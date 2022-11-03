ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Daily Nebraskan

UNL alumna hopes to share film career insight at Ross Center

Aliza Brugger is no stranger to an audience. The filmmaker's latest release, “Ain’t No Mercy for Rabbits,” has garnered attention at a number of international festivals, winning Best Foreign Short Film at the Female Eye Film Festival. However, on Nov. 3, Brugger faced a crowd different from any she’s used to seeing when she hosted a screening of her work at the Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

First Black woman to have theater named after her on Broadway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A history making moment on Broadway. The late actress Lena Horne now has a theater named after her. The Brooks Atkinson theater was renamed in her honor on Tuesday. She is the first Black woman to ever have her name etched on a theater on...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

99-year-old plays piano at Misty’s for the final time

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At 99 years old, Cliff Bomberger still has hundreds of songs cued up to play from memory. He’s entertained dinner guests at Misty’s Steakhouse in Havelock for a handful of years, but now, he’s hanging up his hat as Lincoln’s piano man.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Creighton University medical student saves life mid-flight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Creighton University medical student is being called a hero after saving a passenger’s life mid-flight. The 16-hour flight was going from Chicago to New Delhi, India, when a woman lost consciousness. The flight attendant called out for help and Paramvijay Dhalla jumped into action....
OMAHA, NE
Midlands Business Journal

Lockwood Development’s New Little King Location Opens in Omaha

After acquiring the Little King franchise operation in 2021, Lockwood Development is announcing that the firm’s first Omaha Little King store will open to the public on November 1, with a Grand Opening featuring the Creighton Volleyball team scheduled for Saturday, November 5. The store, located at 8602 West...
OMAHA, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Project Funway empowers students to express themselves through fashion

While some students are huddled in their dorm rooms studying away for upcoming exams, fashion design students are cutting and sewing designs onto dress forms in preparation for Project Funway. Project Funway is an annual fashion show put on since 2010 by Fresh Start, a transitional shelter and program for...
LINCOLN, NE
Sioux City Journal

OTHER VOICES: Stadium project will have attention of Nebraska

In April, 1923, construction began on the west side of the University of Nebraska campus on what, six months later, became the 31,080-seat Memorial Stadium. Twelve expansions and renovations since 1964 have brought the capacity of the Home of the Huskers to 85,458 and filled the space with luxury boxes and video and ribbon boards.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

GALLERY: Nebraska Football vs. Minnesota

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-6) fell to the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3) after a defensive battle ending with a score of 20-13. The Huskers got off to an early lead, scoring a touchdown on their first drive and went into the half up 10-0, but despite all that, they couldn't hold on for the victory.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade postponed due to weather

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and Military Expo have been postponed. The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Community announced Thursday that Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and accompanying military expo would be on Saturday, Nov. 5. However, due to expected rain and snow, the...
BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

Ashland Mayor Richard Grauerholz dies

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The current Mayor of the City of Ashland, Richard Grauerholz, has died. According to the Ashland Volunteer Fire Department, Mayor Richard “Rick” Grauerholz passed away Friday night. The Fire Department says Grauerholz was a long-time fire member and describes him as a “face of...
ASHLAND, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Star Has Blunt Reaction To Blowing Lead

Nebraska senior Caleb Tanor shared a blunt reaction to the Cornhuskers blowing a lead against Minnesota this afternoon. Tanor and the Nebraska defense held the Gophers to zero points through the first two quarters, claiming a 10-0 halftime lead. They later crumbled in the second half, allowing 20 points and ending the game with a 20-13 loss.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Four takeaways and a question from Nebraska’s 20-13 loss to Minnesota

For a second-straight week, Nebraska found itself in prime position for an upset over a superior divisional foe during the second quarter. Nonetheless, the Huskers saw their potential fourth win of the season gradually slip through its hands. Here are four takeaways and a question from the loss:. Nebraska continues...
LINCOLN, NE
Sioux City Journal

Untouched and little-known Brandeis penthouse in Omaha is going up for sale

OMAHA — It was designed to resemble an African hunting lodge. Omaha’s finest socialized within its wood-paneled walls. The penthouse of the Brandeis Building at 16th and Douglas streets, a little-known piece of Omaha history, is going on the market for the first time Thursday. Owners Jeff Sinclair...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Meet Jack Keenan, KETV NewsWatch 7's new First News anchor

OMAHA, Neb. — Jack Keenan excitingly joins the KETV NewsWatch 7 First News team with a passion for keeping communities connected and informed. Having lived in Rochester, Minnesota, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jack is no stranger to Midwest winter weather and looks forward to calling Nebraska and Iowa home.
OMAHA, NE
ourchanginglives.com

America’s Love Affair With Racing – Museum Of American Speed

America’s love affair with racing likely began when the second car was assembled. Can you imagine being the first person to own an automobile? We picture the first drivers traversing the landscape, wondering how their driving skills stacked up to others. When we discovered that Lincoln, Nebraska is home to the Museum of American Speed, we knew a visit was in the cards. With 150,000 square feet of displays, we knew that we were going to be here for a while. Unbeknownst to us, this place goes far beyond displaying a bunch of fast cars.
LINCOLN, NE

