NBC San Diego

San Diego Weather Today: Dry Weekend, Then Pacific Storm Moves In

Scattered clouds continued to stream across San Diego County Saturday morning, with tranquil weather on tap for Saturday, but a storm system could bring widespread precipitation starting Sunday night, the National Weather Service said. Another chilly morning occurred Saturday with lows bottoming out nearly 10 degrees below seasonal norms for...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
WGAU

Woman swimming in waters near San Diego attacked by a shark

DEL MAR, Calif. — A woman was swimming in the Pacific waters just north of San Diego, California, when she was attacked by a shark Friday. According to The Associated Press, just after 10 a.m. on Friday in the Del Mar beach area a lifeguard spotted a woman along with her friend as they were heading back to shore after a swim that was about a mile or so away.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Celebrate Holiday Magic with CBS 8 Mornings at 6am

SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 Mornings wants to give you the chance to experience the holiday joy you’ve been dreaming about. Magic is that first glimpse of Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle covered in festive lights. Magic is festive foods and traditional celebrations. It’s Disney Festival of Holidays and the Disney ¡Viva Navidad! street party. Magic is Holidays at the Disneyland® Resort. Don’t miss a moment! The holiday celebrations end Jan 8.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Here's Why Monday's Sunset Was So Red in San Diego. And No, It Wasn't a Halloween Omen

San Diego's skies were illuminated a vibrant red at sunset Monday. Some might say it was a Halloween omen but a meteorologist would tell you it's perfectly explainable. In typical San Diego fashion, locals across the county whipped out their cell phones and cameras to capture the not-rare-but-always-captivating phenomenon. Take a look at some of their incredible captures:
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Weekend Watch November 4-6 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Fleet Week. San Diego Fleet Week opens to the public on Friday, with free tours onboard the USS Montgomery starting at 1 p.m. The annual event allows the public to get an up-close look at an active Navy ship as well as other military equipment for free.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Coronado's Crown Manor hits the market

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Along one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, is the city of Coronado. It’s home of the Hotel Del, a vacation destination, and it's known for its spectacular real estate. A historic beachfront home known as the Crown Manor is currently...
CORONADO, CA
countynewscenter.com

San Diego County COVID-19 Update – 11-3-2022

The COVID-19 virus continues to circulate in San Diego County and all people are urged to be vaccinated and receive the updated booster. Information on the virus and vaccine is available at this link. Following is this week’s COVID-19 update from the County Health and Human Services Agency with data through October 29, 2022.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
sandiegoville.com

San Diego Reddit Thread Dishes On The City's Most Overrated Restaurants

A Reddit thread on the San Diego subreddit has amassed nearly 1,000 comments responding to the question "What's the most overrated restaurant here in San Diego?". "My friends kept telling me about Mr. A's," read the post by username John_Wicks_fn_pencil. "Finally went with a group of friends. Food tasted okay. View was nice , but that was pretty much it. What restaurants do you guys think is overrated?"
SAN DIEGO, CA
travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in La Mesa, CA

You are never away from fun and excitement when you travel to the city of La Mesa in San Diego County, Southern California. The city takes its name from the Spanish word that means "table." La Mesa is a city plateau bordered by San Diego in the north and the...
LA MESA, CA
