Popular area of Canyon Lake to be closed for several weeks; Zoo sends critically endangered toad tadpoles to Puerto Rico
Hello and Happy Friday! Rebecca Salinas here. Also, welcome to November. I hope you’re able to see some fall foliage where you’re at. If you’re trying to find time for a road trip to see some change in leaves, you can look at this fall foliage prediction map for guidance.
Seguin ISD looks to bond proposal for help with major expansion, improvements
SEGUIN, Texas - A bond proposal that is on the November ballot could give Seguin schools a green light for some much-needed expansion. Seguin Independent School District (SISD) is proposing a bond that would include a $.02 property tax increase per month, which will allow the district to move forward with many proposed projects. Some of those projects are a new $54 million elementary school in McQueeney, a new $8.9 million high school agricultural science facility, a new$7.5 million baseball/softball complex, as well as other additions, renovations, and much more.
San Antonio trash collection days to change for thousands Monday
Some 80 percent of customers will have new trash collection days.
FOX 7 Weekend: 'Chicago', Wurstfest, Texas Book Festival and more
Looking for something to do this weekend? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow has the details on events across Central Texas, including Broadway In Austin's performance of "Chicago," Wurstfest in New Braunfels, the 27th annual Texas Book Festival in downtown Austin, the 20th annual Travis Heights Art Trail, the Austin Celtic Festival and the Austin Fall Asian Festival in Buda.
Construction continues on McQueeney Road 24-inch water line project in New Braunfels
The capital improvement project began in June 2021 and is budgeted at nearly $3.9 million. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The intersection of McQueeney Road and Executive Drive in New Braunfels will be closed to conduct water line connections from Nov. 8-11. Harper Brothers Construction, New Braunfels Utilities’ contractor for the McQueeney Road 24-inch water line project, will conduct daily closures from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
New soda shop business brings flavorful drink options to north San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — When Texas native Roman Huerta came back to the Lone Star state for a visit from Utah, he was instantly reminded of how hot Texas gets. It was then and there that the idea for a refreshing business was born. "So this is Drank., as it...
A 9,000-square-foot San Antonio-area home built for one of the area's top car collectors is for sale
A 9,000-square-foot home built for the late Johnnie Burdick, a prominent Central Texas car collector, has gone on the market for just under $4 million — and it includes all the automotive amenities one might expect. The sprawling New Braunfels home boasts bays for seven vehicles plus hydraulic lifts...
Overlook Park to Close Nov. 7-Dec. 23, USACE Announces
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will close its popular Overlook Park from Nov. 7 through Dec. 23. The entire day-use-only park will close, including areas for pedestrian and vehicle traffic. USACE Public Affairs Specialist Clay Church said heavy construction equipment will be moved into the area as enhanced...
San Antonio Missions to be sold to group of local business, civic leaders pending city approval of new Wolff Stadium lease
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Missions minor league baseball team will soon be sold to a new ownership group, pending city approval of a new lease at Wolff Stadium. According to an agenda memorandum for the Nov. 10 meeting of the San Antonio City Council, the Elmore Group, which currently owns the Missions, wants to transfer the current stadium lease with the city to Designated Bidders, a group of local business and civic leaders. The group includes former Rackspace founder/CEO Graham Weston along with Bruce Hill, Randy Smith and Bob Cohen.
‘Window on a Canyon Lake Sunset’ by Jerry Sargent Places Third in HCA’s 2022 Hill Country Photo Contest
'Window on a Canyon Lake Sunset' by Jerry Sargent Photography. Canyon Lake photographer Jerry Sargent’s photograph, ‘Window on a Canyon Lake Sunset,’ placed third in the Hill Country Alliance’s (HCA) 2022 Hill Country Photo Contest. HCA announced the winners today. Sargent’s image will appear in HCA’s...
New Orleans-style food truck serving gumbo, catfish, loaded banana pudding | Neighborhood Eats
SCHERTZ, Texas — We all know Mardi Gras happens once a year. But, one Texas food truck serving New Orleans style cuisine is bringing the party year-round with their unique, fun foods. We checked out NOLA Bayou Bites on Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series. The truck moves...
Hill Country photo contest winners announced
The Hill Country Alliance (HCA) announced Wednesday it had selected the winners of a photo contest recording the beauty of the area.
The 'Largest Light Display In Texas' Is Returning To San Antonio
The light display has nine-million lights spanning 250 acres.
San Antonio Missions sale signaled by Wolff Stadium lease transfer
The sale has already been approved by the MLB.
Police looking for driver who crashed onto steps of AT&T Center at UT campus, leaves truck
AUSTIN, Texas — Police are looking for the driver who crashed into the barriers and onto the steps of the AT&T Conference Center at the University of Texas at Austin and then abandoned the vehicle early Friday morning. The UT Police Department said officers responded around 1:18 a.m. to...
61st annual Wurstfest commences in New Braunfels on Friday, Nov. 4
During the 10-day festival, guests will enjoy carnival rides, live entertainment, games, dancing, beer and — of course — lots of sausage.
Laika Cheesecake and Espresso to open $60K New Braunfels location
The new store is expected to be ready in 2023.
Find Small-Town Hospitality and a Thriving Food and Wine Scene Deep in the Heart of Texas
The sun rises over a ridge in Wimberley, Texas, light dropping into the valley like an egg cracked into a pan, the golden yolk spreading out over the ranch below. Peeking through the flaps of my mountaintop glamping tent, it's hard to believe I'm in Texas. But Hill Country is full of surprises.
Wurstfest pedestrian traffic to cause lane closure on Landa Street in New Braunfels
One lane of traffic on Landa Street will be closed to accommodate pedestrian traffic caused by the popular German festival. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Wurstfest will be taking place in New Braunfels, with traffic impacts beginning Nov. 4 and concluding Nov. 13. The westbound lane of Landa Street will be closed to vehicular traffic but open to pedestrian traffic during Wurstfest from Zink Street to Landa Park Drive, according to the city of New Braunfels.
KENS 5 reporter Troy Kless ties the knot in rustic Canyon Lake wedding
Wedding boom hits San Antonio.
