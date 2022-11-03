ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, WA

q13fox.com

Investigation underway after Deputy shoots armed suspect near Bonney Lake

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) is investigating a shooting that involved a deputy in the Bonney Lake area early Saturday morning. According to the PCSD, deputies responded near the corner of 117th St. E and 203rd Ave. E for reports of a suspect using a firearm to intimidate another person.
BONNEY LAKE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Suspected shooter in Daleway Park homicide charged with first-degree murder

The man who was arrested in Tacoma Oct. 22 for the alleged shooting of 70-year-old Lynnwood resident Carl Bridgmon in April has been charged with first-degree murder. The 24-year-old suspect, Raven Daniel Lonewarrior Brealan, was charged Oct. 25 with the murder of Bridgmon, an innocent bystander. His bail was set at $2 million.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Chronicle

Western State Hospital Patient Charged With Murder in Roommate's Death

A Western State Hospital patient suspected of fatally strangling his roommate was charged Wednesday with murder, Pierce County prosecutors said. Jason Day, 51, is accused of killing his roommate at the adult psychiatric hospital, one of two such state-run facilities in Washington. He will undergo a competency evaluation to determine whether he's fit to stand trial.
LAKEWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Everett Police arrest drive-by shooting suspect, seize drugs and guns

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Police Department (EPD) arrested a drive-by shooting suspect, and recovered drugs and guns after searching his apartment last week. According to the EPD, the suspect had an arrest warrant for a drive-by shooting in Renton earlier this month. Authorities say he also had an arrest warrant from the Department of Corrections (DOC), because he was on active DOC supervision.
EVERETT, WA
gigharbornow.org

Gig Harbor Police blotter: Fleeing suspect rams patrol car

Editor’s note: The Blotter is written based on information provided by Gig Harbor Police and Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One. An apparently intoxicated man, trying to get away after shoplifting at a store on Borgen Boulevard, rammed a Gig Harbor Police car on Oct. 30. An officer patrolling...
GIG HARBOR, WA
wa.gov

Detectives Seeking Information On A Shooting SB SR 167

King County: On November 1, 2022 Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received a 9-1-1 call from a subject reporting that his vehicle was shot at on SR 167. The victim stated he was traveling SB SR 167 in the area of S. 212th St. when he heard three gunshots. He believes that the suspect vehicle was a dark blue older Nissan Sentra with at least three occupants. Once he was off the freeway he was able to find two bullet holes in the back doors of his van. The victim thankfully sustained no injuries.
The Oregonian

MyNorthwest

3 deadly crashes in 10 hours, as DUI arrests double

It was a deadly Thursday on the roads as the Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported three fatal collisions in just ten hours. That’s just a snapshot of an increasing problem. In one state patrol district, nearly twice as many drivers were arrested last month on suspicion of being under the influence compared to October of last year. 156 people were cited in that region encompassing the entire Washington coast, inland to Puget Sound.
BELLEVUE, WA
KING 5

20-year-old accused of shooting mother's boyfriend to death turns self in

KENT, Wash. — A 20-year-old man accused of shooting his mother's boyfriend to death turned himself into the Kent Police Department, according to authorities. The Kent Police Department said Dondre Butler, 20, was accompanied by his attorney when he turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday. He was booked into the King County Jail for a murder on Saturday night, police said.
KENT, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Cache of weapons seized from felony warrant arrest in Everett

EVERETT, November 3, 2022—Last night, the new Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU), with members of Everett Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office, responded to a residence in the 1700 block of 96th St SW in Everett for a wanted subject with active felony warrants. Upon arrival, law enforcement...
EVERETT, WA

