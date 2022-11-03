Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
'It will be greatly missed': Nebraska Shakespeare closes curtain after 36 years
It's the end of an era for an Omaha theater company. The Board of Directors for Nebraska Shakespeare made a big decision about the organization's future.
'Annie' tour will feature Nebraska natives, focus on local pet adoptions
Harrison Drake and Carly Ann Moore are from Lincoln and are part of the cast of Annie. The production is working with the Nebraska Humane Society to increase pet adoptions.
Daily Nebraskan
UNL alumna hopes to share film career insight at Ross Center
Aliza Brugger is no stranger to an audience. The filmmaker's latest release, “Ain’t No Mercy for Rabbits,” has garnered attention at a number of international festivals, winning Best Foreign Short Film at the Female Eye Film Festival. However, on Nov. 3, Brugger faced a crowd different from any she’s used to seeing when she hosted a screening of her work at the Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center.
klkntv.com
‘It reflects Nebraska’: University sings praises of new Husker football facility
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s $155 million athletic facility is getting closer to completion. The university shared a video showing new renderings of the facility in a Twitter post on Thursday. John Ingram, the associate athletic director for capital planning and construction, praised the facility...
klkntv.com
First Black woman to have theater named after her on Broadway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A history making moment on Broadway. The late actress Lena Horne now has a theater named after her. The Brooks Atkinson theater was renamed in her honor on Tuesday. She is the first Black woman to ever have her name etched on a theater on...
1011now.com
99-year-old plays piano at Misty’s for the final time
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At 99 years old, Cliff Bomberger still has hundreds of songs cued up to play from memory. He’s entertained dinner guests at Misty’s Steakhouse in Havelock for a handful of years, but now, he’s hanging up his hat as Lincoln’s piano man.
WOWT
Creighton University medical student saves life mid-flight
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Creighton University medical student is being called a hero after saving a passenger’s life mid-flight. The 16-hour flight was going from Chicago to New Delhi, India, when a woman lost consciousness. The flight attendant called out for help and Paramvijay Dhalla jumped into action....
Midlands Business Journal
Lockwood Development’s New Little King Location Opens in Omaha
After acquiring the Little King franchise operation in 2021, Lockwood Development is announcing that the firm’s first Omaha Little King store will open to the public on November 1, with a Grand Opening featuring the Creighton Volleyball team scheduled for Saturday, November 5. The store, located at 8602 West...
Daily Nebraskan
Project Funway empowers students to express themselves through fashion
While some students are huddled in their dorm rooms studying away for upcoming exams, fashion design students are cutting and sewing designs onto dress forms in preparation for Project Funway. Project Funway is an annual fashion show put on since 2010 by Fresh Start, a transitional shelter and program for...
Sioux City Journal
OTHER VOICES: Stadium project will have attention of Nebraska
In April, 1923, construction began on the west side of the University of Nebraska campus on what, six months later, became the 31,080-seat Memorial Stadium. Twelve expansions and renovations since 1964 have brought the capacity of the Home of the Huskers to 85,458 and filled the space with luxury boxes and video and ribbon boards.
Daily Nebraskan
GALLERY: Nebraska Football vs. Minnesota
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-6) fell to the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3) after a defensive battle ending with a score of 20-13. The Huskers got off to an early lead, scoring a touchdown on their first drive and went into the half up 10-0, but despite all that, they couldn't hold on for the victory.
WOWT
Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade postponed due to weather
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and Military Expo have been postponed. The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Community announced Thursday that Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and accompanying military expo would be on Saturday, Nov. 5. However, due to expected rain and snow, the...
WOWT
Ashland Mayor Richard Grauerholz dies
ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The current Mayor of the City of Ashland, Richard Grauerholz, has died. According to the Ashland Volunteer Fire Department, Mayor Richard “Rick” Grauerholz passed away Friday night. The Fire Department says Grauerholz was a long-time fire member and describes him as a “face of...
Blue Sky Patio & Pickleball is the first of its kind in the Omaha metro
3 News Now Anchor Zach Williamson visits Blue Sky Patio & Pickleball to learn more about the world's fastest-growing sport, and all that Blue Sky has to offer.
Nebraska Star Has Blunt Reaction To Blowing Lead
Nebraska senior Caleb Tanor shared a blunt reaction to the Cornhuskers blowing a lead against Minnesota this afternoon. Tanor and the Nebraska defense held the Gophers to zero points through the first two quarters, claiming a 10-0 halftime lead. They later crumbled in the second half, allowing 20 points and ending the game with a 20-13 loss.
Daily Nebraskan
Four takeaways and a question from Nebraska’s 20-13 loss to Minnesota
For a second-straight week, Nebraska found itself in prime position for an upset over a superior divisional foe during the second quarter. Nonetheless, the Huskers saw their potential fourth win of the season gradually slip through its hands. Here are four takeaways and a question from the loss:. Nebraska continues...
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Sioux City Journal
Untouched and little-known Brandeis penthouse in Omaha is going up for sale
OMAHA — It was designed to resemble an African hunting lodge. Omaha’s finest socialized within its wood-paneled walls. The penthouse of the Brandeis Building at 16th and Douglas streets, a little-known piece of Omaha history, is going on the market for the first time Thursday. Owners Jeff Sinclair...
KETV.com
Meet Jack Keenan, KETV NewsWatch 7's new First News anchor
OMAHA, Neb. — Jack Keenan excitingly joins the KETV NewsWatch 7 First News team with a passion for keeping communities connected and informed. Having lived in Rochester, Minnesota, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jack is no stranger to Midwest winter weather and looks forward to calling Nebraska and Iowa home.
ourchanginglives.com
America’s Love Affair With Racing – Museum Of American Speed
America’s love affair with racing likely began when the second car was assembled. Can you imagine being the first person to own an automobile? We picture the first drivers traversing the landscape, wondering how their driving skills stacked up to others. When we discovered that Lincoln, Nebraska is home to the Museum of American Speed, we knew a visit was in the cards. With 150,000 square feet of displays, we knew that we were going to be here for a while. Unbeknownst to us, this place goes far beyond displaying a bunch of fast cars.
