FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSchertz, TX
Traffic pattern change coming soon to Oak Hill construction project
The Oak Hill Parkway construction project has been going on for a year, and there will soon be a traffic pattern change that could really add to delays in an already very busy corridor.
mycanyonlake.com
Overlook Park to Close Nov. 7-Dec. 23, USACE Announces
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will close its popular Overlook Park from Nov. 7 through Dec. 23. The entire day-use-only park will close, including areas for pedestrian and vehicle traffic. USACE Public Affairs Specialist Clay Church said heavy construction equipment will be moved into the area as enhanced...
Downtown reimagined: New Braunfels to invest $44M in Castell Avenue
The design plan for the civic plaza illustrates a lively park on Castell Avenue for outdoor events. (Rendering courtesy Kimley-Horn) The city of New Braunfels has set its sights on redesigning South Castell Avenue to create a more walkable and usable space for the community. An estimated $44 million streetscape design project has been proposed to revamp the area and include a park adjacent to the civic center.
New Braunfels Utilities to reinitiate late fees and disconnects for nonpayment of bills
NBU customers experiencing financial hardship are recommended to contact the utility company and set up a payment plan or seek financial assistance. (Community Impact staff) New Braunfels Utilities suspended late fees and disconnections for residential customers Aug. 8 due to high utility costs over the summer. During the Oct. 25 NBU board of trustees meeting, the board reviewed reports of past-due accounts and considered when to reinstate late fees and disconnections for nonpayment, according to NBU officials.
seguintoday.com
Candidates seek votes in Seguin City Council District 8 race
(Seguin) — Local candidates are continuing to campaign for your vote. Today, Seguin Radio KWED and the Seguin Daily News hears from the trio of candidates vying for the Seguin City Council District 8 seat. Looking to replace longtime councilman Mark Herbold who no longer can run due to...
KSAT 12
Canyon Lake overlook park, access to dam will be closed for several weeks
The overlook park at Canyon Lake and access to the dam will be closed for several weeks, starting Monday. The area will be closed from Nov. 7-Dec. 23 for construction, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. During that time, there won’t be access to the park or dam...
seguintoday.com
Campaign for Seguin City Council District 3 continues
(Seguin) – Last minute campaign pitches continue for Seguin City Council candidates in District 3. Today, the Seguin Daily News offers the two candidates in this race the opportunity to share why they are the best person for the job. Those candidates seeking the position are Jim Lievens and Darius Gil. Both are seeking the seat currently held by Chris Aviles, who decided not to seek re-election.
Wurstfest pedestrian traffic to cause lane closure on Landa Street in New Braunfels
One lane of traffic on Landa Street will be closed to accommodate pedestrian traffic caused by the popular German festival. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Wurstfest will be taking place in New Braunfels, with traffic impacts beginning Nov. 4 and concluding Nov. 13. The westbound lane of Landa Street will be closed to vehicular traffic but open to pedestrian traffic during Wurstfest from Zink Street to Landa Park Drive, according to the city of New Braunfels.
Early voting turnout in Travis, Williamson and Hays counties down compared to 2018
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting for the Nov. 8 midterm elections wrapped up on Friday and turnout was down when compared to the 2018 midterm elections. Acrding to the Texas Secretary of State's Office, a total of 327,195 voters cast ballots during the early voting period in Travis County. That amounts to nearly 37% of registered voters.
CPS Energy program could help businesses save thousands on energy costs
SAN ANTONIO — South Point Apartments is getting 250 new energy-efficient lights and CPS Energy is paying more than $6,000 of the project cost. The Apartment complex will pay a sum around $8,000 according to Smart Solution's Andrew Berteaux. A proposal from Smart Solutions projects says the savings from...
Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife closes 3 oyster harvesting bays; Some aren’t happy about it
The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife is closing some oyster harvesting areas along the gulf coast.
Meta reverses plan to occupy 66-story downtown Austin skyscraper
The tech conglomerate will sublease its space at Sixth and Guadalupe.
tpr.org
Residents say apartment management retaliated after 11 code violations were uncovered
Residents and the Texas Organizing Project (TOP) say management at the South Point Apartments retaliated against residents with lease violation notices after their efforts led San Antonio Code Enforcement to find 11 code violations on the property. Assistant manager Nora Pelegreen said the lease violation notices were the result of...
KSAT 12
350,000+ people voted in Bexar County during early voting. See list of busiest, slowest polling locations
A total of 358,188 people casted their ballots in Bexar County during early elections. On Friday, the 12th and final day of early voting, 48,624 people made their way to the county’s 51 early voting locations. By comparison, 420,191 votes were cast during the early vote of 2018. With...
Participants receive first payments from Austin’s guaranteed income program
These taxpayer funds will give $1,000 a month to 85 families or individuals facing extreme financial hardship.
seguintoday.com
Early voting ends today
(Seguin) – If you want to take advantage of the convenience of early voting, then today is the last day in which to do so. Early voting ends today in the Nov. 8 election which not only includes federal and state items but also city, county, and school district races. Early voting hours will be held today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
KSAT 12
San Antonio offices, services that will be open, closed on Veterans Day
SAN ANTONIO – Several city, county and state government offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Below is a list of openings and closings around the San Antonio area to keep you updated on what to expect when you head out. Open. Police...
KSAT 12
Update: Lanes on eastbound I-10 near Seguin reopen after major accident
SAN ANTONIO – Update: The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at FM 725 near Seguin have reopened Friday morning following a crash. Original: A portion of Interstate 10 is closed west of Seguin due to a major accident, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The eastbound lanes of...
KSAT 12
Popular area of Canyon Lake to be closed for several weeks; Zoo sends critically endangered toad tadpoles to Puerto Rico
Hello and Happy Friday! Rebecca Salinas here. Also, welcome to November. I hope you’re able to see some fall foliage where you’re at. If you’re trying to find time for a road trip to see some change in leaves, you can look at this fall foliage prediction map for guidance.
KENS 5
Slight chance of severe storms in Bexar County
There is a slight chance of severe storms in Bexar County. If storms develop, they will be severe.
