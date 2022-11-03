SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Missions minor league baseball team will soon be sold to a new ownership group, pending city approval of a new lease at Wolff Stadium. According to an agenda memorandum for the Nov. 10 meeting of the San Antonio City Council, the Elmore Group, which currently owns the Missions, wants to transfer the current stadium lease with the city to Designated Bidders, a group of local business and civic leaders. The group includes former Rackspace founder/CEO Graham Weston along with Bruce Hill, Randy Smith and Bob Cohen.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO