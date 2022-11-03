The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has announced that it will be setting up an Office of Financial Technology to keep up with the changing pace of finance. According to the official announcement by the OCC, the new office will begin operations in early 2023 and will work in synergy with the agency’s Office of Innovation. The OCC’s planned move is targeted at virtual currencies, and the proliferation of stablecoins has made it imperative for the body to create a new arm.

