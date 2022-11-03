Read full article on original website
WTHI
"I heard someone say 'Gun'" - Long-time referee reacts to Thursday's basketball incident
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute community is still talking about the chaos from Thursday night's basketball game. "I heard someone say, 'Gun, gun,'" Steve Morris, one of the IHSAA officials at Thursday's game. That one word would be the start of a terrifying night for students at...
Journal Review
New look Athenians eager for new season
A new season in 2022-23 for Crawfordsville girls basketball brings about plenty of change. The Athenians after an 8-16 season a year ago graduate five seniors in Shea Williamson, Olivia Reed, Liddy McCarty, Kearston Hutchens and Laine Schlicher. Williamson was the do-it-all player last year leading CHS in points (11.8) rebounds (7.5), assists (3.6), steals (2.7), and blocks (1.5). Reed scored 8.6 a contest with McCarty and Hutchens both scoring six.
Journal Review
Athenians fall to Patriots in season opener
WEST LEBANON – The Crawfordsville girls’ basketball team traveled to face Seeger in their season opener and fell to the Patriots by the score of 53-24. In the first few games of a season in any sport, it is not about wins or losses, but rather it is about seeing what is working, what is not working and showing the coach which players are trying hard enough to belong on the floor.
Journal Review
James Byron Cox
James Byron Cox passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, surrounded by his family. He was born Feb. 4, 1944, at Indianapolis, to James Lincoln and Irene June (Griffey) Cox. He was a 1962 graduate of Ladoga High School. Jim proudly served his country joining the...
Journal Review
Jaxtyn Kole Rogers
Jaxtyn Kole Rogers of Crawfordsville passed away Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis. Born Oct. 16, 2015, in Lebanon, Jaxtyn was in first grade at Hose Elementary, where he enjoyed math. He loved playing Xbox, playing Fortnite, eating peanut butter and spicy chips. Most of all, he loved his family and loved being a big brother.
Central Illinois junior high considers closure amid teacher shortages, limited activities
CRESCENT CITY, Ill., (WCIA) — Some junior high students in Iroquois County may go to another school next year. It comes after Crescent City Grade School is facing teacher shortages and limited extracurriculars. The question to deactivate and close part of the school will be on ballots on Tuesday. This school year, Rod Grimsley, the […]
clintoncountydailynews.com
Matthew Gilbert Captured Friday Evening
On Friday, November 4, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from a citizen on a potential sighting of Matthew Gilbert. Gilbert has an active Level 3 Felony warrant for Possession of a Narcotic Drug and Possession of Meth. This warrant was issued after Gilbert failed to return to court during a June trial, while he was out on bond and NOT in the custody of the Sheriff’s Office.
Arrest made following handgun incident at Sarah Scott Middle School
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A Terre Haute man has been arrested following an incident in which police say he displayed a firearm during an argument at a middle school basketball game. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, detectives located and arrested Antonio Owens, 35, of Terre Haute at approximately 12:35 a.m. Friday. […]
ISP Supt Doug Carter speaks three days after Delphi arrest announcement
Just over 72 hours after the Indiana State Police held a press conference announcing the arrest of Richard Allen, Doug Carter sat down with WRTV’s Marc Mullins to discuss the developments in the case.
Journal Review
Snapshot series focuses on United Way agency partners
Editor’s Note: In this series, the United Way of Montgomery County is featuring its funded partner agencies. To learn more, contact Area Director Gina Haile by phone at 765-362-5484; or mail financial support to 221 E. Main St., P.O. Box 247, Crawfordsville, IN. Willson Family Literacy Preschool. We want...
Roof collapse at Watseka funeral home
WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — High winds caused a partial roof collapse at the Baier funeral home on West Oak Street in Watseka, Watseka Fire Chief Kenneth Baier confirmed. Awnings and bricks along the sidewalk were ripped apart. No injuries were reported. “Our main concern was to make sure no one was inside and look at […]
foxwilmington.com
Delphi, Indiana, Reeling After Man Arrested for Abby Williams and Libby German’s Murders Is One of Their Own
The man arrested in the killings of Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German was one of Delphi, Indiana’s own, leaving the townspeople reeling that the monster behind the brutal slayings of the two teenagers may have been amongst them this entire time. Richard Allen,...
Journal Review
Local Record: Nov. 5, 2022
• Warrant served in the 500 block of Prospect Street — 11:33 a.m. • Hit and run at 126 E. Main St. — 11:34 a.m. • Anthony James Brock, 29, Crawfordsville, was arrested on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and making a false sales document — 12:40 p.m.
Judge worried for family's safety after sealing court docs in Delphi murders recused from case
DELPHI, Ind. — Richard Allen moved to Indiana Department of Correction. The Indiana Department of Correction said Richard Allen has been moved to one of their facilities. For safety and security, the IDOC declined to say which facility Allen is being held. Judge Benjamin Diener recused. Carroll County Judge...
Journal Review
Chamber plans Christmas auction
The Crawfordsville-Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Auction is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the third floor of Fusion 54, 101 W. Main St. The event is open to the public, however, the cost to attend the event is $20 per person or $30 per couple. The auction serves...
Illinois Basketball: James Brown would be a historical get for the Illini
Illinois basketball has a massive recruiting visit this weekend from one of the best players in the country. If you haven’t been impressed with what Brad Underwood and his Illini coaching staff have done on the recruiting trail, then you probably aren’t a fan of the Orange and Blue. Ever since he stepped foot in Champaign, Underwood has been putting together some special recruiting classes.
WTHI
Vigo County Schools beefing up security after Middle School incident
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County schools will be stepping up security after an incident at a local middle school. A corporation spokesperson says it happened at the end of a basketball game at Sarah Scott Middle School. The team was playing Woodrow Wilson Middle School. Two men in...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Memorial Car Show Raises More than $4,000
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE RELEASE. DANVILLE–It came together in just over a week, at a time of year when many car enthusiasts have put their show-vehicles away for the winter, and still it was a roaring success!. Community support of the Alex Dinger Memorial Car...
wrtv.com
Silver Alert canceled for 12-year-old Attica girl
ATTICA — The Silver Alert issued for a missing 12-year-old from Attica has been canceled, according to Indiana State Police. ISP did not provide additional details.
Champaign Police: Teen dies after shooting
Update at 8:44 p.m. — Champaign Police have been informed that the victim succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital. This investigation has been reclassified as a homicide. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign teenager is fighting for her life after she was shot Friday evening. Champaign Police officials said that officers were dispatched to […]
