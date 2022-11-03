ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T3

Garmin updates one of its most popular rugged smartwatches ahead of Black Friday

By Andrew Williams
T3
T3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YysoD_0iwnRG9900

Garmin watch owners, rejoice! The popular watch manufacturer has released a new version of the software for the Instinct 2 and Instinct 2S watches ahead of Black Friday , complete with additional features and improvements you will actually notice — not always a given with these updates. There's one bit of bad news, though. This release — version 10.08 — is in beta, which means you need to sign up for Garmin's beta testing program to receive the update. We'll tell you how to do so at the end of this article.

However, version 10.08 is also a "release candidate", which means it should head out soon to non-guinea-pig Garmin owners as long as the beta brigade doesn't find any bad new bugs. And considering the Instinct 2 is one of the best Garmin watches for people who like spending time outdoors but haven't got the budget to buy a Garmin Epix Gen 2 or the Garmin Enduro 2 , this means a lot of people will get a free update on their watches – soon.

Garmin Instinct 2 update – Version 10.08 (Beta)

So, what’s new? Version 10.08 brings three activity tracking modes and an additional mini app to the Garmin Instinct 2 and Instinct 2S. The activities are Surf, Windsurf and Kiteboard, while the Tides app perfectly slots in with this trio. Garmin’s Tides app shows when the high and low tides are in a chosen location. We first saw these features in an alpha software release back in October.

One other part we’re keen to check out sits at number “7” on Garmin’s list of 15 new features and fixes listed on the Garmin website, which “improved the delay when saving an activity.” The Garmin Instinct series is home to some of its most feature-packed value watches, but not always the slickest, so a little extra pep in day-to-day use is welcome.

This update also lets you customise what happens to the backlight when you press a button during “sleep” times, which you usually set when first pairing the watch in Garmin Connect. To turn on or not to turn on? We’ll go with keeping the backlight off at 3 am, for now, thanks.

Useful to some, a mystery to many, the Instinct 2 beta update also adds distinct notification icons for Garmin Messenger and Garmin Jr. The first is an SMS-like messenger app that pairs up with the InReach Messenger satellite communication unit, while Garmin Jr. notifications will come from any Garmin kiddie bands you get for your children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PmYkC_0iwnRG9900

(Image credit: Garmin)

How to install

These are the most exciting changes in version 10.08, but you can check out the complete list over at the Garmin forums . To sign up for these beta software updates, go to connect.garmin.com and log in to your Garmin account. Select the watch icon at the top-right of the screen and then the Device Settings shortcut in the pop-up that identifies your current Garmin watch. You should see a Join Beta Software Program link on this page.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

This Garmin smartwatch deal will save you a massive £230

If you’re in the market for a tough, go-anywhere smartwatch with a massive battery life and a huge range of outdoors sports features, we’ve found a great Garmin deal for you.This offer from Amazon sees the flagship fenix 6X pro watch in black reduced by a massive £230, taking it from £649.99 down to £420. Although we haven’t reviewed this exact model, the fenix 6 was awarded “best for innovation” in our roundup of the best Garmin watches.The fenix 6X pro is a leader among Garmin’s outdoor smartwatch range, packing ski maps for 2,000 resorts worldwide, a battery that can last a massive...
TechRadar

I'm an iPhone user and here's the Black Friday Apple Watch deals I'm hoping for

After years of enjoying my Samsung Galaxy phones, I switched back to the iPhone this year when I purchased my Apple iPhone 14 Pro. I had been using a Garmin Swim 2 fitness band for the summer, and that watch works fine with my new iPhone, but what I really want is to have a watch that matches my phone perfectly. That’s why at the upcoming Black Friday deals event I’m keeping an eye out for Black Friday smartwatch deals on Apple’s wearable, and here are the one I’d prefer.
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
PC Magazine

The Best Pre-Black Friday Apple Deals Available Now

Save now on Apple products like the MacBook Air M2, AirpPods Pro 2nd Gen, and more. With the approach of Black Friday, we’re seeing discounts on just about everything—but especially tech. If you somehow missed both the first and second Prime Days, you’re in luck: there’s still one last chance to score savings on Apple products like AirPods and MacBooks—either for yourself or for someone else—this holiday season.
NJ.com

Samsung has huge sales on Galaxy phones right now. Here are the deals

Samsung’s weeklong electronics sale is in full swing with time still left to cash in on its phone deals. The “Samsung Week 2022″ sale features many price drops on tech products, but most notable is the savings available on smartphones. Several Samsung Galaxy phone models have their...
Tom's Guide

Best used smartphones 2022

Consider buying one of the best used smartphones if you're looking for a low-priced phone that still offers great performance.
ZDNet

Black Friday iPad deals: The iPad Pro and iPad Mini are already on sale

The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Although Black Friday isn't until the end of this month, there are already great deals to be had on your favorite tech products. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off...
The Independent

Cyber Monday laptop deals 2021: Best post-Black Friday sales on Samsung, Surface, MacBook and Huawei laptops

November is nearly over and that can only mean one thing – Black Friday has come to an end. But, fear not, for Cyber Monday brings with it some just as amazing – if not even better – bargains.The shopping bonanza saw prices cut on everything from laptops, gadgets and TVs to beauty, toys and clothing. And we’ve already seen some great deals from Very, Boots, Currys and Amazon, with all of them offering huge discounts across technology, televisions and laptops.Follow live: The best Cyber Monday deals to shop nowHere, we’re focusing on the best Cyber Monday 2021 laptop deals...
Digital Trends

Best Buy has a 70-inch 4K TV for $450 in its (early) Black Friday sale

This year’s Best Buy Black Friday sale has already started, bringing with it bargains like a $200 discount on the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. You’ll only have to pay $450 for this TV instead of $650, and you won’t have to deal with the online rush on the shopping holiday itself. Those are pretty good reasons for availing yourself of this offer, so you better hurry because there’s no telling when it will end.
ZDNet

Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, and more on sale now

Just like that, the holidays are around the corner and it's time to start shopping again. Holiday shopping can be a very stressful time because you want to get people gifts that won't disappoint without breaking the bank. If you know someone who already has an Apple ecosystem of devices, buying them another Apple item to build on their collection is a gift sure to impress.
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Lexus RX Trim Guide: What’s the Best Version of This Popular Luxury SUV?

Lexus' bestselling RX luxury crossover has been redesigned for 2023 and now offers more powertrain and trim choices than at any point in its illustrious history. To help make sense of the engines and options available for the 2023 Lexus RX, we've created this guide and picked our favorite variant in the RX range. The good news is, regardless of what model you pick, you'll end up with an SUV that's comfortable and equipped with plenty of upscale amenities.
T3

T3

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy