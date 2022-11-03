Read full article on original website
Michigan Daily
In Solidarity with the Black Student Union: “More Than Four” and the fight for Equity
On Tuesday night, posters reading “Care about Black students?” were thrown onto the concrete throughout the University of Michigan’s Central Campus. Mere hours after an emotionally powerful and unifying gathering of Black U-M students in support of radically challenging the University’s policies and handling of the Black experience, the Black student body is reminded of the University’s true disposition: one of disregard, disrespect and outright rejection. That an anonymous member of the community felt it an appropriate representation of the campus to vandalize protest material suggests a campus-wide tacit approval of systemic silencing.
Michigan Daily
The Michigan Daily sits down with Ann Arbor Mayoral candidates
In preparation for the 2022 midterm election on Nov. 8, The Michigan Daily sat down with the two candidates running for the Ann Arbor Mayor to discuss their background, experience and goals for office. These interviews have been edited and condensed for clarity. Christopher Taylor. The Michigan Daily: Can you...
Michigan Daily
The Michigan Daily sits down with State Senate District 14 candidates ahead of elections
In preparation for the midterm elections, The Michigan Daily sat down with the candidates for the Michigan State Senate for district 14 to talk about their background, previous experiences and goals for the upcoming term. The contested election will take place between Democrat Sue Shink and Republican Tom Golding. The winner will serve a four year term starting on Jan. 1. Golding did not respond in time for publication.
Michigan Daily
Michigan lacks energy, loses puck battles in 3-0 drubbing by Penn State
STATE COLLEGE — Last year, the Michigan hockey team was ranked No. 1 in the nation twice throughout the regular season. Both times, the Wolverines lost the next game they played and amassed a 1-3 record with the distinction. As such, that ranking never lasted for more than a week.
Michigan Daily
Charlie Pappalardo: Michigan’s ranking says nothing about its future, but it says something about Brandon Naurato’s
On Monday, U.S. College Hockey Online released its weekly rankings — the gold standard for NCAA hockey. And following a 7-1 start, a weekend sweep of Western Michigan and upset losses sustained by Minnesota and St. Cloud, the Michigan hockey team leapfrogged three spots to seize the No. 1 ranking. The Wolverines, for at least a week, are the king of the hill.
Michigan Daily
With West in net, Michigan offense drops its end of the bargain
STATE COLLEGE — For the first time in 50 games, Erik Portillo didn’t start a game for the Michigan hockey team. Sidelined with an illness, the junior goaltender didn’t make the trip to Penn State. Forced to rely on junior backup Noah West, the Wolverines seemed to have their work cut out for them from jump Friday night.
Michigan Daily
First line resurgence keys Michigan’s victory
STATE COLLEGE — Friday night, when the Michigan hockey team lost 3-0 to Penn State, its effort lacked many things. It lacked defensive pressure, a functioning forecheck and even its usual goalie. But perhaps most notably for the Wolverines, they lacked any presence whatsoever from their top line. Combining...
Michigan Daily
Spencer Raines: Michigan can be great, but it needs to play a full 60 minutes
PISCATAWAY – Once again, the No. 5 Michigan football team started slowly. After an opening drive touchdown, the Wolverines took blow after blow from Rutgers and went into halftime down by three – their first halftime deficit of the season. During the intermission, the concourse at SHI Stadium...
Michigan Daily
Michelle Sidor hoping to be next in long line of breakout seniors
For her first three years in the Michigan women’s basketball program, now-graduate forward Emily Kiser didn’t start a game. During her junior year, she averaged just 2.4 points per game. That all changed her senior year when she broke out as a key contributor, starting all 32 games as an integral part of the frontcourt.
Michigan Daily
Michigan dominates Daemen in exhibition game
With less than a week until its season tips off, the No. 25 Michigan women’s basketball team showcased its new talent against Daemen, its Division-II opponent in Saturday’s exhibition match. The Wolverines entered the game focused on hustle and defense, prepared to outwork the Wildcats in every aspect of play.
Michigan Daily
Michigan blows lead but wins in OT, 4-3
STATE COLLEGE — Through the first two periods of Saturday’s game, the No. 1 Michigan hockey team looked like it had wholeheartedly avenged its series-opening loss to Penn State. With great goaltending from junior Noah West and a solid night on offense, the Wolverines held a comfortable 3-0 lead and seemed poised to leave State College with a meaningful win.
Michigan Daily
What to watch for: Ferris State
The No. 22 Michigan men’s basketball team is set to tip off against Ferris State in an exhibition game on Friday night, one last tune-up before Monday’s season-opener. Although the Bulldogs are far from the Wolverines’ biggest test early in the season, the exhibition will provide insight into Michigan’s new lineup and personnel. Ahead of the game the Daily breaks down what to watch for:
Michigan Daily
Michigan handles its business in exhibition against Ferris State
Just days away from the start of its new season, the No. 22 Michigan basketball team had a chance to measure its new lineup against someone other than itself in an exhibition against Ferris State. In a game that won’t count towards their record and against an inferior, Division-II Bulldogs...
Michigan Daily
Three third-quarter interceptions flip game in Michigan’s favor
PISCATAWAY — The No. 5 Michigan football team has placed a season-long emphasis on generating takeaways. It hasn’t quite paid obvious dividends: The Wolverines entered Saturday’s game with only five interceptions in eight contests, tied for the second-fewest in the Big Ten. Earlier this week, co-defensive coordinator...
