FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
businessobserverfl.com
Hotel executive vows to rebuild iconic property from millions in Ian damage
Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina leads the way for down-but-not-out Fort Myers Beach. Key takeaway: The company behind one of the more well-known resorts on Fort Myers Beach, Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina, plans to rebuild the property and come out stronger and better than before Ian. Core...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Downtown Fort Myers farmers market paused after Hurricane Ian
The Fort Myers Community Redevelopment Agency announced it will pause the downtown weekly farmers market that was set to begin this month due to the adverse impact Hurricane Ian has had on the management company and vendors. The agency will revisit the market early next year and determine if it can enter into a new agreement to manage the farmers’ market with Local Roots, which runs nine markets that have been reduced to four across Lee County due to the storm.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
WINKNEWS.com
Estero approves Genova community’s construction of single-family, villa townhomes
Estero Village Council approved the Genova luxury community’s request for a zoning amendment for the 3.6-acre undeveloped portion of its 17-acre property. The community at the corner of Corkscrew Road and Via Coconut Point requested construction of single-family and villa townhomes. The undeveloped parcel sat vacant for years as...
10NEWS
Fort Myers resident mistakenly charged nearly $13K for electricity during Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers woman was mistakenly charged nearly $13,000 for electricity by Florida Power and Light, according to a report by WINK-TV. The outlet reports that Suzette Shafer didn't have electricity for 20 days yet received a massive bill from FPL for her 1,000-square-foot condo. She told reporters that she received the bill a couple of weeks after FPL replaced a faulty meter.
csengineermag.com
Bowman Awarded City of Bonita Springs, Florida Sidewalk and Drainage Infrastructure Design Project Through McMahon Subsidiary
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (“Bowman”) (Nasdaq: BWMN) announced that it has been awarded a project for 1.71 miles of sidewalk implementation and drainage infrastructure on the south side of West Terry Street in the City of Bonita Springs through its McMahon subsidiary. Bowman acquired McMahon Associates in May 2022 which now does business as McMahon, a Bowman Company.
WINKNEWS.com
First art walk in downtown Fort Myers since Ian
People enjoy the start of their weekend in downtown Fort Myers while the area continues its comeback after Hurricane Ian. Friday’s art walk is extra special because it’s the first since the storm impacted Southwest Florida. Friday Night, WINK News caught up with Patrick Nelson; he said he...
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: Questions abound about Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples
After news broke this week that Stock Development rebranded its One Naples project as The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples, readers have had some questions about the local development, so today’s column provides additional information. To recap, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples will have 128 luxury residences on 6 acres at the...
Florida Weekly
Boating community home at Palmetto Point
This sprawling custom home located at 4826 Conover Court in Fort Myers sits in the highly sought after boating community of Palmetto Point. The home had no damage from Hurricane Ian. Featuring 3,924 square feet with four bedrooms and three baths, this is one of the largest off-water homes in the community.
Fort Myers Beach announces plan for temporary structures during rebuilding
Fort Myers Beach mayor announces plan for RVs, mobile homes and other temporary housing while residents rebuild
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach businesses working to reopen, bring back employees
Hundreds of people lost their jobs on Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian tore businesses apart. The Pink Shell Beach Resort alone had to let go of 195 people. The damage done to Fort Myers Beach is devastating, and Ian’s impact on many restaurants and bars is no exception.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Amazon-occupied distribution warehouse in Fort Myers sells for $67.8M
An Amazon-occupied distribution warehouse in Fort Myers changed ownership. ET Ft Myers purchased the 183,456-square-foot warehouse occupied at 8270 Logistics Drive from Seefried PSO Fort Myers LLC for $67,800,365. Copyright 2022 Gulfshore Life Media, LLC All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior...
Sanibel Island residents coming together through hard times
Sanibel Island remains damaged, but also busy with the Causeway bridge operational and repairs ongoing, important recovery work seems to be going on around the clock.
Venice restaurant reopens after hurricane damage
VENICE, Fla. — Over a month after Hurricane Ian, there is a sense of normalcy for one restaurant in Sarasota County. Tarpon Point Grill and Marina closed their doors due to damage after the hurricane. They're now back open and ready to serve the community. "We’re outside seating only,...
How did Hurricane Ian affect Seashell Capital of the World?
Despite Hurricane Ian’s wrath on the famous island, Sanibel may continue to be the place for seashells by the seashore, but the storm’s effects could still cause a grim situation for the marine ecosystem.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Local cyclists push for Bonita Estero Rail Trail
A feasibility study is in the works to implement a 14-mile walking and biking trail through Lee County. Deb Orton has been a cyclist her entire life and is one of many who don’t feel safe riding her bike near Lee County roads, which are known for having some of the highest bicycle fatality numbers in the state. Florida consistently has the highest bicycle death rate in the country each year.
Offshore Sailing School in Fort Myers will relocate after Ian
The Offshore Sailing School headquarters in Fort Myers will relocate after Hurricane Ian damaged the office
WINKNEWS.com
Concerns over fuel in the water at Legacy Marina in Fort Myers
Hundreds of gallons of fuel are polluting and stinking up the water at Legacy Marina in downtown Fort Myers. People who live nearby are concerned about the pollution and the fire hazard that the fuel presents. WINK News spoke with a company cleaning the fuel from the water. It’s called...
businessobserverfl.com
Resort, already $100M over original price tag, faces $35M in hurricane damages
Damage to the Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor Resort from Hurricane Ian will cost Allegiant Travel Co. about $35 million, according to the company’s latest earnings report. In the report, released Wednesday afternoon Nov. 2, Las Vegas-based Allegiant says it lost $56.2 million in income in the third quarter before...
Supplies distribution in Port Charlotte today
A Hurricane Ian relief supplies distribution is happening at Sunnydell Plaza in Port Charlotte today
