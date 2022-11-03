Read full article on original website
Noblesville gives location of Pleasant Street groundbreaking
Late Friday afternoon, Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen gave the location of the upcoming Pleasant Street groundbreaking in his weekly Friday Five video posted to the city’s Facebook page. The Nov. 14 groundbreaking will take place at 4 p.m. near Maxwell’s Machinery at 17330 River Road. That’s south of State...
Local Record: Nov. 5, 2022
• Warrant served in the 500 block of Prospect Street — 11:33 a.m. • Hit and run at 126 E. Main St. — 11:34 a.m. • Anthony James Brock, 29, Crawfordsville, was arrested on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and making a false sales document — 12:40 p.m.
Snapshot series focuses on United Way agency partners
Editor’s Note: In this series, the United Way of Montgomery County is featuring its funded partner agencies. To learn more, contact Area Director Gina Haile by phone at 765-362-5484; or mail financial support to 221 E. Main St., P.O. Box 247, Crawfordsville, IN. Willson Family Literacy Preschool. We want...
Chamber plans Christmas auction
The Crawfordsville-Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Auction is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the third floor of Fusion 54, 101 W. Main St. The event is open to the public, however, the cost to attend the event is $20 per person or $30 per couple. The auction serves...
Man brings gun to former place of employment, none injured
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed with Clinton County dispatch that a man, currently thought to be a former employee, brought a gun to a business on County Road 350 South to intimidate people there Saturday afternoon. Nobody was injured. Officers left the scene around 6:40...
Dollar General Closes Stores In Indiana
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Programs are offering more bill assistance this winter
INDIANAPOLIS — This winter is expected to be expensive when it comes to heating your home. That's why there is more money on the table if you need help. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is for Indiana households making 60% of the state median income. If you're a...
New Hendricks County Event Features Unique Shopping Experience Nov. 19
BROWNSBURG, IN (October 31, 2022) – More than 50 artists, makers, and vintage collectors will descend on Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Nov. 19, for the first annual Uptown Common: The Market shopping event, where buyers will be able to purchase unique items and kick off the gift-giving season in style.
Enjoy A Magical Indoor Train Ride & Visit With Santa At This Indiana Museum
You better watch out you better not cry you better not pout because Santa Claus is coming to Indiana and he's arriving by train with all his reindeer. Between Indiana and Kentucky, there is an abundance of places you can take a holiday train ride outside. How about catching a ride with Santa indoors out of the cold? Doesn't that sound much better?!
IU Health breaks ground on $300M expansion in Fishers
Indiana University Health broke ground Friday on its expansion of IU Health Saxony Hospital – soon to be IU Health Fishers. The $300 million investment will include a significant expansion of the IU Health Saxony Hospital campus and services. The planned expansion will add stand-alone outpatient physician office developments...
Indiana Grown: Blackhawk Winery and Vineyard
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Deb and John Miller the owners of Blackhawk Winery and Vineyard. They are one of the largest vineyard in Hamilton County with 30 acres of property and 10 acres of vines.
Food Finders and Two Men And A Truck Team Up for Drive Away Hunger
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Food Finders Food Finders Food Bank has a new partner to help fight hunger in Greater Lafayette. Two Men And A Truck is teaming up with Food Finders for the Drive Away Hunger Fall Food Drive. This comes amid high inflation and more people turning to food banks.
Lend a helping hand to a child
The Montgomery County Youth Service Bureau, JUMP Program is currently seeking volunteers to mentor local youth. The program matches adult volunteers with youth and they get together a minimum of four hours per month. The program even offers one free group activity per month to help out and allow the mentors and mentees a pre-planned activity. The program is a great way to give back to the community while at the same time, having fun. Mentoring a child benefits both the adult and the youth and studies show it can help a child build self-esteem and make better choices.
Residents concerned after antisemitic flyers discovered in Indianapolis neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS — Concerns were raised recently in an Indianapolis neighborhood after two people found two different antisemitic flyers at their homes. Grace Phillips told 13News she came home Thursday and found a flyer comparing Judaism to Communism. A man who lives nearby discovered a different flyer when he got...
What has happened to Halloween?
Maybe it was just me, or maybe it’s just a part of growing up, but Halloween feels so different now. Growing up, Halloween was never a super important holiday in my family. We celebrated it, and we would dress up, but it wasn’t anything where we would spend days of preparation or hundreds of dollars getting ready.
Richard Allen, charged with 2017 Delphi murders, held on $20 million bond
DELPHI, Ind. (WLS) -- Richard Allen, who has been charged with the 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi, Indiana, has been ordered held on $20 million bond for two counts of felony murder. Allen was taken into custody last week, one week after investigators searched his...
Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It
If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
WGCL News — Owen County Detectives are investigating a home invasion
Owen County Detectives are investigating a home invasion that resulted in the homeowner’s death. The incident happened on Wednesday night in the area of US 231 and North Cataract Road. Gilardo Garcia Salinas called 911 just before 8:15 that evening to report the breakin. Salinas and his wife reportedly confronted two suspects and gunfire was exchanged before police arrived on the scene. When officers got to the home, they found Salinas outside of the house with serious injuries. First aid was provided but the efforts were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post ask for Detective Ian Matthews.
Indiana police superintendent: Delphi murders’ facts will come out at trial
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter, in an interview Thursday with I-Team 8, said his agency is still looking for others involved the Delphi murders. Plus, tips on the case are still coming in, Carter said. Abigail “Abby” Williams and LIberty “Libby” German were last seen...
Poll worker removed from Carmel early voting site after attempting to influence voters
A poll worker was removed from a Carmel early voting site Nov. 4 after attempting to influence voters. Hamilton County Election Administrator Beth Sheller confirmed that the poll worker, a Democrat, was removed from the polling location at Mercy Road Church on Pointe Parkway in Carmel for pressuring voters to cast their ballots for or against certain candidates.
