The Fort Myers Community Redevelopment Agency announced it will pause the downtown weekly farmers market that was set to begin this month due to the adverse impact Hurricane Ian has had on the management company and vendors. The agency will revisit the market early next year and determine if it can enter into a new agreement to manage the farmers’ market with Local Roots, which runs nine markets that have been reduced to four across Lee County due to the storm.

