Read full article on original website
Related
coingeek.com
Singapore launches first industry pilot for digital assets and decentralized finance
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has announced the launch of two pilots to explore using tokens in wholesale funding markets. The pilots went live on November 2, and the official announcement notes that the first trades involving tokenized versions of the Singapore dollar and the yen have been completed.
coingeek.com
OCC bares fintech office plan in quest to understand digital assets
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has announced that it will be setting up an Office of Financial Technology to keep up with the changing pace of finance. According to the official announcement by the OCC, the new office will begin operations in early 2023 and will work in synergy with the agency’s Office of Innovation. The OCC’s planned move is targeted at virtual currencies, and the proliferation of stablecoins has made it imperative for the body to create a new arm.
coingeek.com
Singapore’s attempts at becoming digital asset hub exclude asset trading and speculation
Singapore has been moving toward reviving its digital asset ecosystem after falling down the pecking order in Southeast Asia. However, the attempts to rekindle the adoption of virtual assets are against their usage in speculating and trading, says a top executive at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Ravi Menon,...
coingeek.com
Make Bitcoin stronger! New businesses and latest updates in BSV on CoinGeek Livestream
On this week’s episode of the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream, Kurt Wuckert Jr. hosted an Ask Me Anything in which he talked about how to make Bitcoin stronger, building on BSV, Edward Snowden, intellectual property rights, and much more. The protocol war. After reminding us to focus on building value...
coingeek.com
Swiss financial regulator to keep threshold for KYC on digital asset transactions
The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, or FINMA, announced on Wednesday the conclusion of its consultation on proposed updates to its Anti-Money Laundering Ordinance. The proposed updates place heightened Know Your Customer (KYC) obligations on financial intermediaries, such as wallet providers and trading platforms. The revised ordinance will now come into force on January 1, 2023.
coingeek.com
Jad Wahab: How the Bitcoin Association nourishes the Bitcoin SV ecosystem
The Bitcoin Association should be focused on advancing and improving the way Bitcoin SV works rather than just trying to sell the technology, according to Jad Wahab, the Association’s Director of Engineering. Jad believes that the role of the Switzerland-based non-profit organisation is to act as a middleman and...
coingeek.com
Monetary Authority of Singapore in no rush to launch CBDCs after concluding retail pilot
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced at the end of October that it had completed the first stage of a retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot. Dubbed Project Orchid, the pilot explored the possibilities of a CBDC interface between the general public and commercial banks. The white paper...
coingeek.com
Block pins net losses on BTC’s fading consumer demand
Jack Dorsey’s digital payments firm Block (NASDAQ: SQ) posted a net loss in its third quarter, with at least some of the blame pinned on fading consumer demand for BTC. Figures released Thursday show Block generated revenue of $4.52 billion in the three months ending September 30, 17% higher than the same period last year. Gross profits rose 38% to $1.57 billion but expenses rose by nearly one-half, resulting in a net loss of $18.7 million, significantly worse than the $3 million loss in Q3 2021.
coingeek.com
IEEE Future Networks World Forum highlights
The 2022 Montreal leg of the IEEE’s flagship conference, the Future Networks World Forum, took place October 12-14 in Palais des Congrès right in the middle of town. According to Latif Ladid, president of the IPv6 Forum and key organizer of the conference, the event returned to Montreal due to the city’s vibrant 5G ecosystem and an appetite for future technologies.
Comments / 0