ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Seguin ISD looks to bond proposal for help with major expansion, improvements

SEGUIN, Texas - A bond proposal that is on the November ballot could give Seguin schools a green light for some much-needed expansion. Seguin Independent School District (SISD) is proposing a bond that would include a $.02 property tax increase per month, which will allow the district to move forward with many proposed projects. Some of those projects are a new $54 million elementary school in McQueeney, a new $8.9 million high school agricultural science facility, a new$7.5 million baseball/softball complex, as well as other additions, renovations, and much more.
SEGUIN, TX
fox7austin.com

FOX 7 Weekend: 'Chicago', Wurstfest, Texas Book Festival and more

Looking for something to do this weekend? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow has the details on events across Central Texas, including Broadway In Austin's performance of "Chicago," Wurstfest in New Braunfels, the 27th annual Texas Book Festival in downtown Austin, the 20th annual Travis Heights Art Trail, the Austin Celtic Festival and the Austin Fall Asian Festival in Buda.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Construction continues on McQueeney Road 24-inch water line project in New Braunfels

The capital improvement project began in June 2021 and is budgeted at nearly $3.9 million. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The intersection of McQueeney Road and Executive Drive in New Braunfels will be closed to conduct water line connections from Nov. 8-11. Harper Brothers Construction, New Braunfels Utilities’ contractor for the McQueeney Road 24-inch water line project, will conduct daily closures from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Overlook Park to Close Nov. 7-Dec. 23, USACE Announces

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will close its popular Overlook Park from Nov. 7 through Dec. 23. The entire day-use-only park will close, including areas for pedestrian and vehicle traffic. USACE Public Affairs Specialist Clay Church said heavy construction equipment will be moved into the area as enhanced...
CANYON LAKE, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio Missions to be sold to group of local business, civic leaders pending city approval of new Wolff Stadium lease

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Missions minor league baseball team will soon be sold to a new ownership group, pending city approval of a new lease at Wolff Stadium. According to an agenda memorandum for the Nov. 10 meeting of the San Antonio City Council, the Elmore Group, which currently owns the Missions, wants to transfer the current stadium lease with the city to Designated Bidders, a group of local business and civic leaders. The group includes former Rackspace founder/CEO Graham Weston along with Bruce Hill, Randy Smith and Bob Cohen.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Wurstfest pedestrian traffic to cause lane closure on Landa Street in New Braunfels

One lane of traffic on Landa Street will be closed to accommodate pedestrian traffic caused by the popular German festival. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Wurstfest will be taking place in New Braunfels, with traffic impacts beginning Nov. 4 and concluding Nov. 13. The westbound lane of Landa Street will be closed to vehicular traffic but open to pedestrian traffic during Wurstfest from Zink Street to Landa Park Drive, according to the city of New Braunfels.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy