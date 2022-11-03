It seemed like only a matter of time until Yordan Alvarez made his mark on the 2022 World Series. The Houston Astros slugger has emerged as one of the game's best hitters in recent years, yet he had been conspicuously quiet in the Fall Classic until Saturday night. Alvarez registered just two hits in his first 19 at-bats in the World Series, tallying seven strikeouts in the process. Yet with Houston trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the sixth, Alvarez delivered. He sent a 2-1 fastball from reliever Jose Alvarado deep into the Houston night, launching the ball over the batter's eye in center field. The projectile landed 450 feet later, giving the Astros a lead they would not relinquish in a 4-1 victory.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO