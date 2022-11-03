King County: On November 1, 2022 Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received a 9-1-1 call from a subject reporting that his vehicle was shot at on SR 167. The victim stated he was traveling SB SR 167 in the area of S. 212th St. when he heard three gunshots. He believes that the suspect vehicle was a dark blue older Nissan Sentra with at least three occupants. Once he was off the freeway he was able to find two bullet holes in the back doors of his van. The victim thankfully sustained no injuries.

2 DAYS AGO