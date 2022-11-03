Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
San Diego Weather Today: Dry Weekend, Then Pacific Storm Moves In
Scattered clouds continued to stream across San Diego County Saturday morning, with tranquil weather on tap for Saturday, but a storm system could bring widespread precipitation starting Sunday night, the National Weather Service said. Another chilly morning occurred Saturday with lows bottoming out nearly 10 degrees below seasonal norms for...
Tranquil Weather Saturday with Pacific Storm Expected Sunday Night
Scattered clouds continued to stream across San Diego County Saturday morning, with tranquil weather on tap for Saturday, but a storm system could bring widespread precipitation starting Sunday, the National Weather Service said. Another chilly morning occurred Saturday with lows bottoming out nearly 10 degrees below seasonal norms for early...
Fire erupts in South Bay home
Firefighters on Friday were able to put out a structure blaze in the National City area, according to fire officials.
Woman bitten by shark near Del Mar beach
A juvenile white shark bit a woman in the leg Friday at Del Mar Beach shark, according to Del Mar Lifeguard chief, Jon Elderbrock.
Housing offered to San Diego homeless on Nov. 2 due to inclement weather
An Inclement Weather Shelter Program for those experiencing homelessness has been activated for Nov. 2, said the San Diego Housing Commission.
Crashes, near misses, dark crosswalk has Point Loma neighbors concerned
SAN DIEGO — People who live in a Point Loma neighborhood are worried about reckless drivers zipping through a crosswalk and a stop sign, causing crashes and close calls. One man who lives there says he's called on the City of San Diego for help but hasn't received a response.
Victim attacked by juvenile great white shark in Del Mar recounts encounter from hospital bed
SAN DIEGO — The woman who found herself inside the jaws of a shark off the coast of Del Mar shared her story with CBS 8. The attack happened Friday morning while she was swimming with a friend. Lyn Jutronich has been swimming her entire life practically, and as...
Woman swimming in waters near San Diego attacked by a shark
DEL MAR, Calif. — A woman was swimming in the Pacific waters just north of San Diego, California, when she was attacked by a shark Friday. According to The Associated Press, just after 10 a.m. on Friday in the Del Mar beach area a lifeguard spotted a woman along with her friend as they were heading back to shore after a swim that was about a mile or so away.
Cold storm brings rain, gusty winds to San Diego County
The first storm of the season brought isolated showers, cooler temperatures, and gusty winds to San Diego County Wednesday.
NBC San Diego
Here's Why Monday's Sunset Was So Red in San Diego. And No, It Wasn't a Halloween Omen
San Diego's skies were illuminated a vibrant red at sunset Monday. Some might say it was a Halloween omen but a meteorologist would tell you it's perfectly explainable. In typical San Diego fashion, locals across the county whipped out their cell phones and cameras to capture the not-rare-but-always-captivating phenomenon. Take a look at some of their incredible captures:
Weekend Watch November 4-6 | Things to do in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Fleet Week. San Diego Fleet Week opens to the public on Friday, with free tours onboard the USS Montgomery starting at 1 p.m. The annual event allows the public to get an up-close look at an active Navy ship as well as other military equipment for free.
Coronado's Crown Manor hits the market
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Along one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, is the city of Coronado. It’s home of the Hotel Del, a vacation destination, and it's known for its spectacular real estate. A historic beachfront home known as the Crown Manor is currently...
countynewscenter.com
San Diego County COVID-19 Update – 11-3-2022
The COVID-19 virus continues to circulate in San Diego County and all people are urged to be vaccinated and receive the updated booster. Information on the virus and vaccine is available at this link. Following is this week’s COVID-19 update from the County Health and Human Services Agency with data through October 29, 2022.
sandiegoville.com
San Diego Reddit Thread Dishes On The City's Most Overrated Restaurants
A Reddit thread on the San Diego subreddit has amassed nearly 1,000 comments responding to the question "What's the most overrated restaurant here in San Diego?". "My friends kept telling me about Mr. A's," read the post by username John_Wicks_fn_pencil. "Finally went with a group of friends. Food tasted okay. View was nice , but that was pretty much it. What restaurants do you guys think is overrated?"
KPBS
San Diego County officials urge caution as trio of viruses hits community
San Diego County's public health officials continued to urge caution Friday as winter approaches and three highly-communicable respiratory viruses remain present in the community. In addition to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the county is seeing an early spike of flu and respiratory syncytial virus cases. Flu cases rose by 1,198...
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in La Mesa, CA
You are never away from fun and excitement when you travel to the city of La Mesa in San Diego County, Southern California. The city takes its name from the Spanish word that means "table." La Mesa is a city plateau bordered by San Diego in the north and the...
Did San Diegans in the 80s and 90s accurately predict the future?
SAN DIEGO — Since the beginning of humankind, people have been trying to predict the future, relying on horoscopes, crystal balls, tarot cards, the Magic 8 Ball and many other methods. Here at CBS 8, we uncovered stories from decades ago in our archives, with predictions for San Diego's...
kusi.com
Armed guards enter California Theatre building to clear out homeless inhabitants
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The decaying of the “California Theatre” building was swept by a private armed security team at the direction of the new ownership. The new property owners cleared the building of homeless trespassers and secured the doors and windows. The City of San Diego,...
News 8 KFMB
Another round of rain and even some mountain snow into Thursday
A 100-year-old plus tree fell onto the corner of a house in Lemon Grove. It also took out telephone lines and even damaged a parked car.
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
