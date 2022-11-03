ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain County, IN

Journal Review

New look Athenians eager for new season

A new season in 2022-23 for Crawfordsville girls basketball brings about plenty of change. The Athenians after an 8-16 season a year ago graduate five seniors in Shea Williamson, Olivia Reed, Liddy McCarty, Kearston Hutchens and Laine Schlicher. Williamson was the do-it-all player last year leading CHS in points (11.8) rebounds (7.5), assists (3.6), steals (2.7), and blocks (1.5). Reed scored 8.6 a contest with McCarty and Hutchens both scoring six.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Athenians fall to Patriots in season opener

WEST LEBANON – The Crawfordsville girls’ basketball team traveled to face Seeger in their season opener and fell to the Patriots by the score of 53-24. In the first few games of a season in any sport, it is not about wins or losses, but rather it is about seeing what is working, what is not working and showing the coach which players are trying hard enough to belong on the floor.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

James Byron Cox

James Byron Cox passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, surrounded by his family. He was born Feb. 4, 1944, at Indianapolis, to James Lincoln and Irene June (Griffey) Cox. He was a 1962 graduate of Ladoga High School. Jim proudly served his country joining the...
LADOGA, IN
Journal Review

Jaxtyn Kole Rogers

Jaxtyn Kole Rogers of Crawfordsville passed away Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis. Born Oct. 16, 2015, in Lebanon, Jaxtyn was in first grade at Hose Elementary, where he enjoyed math. He loved playing Xbox, playing Fortnite, eating peanut butter and spicy chips. Most of all, he loved his family and loved being a big brother.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Matthew Gilbert Captured Friday Evening

On Friday, November 4, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from a citizen on a potential sighting of Matthew Gilbert. Gilbert has an active Level 3 Felony warrant for Possession of a Narcotic Drug and Possession of Meth. This warrant was issued after Gilbert failed to return to court during a June trial, while he was out on bond and NOT in the custody of the Sheriff’s Office.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Arrest made following handgun incident at Sarah Scott Middle School

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A Terre Haute man has been arrested following an incident in which police say he displayed a firearm during an argument at a middle school basketball game. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, detectives located and arrested Antonio Owens, 35, of Terre Haute at approximately 12:35 a.m. Friday. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Journal Review

Snapshot series focuses on United Way agency partners

Editor’s Note: In this series, the United Way of Montgomery County is featuring its funded partner agencies. To learn more, contact Area Director Gina Haile by phone at 765-362-5484; or mail financial support to 221 E. Main St., P.O. Box 247, Crawfordsville, IN. Willson Family Literacy Preschool. We want...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Roof collapse at Watseka funeral home

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — High winds caused a partial roof collapse at the Baier funeral home on West Oak Street in Watseka, Watseka Fire Chief Kenneth Baier confirmed. Awnings and bricks along the sidewalk were ripped apart. No injuries were reported. “Our main concern was to make sure no one was inside and look at […]
WATSEKA, IL
Journal Review

Local Record: Nov. 5, 2022

• Warrant served in the 500 block of Prospect Street — 11:33 a.m. • Hit and run at 126 E. Main St. — 11:34 a.m. • Anthony James Brock, 29, Crawfordsville, was arrested on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and making a false sales document — 12:40 p.m.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Chamber plans Christmas auction

The Crawfordsville-Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Auction is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the third floor of Fusion 54, 101 W. Main St. The event is open to the public, however, the cost to attend the event is $20 per person or $30 per couple. The auction serves...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
FanSided

Illinois Basketball: James Brown would be a historical get for the Illini

Illinois basketball has a massive recruiting visit this weekend from one of the best players in the country. If you haven’t been impressed with what Brad Underwood and his Illini coaching staff have done on the recruiting trail, then you probably aren’t a fan of the Orange and Blue. Ever since he stepped foot in Champaign, Underwood has been putting together some special recruiting classes.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Memorial Car Show Raises More than $4,000

THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE RELEASE. DANVILLE–It came together in just over a week, at a time of year when many car enthusiasts have put their show-vehicles away for the winter, and still it was a roaring success!. Community support of the Alex Dinger Memorial Car...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police: Teen dies after shooting

Update at 8:44 p.m. — Champaign Police have been informed that the victim succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital. This investigation has been reclassified as a homicide. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign teenager is fighting for her life after she was shot Friday evening. Champaign Police officials said that officers were dispatched to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

