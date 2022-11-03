(Seguin) – If you want to take advantage of the convenience of early voting, then today is the last day in which to do so. Early voting ends today in the Nov. 8 election which not only includes federal and state items but also city, county, and school district races. Early voting hours will be held today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

