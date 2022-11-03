ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycanyonlake.com

Overlook Park to Close Nov. 7-Dec. 23, USACE Announces

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will close its popular Overlook Park from Nov. 7 through Dec. 23. The entire day-use-only park will close, including areas for pedestrian and vehicle traffic. USACE Public Affairs Specialist Clay Church said heavy construction equipment will be moved into the area as enhanced...
CANYON LAKE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Downtown reimagined: New Braunfels to invest $44M in Castell Avenue

The design plan for the civic plaza illustrates a lively park on Castell Avenue for outdoor events. (Rendering courtesy Kimley-Horn) The city of New Braunfels has set its sights on redesigning South Castell Avenue to create a more walkable and usable space for the community. An estimated $44 million streetscape design project has been proposed to revamp the area and include a park adjacent to the civic center.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

New Braunfels Utilities to reinitiate late fees and disconnects for nonpayment of bills

NBU customers experiencing financial hardship are recommended to contact the utility company and set up a payment plan or seek financial assistance. (Community Impact staff) New Braunfels Utilities suspended late fees and disconnections for residential customers Aug. 8 due to high utility costs over the summer. During the Oct. 25 NBU board of trustees meeting, the board reviewed reports of past-due accounts and considered when to reinstate late fees and disconnections for nonpayment, according to NBU officials.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
seguintoday.com

Candidates seek votes in Seguin City Council District 8 race

(Seguin) — Local candidates are continuing to campaign for your vote. Today, Seguin Radio KWED and the Seguin Daily News hears from the trio of candidates vying for the Seguin City Council District 8 seat. Looking to replace longtime councilman Mark Herbold who no longer can run due to...
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Campaign for Seguin City Council District 3 continues

(Seguin) – Last minute campaign pitches continue for Seguin City Council candidates in District 3. Today, the Seguin Daily News offers the two candidates in this race the opportunity to share why they are the best person for the job. Those candidates seeking the position are Jim Lievens and Darius Gil. Both are seeking the seat currently held by Chris Aviles, who decided not to seek re-election.
SEGUIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Wurstfest pedestrian traffic to cause lane closure on Landa Street in New Braunfels

One lane of traffic on Landa Street will be closed to accommodate pedestrian traffic caused by the popular German festival. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Wurstfest will be taking place in New Braunfels, with traffic impacts beginning Nov. 4 and concluding Nov. 13. The westbound lane of Landa Street will be closed to vehicular traffic but open to pedestrian traffic during Wurstfest from Zink Street to Landa Park Drive, according to the city of New Braunfels.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
seguintoday.com

Early voting ends today

(Seguin) – If you want to take advantage of the convenience of early voting, then today is the last day in which to do so. Early voting ends today in the Nov. 8 election which not only includes federal and state items but also city, county, and school district races. Early voting hours will be held today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Update: Lanes on eastbound I-10 near Seguin reopen after major accident

SAN ANTONIO – Update: The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at FM 725 near Seguin have reopened Friday morning following a crash. Original: A portion of Interstate 10 is closed west of Seguin due to a major accident, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The eastbound lanes of...
SEGUIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy