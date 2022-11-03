ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Chronicle

Dusty Baker nabs elusive championship with Astros' World Series win

Dusty Baker followed his usual pregame regimen Saturday morning as the Houston Astros sat one win away from the second championship in franchise history. The Astros manager made a stop at his favorite Rice Village coffee shop upon leaving his home, and he ran a few errands before heading to Minute Maid Park. Baker got a pair of shoes repaired, then stopped by his dry cleaners. The avid music fan then threw on a pregame playlist as he drove to the ballpark, which Baker said on Saturday included the Big Mama Thornton hit "Hound Dog" from 1952. Just hours before one of the biggest games of his life, Baker's pregame routine remained relatively mundane.
Houston Chronicle

Houston Astros 1B Yuli Gurriel out for rest of World Series

The Houston Astros will be without one of the longtime mainstays of their lineup for the remainder of this year's World Series. Veteran first baseman Yuli Gurriel—who along with Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Justin Verlander and Lance McCullers Jr., is one of five remaining members from the team's 2017 championship run—will miss the rest of the Fall Classic after suffering an injury during Game 5 on Thursday.
Houston Chronicle

Jeremy Peña named World Series MVP after historic playoff run

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It's rather astonishing Jeremy Peña was named World Series MVP on Saturday night considering where he less than one year ago. Peña logged a mere 30 games above Single-A before making his debut with the Houston Astros in...
Houston Chronicle

Yordan Alvarez secures World Series with massive Game 6 home run

It seemed like only a matter of time until Yordan Alvarez made his mark on the 2022 World Series. The Houston Astros slugger has emerged as one of the game's best hitters in recent years, yet he had been conspicuously quiet in the Fall Classic until Saturday night. Alvarez registered just two hits in his first 19 at-bats in the World Series, tallying seven strikeouts in the process. Yet with Houston trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the sixth, Alvarez delivered. He sent a 2-1 fastball from reliever Jose Alvarado deep into the Houston night, launching the ball over the batter's eye in center field. The projectile landed 450 feet later, giving the Astros a lead they would not relinquish in a 4-1 victory.
