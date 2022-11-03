Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
SPD: 2 men arrested after a 'chaotic' shooting incident in Chinatown-International District
SEATTLE - Seattle Police arrested two men following a ‘chaotic’ fight that escalated into multiple shots fired inside a restaurant in the Chinatown-International District early Saturday morning. Witnesses say it started, because of an argument over an ex-boyfriend. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), about a half...
Suspect arrested, later released after assaulting 62-year-old man in Des Moines
A felony assault suspect was released from custody Thursday after being arrested in connection to an assault in Des Moines on Tuesday, the Des Moines Police Department announced. According to police, officers were called to a fight in progress near 11th Avenue South and South 222nd Street in Des Moines...
q13fox.com
Investigation underway after Deputy shoots armed suspect near Bonney Lake
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) is investigating a shooting that involved a deputy in the Bonney Lake area early Saturday morning. According to the PCSD, deputies responded near the corner of 117th St. E and 203rd Ave. E for reports of a suspect using a firearm to intimidate another person.
4 Des Moines carjacking suspects released from custody within 72 hours; Victims, police furious
Des Moines, WA. – The Des Moines Police Department, as well as the King County Prosecutor’s Office, is furious four alleged carjacking suspects have been released from custody in a short time. Both say the reason they believe the suspects were released is due to a technicality. The...
KOMO News
New details emerge in the fatal shooting of Central District business owner
SEATTLE, Wash. — New details have been released following the murder of a business owner and father, D’Vonne Pickett Jr. in Seattle’s Central District neighborhood on Oct. 19. According to SFD, units were initially sent to the wrong location when en route to the scene of the...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Suspected shooter in Daleway Park homicide charged with first-degree murder
The man who was arrested in Tacoma Oct. 22 for the alleged shooting of 70-year-old Lynnwood resident Carl Bridgmon in April has been charged with first-degree murder. The 24-year-old suspect, Raven Daniel Lonewarrior Brealan, was charged Oct. 25 with the murder of Bridgmon, an innocent bystander. His bail was set at $2 million.
Chronicle
Western State Hospital Patient Charged With Murder in Roommate's Death
A Western State Hospital patient suspected of fatally strangling his roommate was charged Wednesday with murder, Pierce County prosecutors said. Jason Day, 51, is accused of killing his roommate at the adult psychiatric hospital, one of two such state-run facilities in Washington. He will undergo a competency evaluation to determine whether he's fit to stand trial.
KOMO News
Police chief 'disappointed' 4 armed carjacking suspects released from custody
DES MOINES, Wash. — The police chief of Des Moines says it is a 'travesty' that four suspects from an armed carjacking over the weekend have already been released from custody. In a statement Wednesday morning, Chief Ken Thomas points the finger at prosecutors and the judge for the...
q13fox.com
Everett Police arrest drive-by shooting suspect, seize drugs and guns
EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Police Department (EPD) arrested a drive-by shooting suspect, and recovered drugs and guns after searching his apartment last week. According to the EPD, the suspect had an arrest warrant for a drive-by shooting in Renton earlier this month. Authorities say he also had an arrest warrant from the Department of Corrections (DOC), because he was on active DOC supervision.
gigharbornow.org
Gig Harbor Police blotter: Fleeing suspect rams patrol car
Editor’s note: The Blotter is written based on information provided by Gig Harbor Police and Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One. An apparently intoxicated man, trying to get away after shoplifting at a store on Borgen Boulevard, rammed a Gig Harbor Police car on Oct. 30. An officer patrolling...
q13fox.com
Thanksgiving Day double homicide still unsolved after nearly 20 years
TACOMA, Wash. - It's been nearly 20 years since a teen and a 5-year-old boy were gunned down at a Thanksgiving gathering at a Tacoma home, and their murders have not been solved. On Nov. 28, 2002, a suspect walked up to a house in the 1000 block of South...
KOMO News
Judge grants request for new evaluation for suspect in accused attempted rape
SEATTLE — A King County judge granted prosecutors' request Thursday for another mental evaluation to see if competency can be restored for the man accused of trying to rape a woman in her Capitol Hill apartment in December 2021. Prosecutors asked for a new competency exam after a doctor...
Authorities release audio of 911 call made by Lacey woman before being buried alive by husband
The 911 answering service for Thurston County on Thursday released audio of the 911 call made by a Lacey woman before she was buried alive by her estranged husband last month. According to probable cause documents, the woman said she had been arguing with her husband on Oct. 16 at their home about an impending divorce and money.
wa.gov
Detectives Seeking Information On A Shooting SB SR 167
King County: On November 1, 2022 Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received a 9-1-1 call from a subject reporting that his vehicle was shot at on SR 167. The victim stated he was traveling SB SR 167 in the area of S. 212th St. when he heard three gunshots. He believes that the suspect vehicle was a dark blue older Nissan Sentra with at least three occupants. Once he was off the freeway he was able to find two bullet holes in the back doors of his van. The victim thankfully sustained no injuries.
Psychiatric hospital patient accused of fatally strangling roommate
A Western State Hospital patient suspected of fatally strangling his roommate has been charged with murder, Pierce County prosecutors said. Jason Day, 51, is accused of killing his roommate at the adult psychiatric hospital, one of two such state-run facilities in Washington. He will undergo a competency evaluation to determine whether he’s fit to stand trial.
3 deadly crashes in 10 hours, as DUI arrests double
It was a deadly Thursday on the roads as the Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported three fatal collisions in just ten hours. That’s just a snapshot of an increasing problem. In one state patrol district, nearly twice as many drivers were arrested last month on suspicion of being under the influence compared to October of last year. 156 people were cited in that region encompassing the entire Washington coast, inland to Puget Sound.
20-year-old accused of shooting mother's boyfriend to death turns self in
KENT, Wash. — A 20-year-old man accused of shooting his mother's boyfriend to death turned himself into the Kent Police Department, according to authorities. The Kent Police Department said Dondre Butler, 20, was accompanied by his attorney when he turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday. He was booked into the King County Jail for a murder on Saturday night, police said.
Chronicle
Bail Set at $2M For Man Accused of Carrying $5M Worth of Narcotics Into Lewis County
Bail has been set at $2 million for the man arrested Wednesday after law enforcement officers found more than $5 million worth of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl pills and fentanyl powder in his vehicle. A sergeant with the Centralia Police Department had stopped the vehicle, a red 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, for...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Cache of weapons seized from felony warrant arrest in Everett
EVERETT, November 3, 2022—Last night, the new Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU), with members of Everett Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office, responded to a residence in the 1700 block of 96th St SW in Everett for a wanted subject with active felony warrants. Upon arrival, law enforcement...
