the Republican Senate candidate if he is victorious next week.
Daily Beast
Atlanta Preacher Gives Herschel Walker the Business in Fiery Sunday Sermon
“Y’all ain’t ready for me today.” That’s how the raucous crowd listening to Atlanta-area pastor Jamal Bryant knew he was on one during his fiery sermon on Sunday, one in which he did not exactly practice pure separation between church and state. Instead, Bryant told the faithful at Newbirth Missionary Baptist what he thought about GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker. “Ladies and gentlemen, when the Republican Party of Georgia moved Herschel Walker from Texas to Georgia so that he could run for Senate, it’s because change was taken too fast in the post-Antebellum South,” the pastor rumbled ahead of next week’s midterm election. “They thought we was so slow, that we was so stupid, that we would elect the lowest caricature of a stereotypical, broken Black man.... Since Herschel Walker was 16 years old, white men been telling him what to do, telling him what school to go to, where to live… where to pay for abortions, where to buy a gun, and you think they not gon’ tell him how to vote? In 2022, we don’t need a Walker, we need a runner. We need somebody to run and tell the truth about Jan. 6.... Georgia, I need you to know, the slave Negro y’all are used to don’t live here no more. We can think for ourselves, function for ourselves, and vote for ourselves!”
Comments / 0